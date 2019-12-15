CLOSE
Packers vs. Bears: Week 15
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) drops a pass as he is hit by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) drops a pass as he is hit by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) as Leonard Floyd (94) moves in on the play Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) as Leonard Floyd (94) moves in on the play Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) celebrates making a tackle on the kickoff with Allen Lazard (13) in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) celebrates making a tackle on the kickoff with Allen Lazard (13) in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) intercepts a late second quarter pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) intercepts a late second quarter pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers kicker JK Scott (6) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker JK Scott (6) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Carley Argentieri is delivered a shot on long pole while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY.
Carley Argentieri is delivered a shot on long pole while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Tailgaters entertain fans with a song before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY.
Tailgaters entertain fans with a song before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Steve Tate of DeForest dons his Santa outfit while tailgating prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Steve Tate of DeForest dons his Santa outfit while tailgating prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Dan Stroobants of Chilton is ready for the cold as he tailgates before the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Dan Stroobants of Chilton is ready for the cold as he tailgates before the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chris St. Amour of Green Bay braves the cold to enjoy a beverage while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers play against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chris St. Amour of Green Bay braves the cold to enjoy a beverage while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers play against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
    GREEN BAY - Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was once again the beneficiary of a healthy 53-man roster during the practice week leading up to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, with only cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) and tight end Jimmy Graham (calf/wrist) listed as questionable.

    That allowed LaFleur and his coordinators to once again shape the active 46-man roster toward whatever matchups they wanted to employ against Chicago. That included Graham and King, who are active. King missed last week's game against Washington.

    Inactive for the Packers are: 

    • Ryan Grant, WR
    • Dexter Williams, RB
    • Tony Brown, CB
    • Ka'dar Hollman, CB
    • Jared Veldheer, OT
    • Yosh Nijman, OT
    • B.J. Goodson, LB

    Goodson is the one mild surprise inactive for the Packers, as he has been frequently used as the inside linebacker next to Blake Martinez on run downs. But with Goodson down, defensive backs Josh Jackson and Will Redmond are active to give Pettine more coverage ability and overall speed to handle the Bears' running backs and tight ends. 

    Inactive for the Bears are wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, who harassed Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 last season and has often created pass rush issues for the Packers interior. Instead, the Bears have defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on the active roster, and it is his first game since coming off of injured reserve. 

    Also out for the Bears are:

    • Danny Trevathan, LB
    • Bobbie Massie, OT
    • Corey Levin, OL
    • Abdullah Anderson, DT
    • Eric Saubert, TE

    Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

