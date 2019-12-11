Packers tight end Robert Tonyan discusses the offense's progress and the final three games against NFC North opponents. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with the Packers slipping down a spot in NFL.com's power rankings despite two consecutive victories. Dan Hanzus points to the Packers' offensive struggles and calls running back Aaron Jones the "Jenga piece" of the Green Bay attack:
7 PACKERS (10-3)
Previous rank: No. 6
The Packers received a gift from the schedule gods with back-to-back December matchups against the woeful Giants and Redskins, and they took care of business with wins in both games. But Green Bay didn't look particularly impressive in either victory, prompting concerns about where this team truly fits in the NFC landscape. We'll get that answer in time, but for now, the Packers sit at 10-3 with possession of the second seed and the all-important bye that goes with it. The schedule tightens up in the next two weeks, with matchups against the resurgent Bears and second-place Vikings. The biggest positive to come out of Sunday? A return to form for Aaron Jones, who finished with 192 total yards (134 rushing, 58 receiving) and his team-leading 15th touchdown. Jones is the Jenga piece of this offense: Remove him from the mix, and the Green Bay attack will topple.
You can read the entire rankings here:
The Packers dipped slightly, held steady and even rose in other national power rankings after beating Washington:
The red-hot Bears will put the Packers to the test:
Aaron Rodgers fielded questions in a Reddit session:
Ticket prices remain high for Packers-Vikings showdown on Christmas Eve Eve:
Washington running back Darrius Guice apparently felt Packers safety Darnell Savage intentionally went for his knees in the tackle that knocked him out of Sunday's game (the tweet was later deleted, and Guice was put on IR):
The Packers also landed Jones and safety Adrian Amos on the PFF Team of the Week:
The Bears definitely will be motivated against the Packers:
The 49ers will be fine even if they don't get the NFC's top seed, writes Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle:
San Francisco paid a high price for its victory at New Orleans:
While the Packers remain remarkably healthy, other NFC title contenders are losing key starters for the season left and right:
One less Lions weapon for the Packers to worry about in their regular-season finale:
Adam Gase interviewed with the Packers and was considered a strong contender for the head-coaching job that went to Matt LaFleur. Now he's dealing with this:
And finally: Aaron Jones doing more good work off the field:
