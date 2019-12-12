The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will meet for the 200th time Sunday, playing at Lambeau Field for the first time since last year's season opener, which went very, very well for Green Bay.
OK, so the two teams went in very different directions thereafter, but it's safe to say the Packers have had the upper hand in the rivalry to this point in history.
Here's the tale of the tape:
Wins
Packers: 98
Bears: 95
Ties: 6
The teams have split their two postseason meetings. The Bears beat the Packers in 1941, 33-14, and the Packers beat the Bears in the memorable NFC Championship game after the 2010 season, 21-14. Take a look back at some of the best games in the rivalry (mostly good ones for Packers fans).
Championships
Packers: 13
Bears: 9
These are still the two franchises with the most championships in pro football history. The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns are next with eight. The Bears won their first championship in 1921 with the APFA as the Chicago Staleys (albeit controversially), and the Packers won their first title in 1929 — the first of three straight before the Bears interrupted that streak with back-to-back titles in 1932 and 1933.
Title-game appearances
Packers: 13
Bears: 12
The NFL Championship game began in 1933, meaning two Bears titles and three Packers crowns were awarded by virtue of regular-season finish.
This group includes five Super Bowl appearances for the Packers (four titles) and two trips for the Bears (one title). How do you feel about this, B.J. Raji?
Division titles
Bears: 21
Packers: 18
Oh look, the Bears have an actual edge here. Who cares about division titles, anyway? Well, except that one time in 2013 when the two teams met in the final game of the regular season with a division title on the line.
Playoff appearances
Packers: 32
Bears: 27
For the Bears, this technically includes 1932, which featured a one-game playoff with two teams tied for the regular-season championship.
Longest series winning streak
Packers: 10 (1994-98)
Bears: 8 (1985-88)
Total points
Packers: 3,444
Bears: 3,411
Hall of Famers
Bears: 28
Packers: 25
OK, the Bears have triumphed in more than one category. Can you name them all for the Packers?
Never mind, we'll tell you.
- Herb Adderley (1961-69)
- Tony Canadeo (1941-44, 1946-52)
- Willie Davis (1960-69)
- Brett Favre (1992-2007)
- Forrest Gregg (1956, 1958-70)
- Arnie Herber (1930-40)
- Clarke Hinkle (1932-41)
- Paul Hornung (1957-62, 1964-66)
- Robert "Cal" Hubbard (1929-33, 1935)
- Don Hutson (1935-45)
- Henry Jordan (1959-69)
- Jerry Kramer (1958-68)
- Earl "Curly" Lambeau (1919-49)
- James Lofton (1978-86)
- Vince Lombardi (1959-67)
- John "Blood" McNally (1929-33, 1935-36)
- Mike Michalske (1929-35, 1937)
- Ray Nitschke (1958-72)
- Jim Ringo (1953-63)
- Dave Robinson (1963-72)
- Bart Starr (1956-71)
- Jim Taylor (1958-66)
- Reggie White (1993-98)
- Ron Wolf (1991-2001)
- Willie Wood (1960-71)
