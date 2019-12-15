CLOSE

GREEN BAY - Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was once again the beneficiary of a healthy 53-man roster during the practice week leading up to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, with only cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) and tight end Jimmy Graham (calf/wrist) listed as questionable.

That allowed LaFleur and his coordinators to once again shape the active 46-man roster toward whatever matchups they wanted to employ against Chicago. That included Graham and King, who are active. King missed last week's game against Washington.

Inactive for the Packers are:

Ryan Grant, WR

Dexter Williams, RB

Tony Brown, CB

Ka'dar Hollman, CB

Jared Veldheer, OT

Yosh Nijman, OT

B.J. Goodson, LB

Goodson is the one mild surprise inactive for the Packers, as he has been frequently used as the inside linebacker next to Blake Martinez on run downs. But with Goodson down, defensive backs Josh Jackson and Will Redmond are active to give Pettine more coverage ability and overall speed to handle the Bears' running backs and tight ends.

Inactive for the Bears are wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, who harassed Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 last season and has often created pass rush issues for the Packers interior. Instead, the Bears have defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on the active roster, and it is his first game since coming off of injured reserve.

Also out for the Bears are:

Danny Trevathan, LB

Bobbie Massie, OT

Corey Levin, OL

Abdullah Anderson, DT

Eric Saubert, TE

