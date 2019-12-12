CLOSE Tom and LeRoy debate whether the Packers’ offense can use both Davante Adams and Aaron Jones together effectively. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk writing that former Packers coach Mike McCarthy is doing a media blitz to publicize his interest in a 2020 NFL head-coaching job because he was in danger of having his name fall off the radar.

Florio writes:

As the end of the 2019 season approaches — and as teams that expect to have vacancies begin to quietly line up potential replacements — McCarthy’s name has not emerged in connection with any of the current or expected openings. So it’s time for McCarthy to take matters into his own hands. And he is, launching a media tour aimed at showcasing his efforts to prepare for his next job, if there is a next job. ... If that opportunity were definitely coming, McCarthy wouldn’t be talking. He wouldn’t need to. It remains to be seen whether McCarthy’s decision to suddenly re-enter public life will kick-start his effort to become a head coach again.

You can read Florio's entire entry here:

Mike McCarthy is doing all he can to remind teams that may be looking for a new head coach that he's available https://t.co/1Pu20phYew — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 11, 2019

Speaking of McCarthy's media tour, it continued Wednesday on Ian Rapoport's podcast:

New @RapSheet + Friends is up!



-- @TomPelissero with former #GoPackGo HC Mike McCarthy (11:20)

-- Ian with #Bears100 LB Nick Kwiatkoski (41:20)



Plus, Ian, Tom and @judybattista live at the owners' meetings in Dallas.



🎧: https://t.co/ptpVmqHuaKpic.twitter.com/qbXSt3zcnM — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) December 11, 2019

McCarthy also appeared on the "Wilde and Tausch" radio show Tuesday and touched on a variety of topics over two hours, including the status of his relationship with Aaron Rodgers:

As for his oft-scrutinized relationship with Rodgers, McCarthy said he views it as “mostly good times. I think like a lot of things, perception can get tilted. But that’s not my reality. You think about the time spent in those meeting rooms, on the field and all that. I definitely enjoyed our time together. “I don’t have an issue with Aaron. That perception, I have nothing but positive vibes toward Aaron Rodgers.”

You can read all about that interview here:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ Having already been a highly successful NFL head coach, ex-#Packers boss Mike McCarthy is focused on being one again in 2020. But he knows he'll almost certainly have to win without a Hall of Fame QB this time. https://t.co/2X8FovDSKR — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) December 11, 2019

The Packers again will seek to "make Mitch play quarterback":

.@packers again looking to limit Bears' running game, keep quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the pocket. https://t.co/hPc81h1myl — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 12, 2019

The Bears have to be asking themselves: Is Trubisky one of those quarterbacks who's just good enough to get you beat?

Just when Bears fans thought they were out, he's pulled them back in!https://t.co/1PDJOs6LXX — PFF (@PFF) December 11, 2019

Packers rookie safety Darnell Savage had no idea he'd been accused of delivering a cheap shot:

Packers notebook: Safety Darnell Savage stunned to learn about cheap-shot accusation. https://t.co/wdoJBhE5UC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 12, 2019

Savage lands a berth on NFL.com's All-Rookie Defense, with Chris Wesseling writing:

DEFENSIVE BACK: Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers Savage will have to clean up his tackling to start gaining Pro Bowl recognition, but he's been a godsend in coverage, adding much-needed range, closing speed and ball skills to the back end of Mike Pettine's improved Packers defense. Colts rookie Khari Willis looks like a keeper, as well, aligning in the box, at free safety, along the defensive line, in the slot and even out wide as one of the most versatile defensive backs in football.

You can check out the entire team here:

.@ChrisWesseling reveals his All-Rookie Team picks on defense, with Defensive Rookie of the Year front-runner Nick Bosa leading the way. Who else makes the cut?https://t.co/VZ6z20fYs4pic.twitter.com/b0oozK6aGI — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 11, 2019

Another day, another major injury loss for a team battling the Packers for a top NFC playoff seed:

Saints DT Sheldon Rankins suffered significant ankle injury in loss to Ninershttps://t.co/yJOIdfzDEppic.twitter.com/yf7B3MPhf5 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 11, 2019

And the hits keep on coming for the 49ers, who have lost their starting center and now likely their run-stuffing defensive tackle for the season:

Another injury for 49ers, as D.J. Jones could miss the rest of the season https://t.co/tcxVtvzeyX — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 11, 2019

Meanwhile, the Packers had everyone at practice Wednesday:

Raheem Mostert is now the 49ers' lead running back:

You didn't draft Raheem Mostert, but perhaps you could use him in your fantasy football playoffs?

Mostert has become the #49ers lead back: "He's given us no choice," Kyle Shanahan said. https://t.co/AkcvhQnT0Npic.twitter.com/gyKg0ilE7m — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) December 11, 2019

This will be a busy weekend for appearances by Packers players and alumni:

Packers' receiver Allen Lazard among players, alumni making appearances this weekend. https://t.co/JFn5iRMIWa — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) December 11, 2019

And finally:

Rodgers and Prevea began the partnership in 2012. https://t.co/rHO0dnd0vu — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 11, 2019

Contact Stu Courtney at 920-431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt