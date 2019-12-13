Tom and LeRoy debate whether the Packers’ offense can use both Davante Adams and Aaron Jones together effectively. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky being told about Packers cornerback Tramon Williams' statement after Green Bay's season-opening, 10-3 win at Chicago that, as a defense, "we wanted to make Mitch play quarterback."
Trubisky's response, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com:
"I got enough motivation from the outside, and I guess that's even more motivation," Trubisky said. "I didn't hear that. I don't really care."
Not only does the QB not care, he tacitly acknowledged the truth within Williams' quote.
"I didn't play the way I wanted to [in] the first game - that's fairly obvious," he said. "So for him to say something about it - I mean, that's just an obvious statement, I guess. I want to play better. Got a great opportunity to do that this week."
Patra writes that Trubisky over the last five games actually has put together better numbers than Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers:
Mitchell Trubisky & Aaron Rodgers Last 5 Games:
Trubisky: 4-1 W-L record; 66.5 completion percentage; 244.6 pass YPG; 11-5 TD-INT; 95.4 passer rating.
Rodgers: 3-2 W-L record; 62.7 completion percentage; 187.2 pass YPG; 7-0 TD-INT; 93.8 passer rating.
Of course, stats can be skewed, and Trubisky torched two wallowing defenses in Detroit and Dallas the past two weeks to boost those numbers.
However, it's undeniable that the third-year signal-caller has improved from a confidence standpoint the past several games, making more self-assured plays, and using his legs more than we'd seen to open the season.
