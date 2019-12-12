CLOSE

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) chucks the ball downfield during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S)

The 10-3 Green Bay Packers host the 7-6 Chicago Bears Sunday at Lambeau Field, and what's interesting is that the key to victory for both teams might mean making Aaron Rodgers and Mitchell Trubisky duel it out in the air. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down the 200th meeting between the franchises.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.