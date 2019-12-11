CLOSE Packers tight end Robert Tonyan discusses the offense's progress and the final three games against NFC North opponents. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with the Packers slipping down a spot in NFL.com's power rankings despite two consecutive victories. Dan Hanzus points to the Packers' offensive struggles and calls running back Aaron Jones the "Jenga piece" of the Green Bay attack:

New York Giants' Alec Ogletree, left, tries to tackle Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Photo: Adam Hunger, AP)

7 PACKERS (10-3) Previous rank: No. 6



The Packers received a gift from the schedule gods with back-to-back December matchups against the woeful Giants and Redskins, and they took care of business with wins in both games. But Green Bay didn't look particularly impressive in either victory, prompting concerns about where this team truly fits in the NFC landscape. We'll get that answer in time, but for now, the Packers sit at 10-3 with possession of the second seed and the all-important bye that goes with it. The schedule tightens up in the next two weeks, with matchups against the resurgent Bears and second-place Vikings. The biggest positive to come out of Sunday? A return to form for Aaron Jones, who finished with 192 total yards (134 rushing, 58 receiving) and his team-leading 15th touchdown. Jones is the Jenga piece of this offense: Remove him from the mix, and the Green Bay attack will topple.

You can read the entire rankings here:

.@DanHanzus updates his Power Rankings in the wake of a rocky Week 14, with the defending champion Patriots falling out of the top five for the first time this season. https://t.co/6IQkBVurQSpic.twitter.com/wGFtoB97H1 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 10, 2019

The Packers dipped slightly, held steady and even rose in other national power rankings after beating Washington:

The Packers and the Chiefs have rejoined the top five. https://t.co/jx73rfLe14pic.twitter.com/XzgI1phHEG — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) December 10, 2019

After a big win against Brady and the Patriots, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs are back in our top 5.



Full Power Rankings: https://t.co/sOxMFhYOB7pic.twitter.com/Qi8vDgBo2b — ESPN (@espn) December 10, 2019

A new NFL power rankings from @TheMMQB staff 🔥



And there’s some movement in the top 10 with three weeks left in the season https://t.co/cWga87F5M3 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) December 10, 2019

Week 15 power rankings, Another Top-Five Shakeup edition https://t.co/IYGXt5PZhk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 10, 2019

The red-hot Bears will put the Packers to the test:

The Bears come into this week's game with a sense of urgency: They must win to stay alive in the playoff chase. https://t.co/O9ZLlrszPV — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 10, 2019

Aaron Rodgers fielded questions in a Reddit session:

Rodgers' pro tips for a Hail Mary: "Don't get sacked. Throw it far. Hope someone catches it." https://t.co/5xh87BlD4E — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 10, 2019

Ticket prices remain high for Packers-Vikings showdown on Christmas Eve Eve:

You don't need a playoff spot on the line to generate interest in a Bears-Packers game, but it doesn't hurt. https://t.co/4Jg17inRjk — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) December 10, 2019

Washington running back Darrius Guice apparently felt Packers safety Darnell Savage intentionally went for his knees in the tackle that knocked him out of Sunday's game (the tweet was later deleted, and Guice was put on IR):

So Redskins RB Darrius Guice thinks Darnell Savage cheap-shotted him. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lRFWevq8gU — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 10, 2019

The Packers also landed Jones and safety Adrian Amos on the PFF Team of the Week:

Za'Darius Smith's strong debut season continued this week with a performance that saw him land on the PFF Team of the Week:https://t.co/PsENcThTGKpic.twitter.com/let7QLKezm — PFF (@PFF) December 10, 2019

The Bears definitely will be motivated against the Packers:

It's officially Bears-Packers week!@lscreeden covers a couple of roster moves, college rivalries and holiday cheer on tonight's #BearsUpdate, brought to you by @OldSpice. pic.twitter.com/xrnqh6JT9e — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 10, 2019

The 49ers will be fine even if they don't get the NFC's top seed, writes Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle:

San Francisco paid a high price for its victory at New Orleans:

While the Packers remain remarkably healthy, other NFC title contenders are losing key starters for the season left and right:

Saints expect Marcus Davenport to miss rest of season https://t.co/U9Qvh392aG — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 10, 2019

One less Lions weapon for the Packers to worry about in their regular-season finale:

Lions are placing WR Marvin Jones on IR. Was having a good year, finished last year on IR, too. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 10, 2019

Adam Gase interviewed with the Packers and was considered a strong contender for the head-coaching job that went to Matt LaFleur. Now he's dealing with this:

"What am I gonna discipline him for? I can't tell him you have to stay in your house"



– Adam Gase on the story of Le’Veon Bell going bowling Saturday night, hours after he was ruled out of the Jets Sunday game due to the flu.pic.twitter.com/sIfaUlLIWC — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 10, 2019

And finally: Aaron Jones doing more good work off the field:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones makes Milwaukee appearance for Hunger Task Force https://t.co/O87PGkPW0e#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 10, 2019

