Packers vs. Bears: Week 15
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) pushes Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) out of bounds at the goal line during football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) pushes Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) out of bounds at the goal line during football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) reacts after rushing for a third quarter touchdown against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) reacts after rushing for a third quarter touchdown against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rushes -Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rushes -Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) against Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) against Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) knoicks the ball losse while tackl;ing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers was ruled down.
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) knoicks the ball losse while tackl;ing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers was ruled down. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) knoicks the ball losse while tackl;ing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers was ruled down.
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) knoicks the ball losse while tackl;ing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers was ruled down. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) break up a a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) on the final drive during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) break up a a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) on the final drive during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) stretches for yards while being tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) stretches for yards while being tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and free safety Darnell Savage (26) try to break up a a pass in the end zone intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley (88) on the final drive during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and free safety Darnell Savage (26) try to break up a a pass in the end zone intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley (88) on the final drive during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) misses a fingertip tackle on Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) misses a fingertip tackle on Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) runs for a first down on a long reception against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the third quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) runs for a first down on a long reception against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the third quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) stops Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in his tracks during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) stops Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in his tracks during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) provides pass protection while blocking Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving (47) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) provides pass protection while blocking Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving (47) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) punts the ball during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) punts the ball during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) drops a potential interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) drops a potential interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) laterals the ball on the last play of the game against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) laterals the ball on the last play of the game against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (49) laterals the ball on the last play of the game against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tramon Williams (38) recovered the ball to end the game.
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (49) laterals the ball on the last play of the game against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tramon Williams (38) recovered the ball to end the game. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) recovers the ball on the last play of the game to seal the victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) recovers the ball on the last play of the game to seal the victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) with less than two minutes left in the game Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) with less than two minutes left in the game Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) slides after a gain on third down against Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) and Khalil Mack (52) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay punted on the next play.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) slides after a gain on third down against Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) and Khalil Mack (52) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay punted on the next play. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) scores a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Adrian Amos (31) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) scores a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Adrian Amos (31) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) interacts with fans during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) interacts with fans during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley (88) can't catch a pass to the back of the end zone on the second to last play of the game against Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) and Jaire Alexander (23) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley (88) can't catch a pass to the back of the end zone on the second to last play of the game against Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) and Jaire Alexander (23) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) manages to avoid a sack bystander Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) manages to avoid a sack bystander Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) intercepts a pass against Chicago Bears offensive guard Rashaad Coward (69) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) intercepts a pass against Chicago Bears offensive guard Rashaad Coward (69) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores touchdown on a 21-yard run despite the efforts of Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores touchdown on a 21-yard run despite the efforts of Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates his interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates his interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) drops a pass as he is hit by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) drops a pass as he is hit by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) as Dean Lowry (94) moves in on the play Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) as Dean Lowry (94) moves in on the play Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) celebrates making a tackle on the kickoff with Allen Lazard (13) in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) celebrates making a tackle on the kickoff with Allen Lazard (13) in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) intercepts a late second quarter pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) intercepts a late second quarter pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throw a pass during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throw a pass during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers kicker JK Scott (6) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker JK Scott (6) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Carley Argentieri is delivered a shot on long pole while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY.
Carley Argentieri is delivered a shot on long pole while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Tailgaters entertain fans with a song before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY.
Tailgaters entertain fans with a song before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Steve Tate of DeForest dons his Santa outfit while tailgating prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Steve Tate of DeForest dons his Santa outfit while tailgating prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Dan Stroobants of Chilton is ready for the cold as he tailgates before the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Dan Stroobants of Chilton is ready for the cold as he tailgates before the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chris St. Amour of Green Bay braves the cold to enjoy a beverage while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers play against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chris St. Amour of Green Bay braves the cold to enjoy a beverage while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers play against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
    GREEN BAY - It was rarely pretty, not that it should be when these two teams meet in December, but the Green Bay Packers will certainly take the result.

    The Packers did just enough on both sides of the ball Sunday to beat the Chicago Bears for a second time this season, 21-13. It was more offense than these rivals produced in their NFL opener in September (a 10-3 Packers win), but hardly a shootout, with both defenses dictating play.

    The Packers offered multiple opportunities for the Bears to get back in the game before clinching victory on the final play when Mitch Trubisky’s completion to running back Tarik Cohen — and some resulting laterals — ended just shy of the end zone.

    Here are five observations from a frozen day at Lambeau Field.

    Consistently inconsistent

    Whatever happened to the Packers' offense inside the halftime locker room, they need to figure out what clicked. Because for two possessions, a pair of touchdown drives exceeding 65 yards, the Packers' offense looked as good as it has since early in its Week 2 win against the Minnesota Vikings. Those two drives gave the Packers a commanding 21-3 cushion, but the Bears cut it to 21-13 and were threatening again when defensive lineman Dean Lowry jumped high to make a remarkable interception of Trubisky. The Packers' offense just can’t sustain much of anything this season. After running roughshod on the Bears' defense, the Packers punted four straight times to give Chicago life. Aaron Rodgers (16-for-33, 203 yards and a TD) spoke about consistency being a key to turning things around on offense this week, and this is why. Good teams sustain good play. The Packers haven’t done that much this season.

    "We knew it was going to be a physical game and the Bears are a talented football team, but I'm just really happy with how resilient our guys are," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "It wasn't always pretty but there were moments where we played some really good football in all three phases."

    Rodgers concurred.

    "I love being 11-3," Rodgers said. "The performance was a little up and down but I thought we did some really good things. We just have to be a little more opportunistic when we have opportunities."

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    League leader

     Aaron Jones’ touchdown tear continued Sunday. The Packers running back rushed for only 51 yards on 13 carries, but he scored two touchdowns, both in the third quarter. He’s now fourth on the Packers’ all-time single-season list with 14 rushing touchdowns (leader Jim Taylor had 19 in 1962. Jones took the NFL lead with 14 rushing touchdowns, and his 17 total touchdowns are only one behind Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

    Hot potato

    It remains a mystery why Ryan Grant, who was signed during this season to be an emergency option and apparently nothing more than that, can’t get a chance in this offense. That mystery only deepened Sunday. Behind Davante Adams, who had seven catches for 103 yards, the Packers have nobody in their receiving core capable of consistent production. What’s worse, two drops early in the first quarter set a tone offensively. The first, and most egregious, came on the game’s first play. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was open deep down the middle of the field, and Rodgers hit him in stride for what should have been a 70-yard touchdown, only the football passed through his hands. That same opening drive ended with Geronimo Allison dropping a third-down pass. This is an offense leaving a lot of plays on the field every week, and that’s going to be problematic in January. If only they had a veteran receiver who’s produced in the NFL. Someone, perhaps, like Ryan Grant.

    LaFleur the gambler

    Early in his tenure, Matt LaFleur has shown he’s not hesitant when his chance arrives to take his shot. That chance came on the Packers’ second possession Sunday. The Packers took over at the Bears’ 35-yard line, but they were stymied. Facing a fourth-and-4 from the 29, LaFleur could have kicked a manageable field goal. Instead, he took his shot — and it paid off big. Rodgers’ 29-yard strike to Davante Adams gave the Packers early control, and they leveraged that for all it was worth Sunday. LaFleur certainly trusted his defense to hold if his offense failed to convert, but the difference between a touchdown and field goal in that situation was very significant. It was an example of a young coach showing a good feel for the game.

    Playoff update

    The Packers held serve in their pursuit of a No. 2 seed and first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. If they win their final two games, they will keep that seed. They’re also one win away from clinching the NFC North title.

