GREEN BAY - After a two-year absence, the Green Bay Packers are back in the playoffs.

The Packers' 21-13 victory Sunday over the Chicago Bears, followed later in the day by the Los Angeles Rams' 44-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, clinched a spot in the NFC playoffs for Green Bay (11-3).

Next up is a chance to clinch the NFC North title with a victory next Monday night at Minnesota. The Vikings are 10-4 after a 39-10 win Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Packers can win the division either by beating Minnesota or winning their regular-season finale Dec. 29 at the Detroit Lions (3-10-1), or if the Vikings lose their finale against the Bears.

Green Bay also is in contention for one of the top two seeds in the NFC playoffs, which would give them a first-round bye. They hold the No. 2 seed behind Seattle (11-3), which beat Carolina and moved into first place in the NFC West when San Francisco (11-3) was upset by Atlanta.