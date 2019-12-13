CLOSE Tom and LeRoy debate whether the Packers’ offense can use both Davante Adams and Aaron Jones together effectively. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

We'll start with Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky being told about Packers cornerback Tramon Williams' statement after Green Bay's season-opening, 10-3 win at Chicago that, as a defense, "we wanted to make Mitch play quarterback."

Trubisky's response, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com:

"I got enough motivation from the outside, and I guess that's even more motivation," Trubisky said. "I didn't hear that. I don't really care." Not only does the QB not care, he tacitly acknowledged the truth within Williams' quote. "I didn't play the way I wanted to [in] the first game - that's fairly obvious," he said. "So for him to say something about it - I mean, that's just an obvious statement, I guess. I want to play better. Got a great opportunity to do that this week."

Patra writes that Trubisky over the last five games actually has put together better numbers than Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers:

Mitchell Trubisky & Aaron Rodgers Last 5 Games:

Trubisky: 4-1 W-L record; 66.5 completion percentage; 244.6 pass YPG; 11-5 TD-INT; 95.4 passer rating.

Rodgers: 3-2 W-L record; 62.7 completion percentage; 187.2 pass YPG; 7-0 TD-INT; 93.8 passer rating. Of course, stats can be skewed, and Trubisky torched two wallowing defenses in Detroit and Dallas the past two weeks to boost those numbers. However, it's undeniable that the third-year signal-caller has improved from a confidence standpoint the past several games, making more self-assured plays, and using his legs more than we'd seen to open the season.

Trubisky's improved play has indeed reignited the Bears' offense, writes Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune:

But the defending NFC North champion Bears find themselves facing long playoff odds:

Trubisky and Aaron Rodgers personify the difference in quarterback play that has been decisive in the long Packers-Bears rivalry, writes Pete Dougherty:

With the Packers and Bears set for their 200th meeting, here's a tale of the tape:

Both the Packers and Bears seem satisfied with their exchange of safeties:

In their Green 19 Podcast, Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski size up the Packers-Bears showdown this Sunday:

Here's a guide to what would be good for the Packers' playoff positioning this weekend:

Sounds like Davante Adams has someone in mind as a potential Packers teammate:

The 49ers could be without cornerback Richard Sherman and pass rusher Dee Ford untii the playoffs, both with hamstring injuries:

From NFL Now: The #49ers may be short-handed on defense until the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/vvPtBTpzhT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2019

Names to remember when the NFL draft rolls around in April:

13 NFL draft sleepers to watch during bowl season: https://t.co/IKIq0hg8bM — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) December 12, 2019

It's going to be appropriately cold Sunday for a Packers-Bears game in December:

Packers tell fans to prepare for cold game Sunday, offer free hot chocolate and hot cider. https://t.co/FOeoUEs3Sj — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) December 12, 2019

And finally: Props to Blake Martinez for this prestigious honor:

Truly an honor to be representing the packers as this years Walter Payton Man of the Year! #GoPackGohttps://t.co/A88JwvfYuR — Blake Martinez (@Big__Blake50) December 12, 2019

