Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers discusses how the offensive identity lies in Aaron Jones and Davante Adams.

GREEN BAY – Allen Lazard leaned against his locker and thought about what happens to the Green Bay Packers’ offense at times. The wide receiver likened it to the struggle of trying to find an outlet in the dark for your phone charger: You know it’s there, and occasionally you find the fit. But more often than not you spend your time just missing.

“That’s really what it is,” Lazard said. “We know we can do it. We obviously have the manpower. We have the right people out there. We just got to come together as 11 just to be able to close out the game in a better way.”

It’s what happened again Sunday in a 21-13 victory over Chicago at Lambeau Field. The Packers opened the second half by exploiting matchups for Davante Adams and Aaron Jones and accumulated 139 yards on 10 plays and scored two touchdowns to go up 21-3.

Of those 10 plays, Adams and Jones touched the ball for all but nine, the other being Jake Kumerow’s 49-yard reception that set up a Jones touchdown run two plays later.

“We had a number of snaps with him in slot,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Adams’ movement for matchups. “He was playing both Z and X, gonna have to do that. We had Aaron (Jones);split out a few times; didn’t really target him when he was split out at receiver, but the more we can move him around, it just gives the defense more things to worry about, and he’s a dangerous runner for us.”

But after that?

On five consecutive possessions, the Packers punted. They earned one first down and ran 18 plays for a total of 24 yards.

The biggest culprits? A lack of early-down efficiency led to third-down failure.

 The Packers didn’t convert on third-and-7 and third-and-5 before facing a third-and-20 due to a holding penalty.

On a third-and-4 Rodgers was sacked for the first time and lost 11 yards. Rodgers said he was looking for Adams and expected the route to head outside – only Adams broke in.

“There was a ‘backer kind of playing that inside area,” Rodgers said. “By the time I tried to get back to my back-side option, I had guys in my face and couldn’t throw it away.”

On their final possession and with a chance to salt the game away with a first down on third-and-5, the Packers played the percentages and had Rodgers take a 1-yard loss on a slow boot and slide.

In other words, 0-for-5.

On the two scoring drives, they went 1-for-1 on third down, with Kumerow’s deep shot coming on third-and-4.

“We have a lot of playmakers on this team and to get everybody a shot at getting the ball in their hands and making somebody miss is big for us,” Kumerow said. “Aaron (Jones) and Davante do a tremendous job of making plays for us and moving the ball but you can’t leave it to only those two guys obviously. Some guys gotta step up and sometimes you never know when that’s going to be really. I didn’t expect the ball on that play but I was ready for it. You never know.”

The dip in production after the Adams-Jones explosions are symptoms of a larger issue facing the offense throughout the year: inconsistency.

On one hand, they had a nearly seven-minute, game-winning drive against Detroit. They scored 14 fourth-quarter points in New York. They salted away the win in Kansas City with a 5-minute, 4-second end-of-game drive.

On the other, they went scoreless in the second half against Minnesota, scoreless in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers and had scoreless fourth quarters against Philadelphia and Carolina.

“The difference from last year to this year is we’ve won the close, ugly games. Or most of them I should say, which shows the character of the team,” Packers tight end Robert Tonyan said. “I think that we just need to stay together and just keep progressing, honestly. The bond is there and we’re just going to keep progressing with that and it’s just going to click. The playoffs are all about getting hot at the right time.”

After finding success early in the second half Sunday, the Bears completely took the Packers out of their game -- largely thanks to an overloaded front and aggressive, downhill movement into the line of scrimmage. Tonyan said the calls were still aggressive to try and put the finishing blow into the end zone, but it never came together.

Over those final 18 plays, Rodgers went 1-for-6 for 5 yards with a sack. Adams didn’t catch a pass and Jones rushed two times for six yards.

“When we’ve been in those situations this year where we need to run the ball in the fourth quarter to close the game out, we’ve done a pretty good job for the most part,” Lazard said. “Today was probably, for those situations, probably the worst we’ve had this year. We’ll come back tomorrow look at the film and we’ll learn from it because more than likely the next weeks will be the same.”

Packers vs. Bears: Week 15
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) pushes Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) out of bounds at the goal line during football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) pushes Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) out of bounds at the goal line during football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) reacts after rushing for a third quarter touchdown against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) reacts after rushing for a third quarter touchdown against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rushes -Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rushes -Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) against Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) against Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) knoicks the ball losse while tackl;ing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers was ruled down.
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) knoicks the ball losse while tackl;ing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers was ruled down. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) knoicks the ball losse while tackl;ing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers was ruled down.
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) knoicks the ball losse while tackl;ing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers was ruled down. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) break up a a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) on the final drive during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) break up a a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) on the final drive during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) stretches for yards while being tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) stretches for yards while being tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and free safety Darnell Savage (26) try to break up a a pass in the end zone intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley (88) on the final drive during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and free safety Darnell Savage (26) try to break up a a pass in the end zone intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley (88) on the final drive during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) misses a fingertip tackle on Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) misses a fingertip tackle on Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) runs for a first down on a long reception against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the third quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) runs for a first down on a long reception against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the third quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) stops Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in his tracks during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) stops Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in his tracks during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) provides pass protection while blocking Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving (47) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) provides pass protection while blocking Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving (47) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) punts the ball during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) punts the ball during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) drops a potential interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) drops a potential interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) laterals the ball on the last play of the game against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) laterals the ball on the last play of the game against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (49) laterals the ball on the last play of the game against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tramon Williams (38) recovered the ball to end the game.
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (49) laterals the ball on the last play of the game against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tramon Williams (38) recovered the ball to end the game. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) recovers the ball on the last play of the game to seal the victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) recovers the ball on the last play of the game to seal the victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) with less than two minutes left in the game Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) with less than two minutes left in the game Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) slides after a gain on third down against Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) and Khalil Mack (52) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay punted on the next play.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) slides after a gain on third down against Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) and Khalil Mack (52) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay punted on the next play. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) scores a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Adrian Amos (31) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) scores a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Adrian Amos (31) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) interacts with fans during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) interacts with fans during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley (88) can't catch a pass to the back of the end zone on the second to last play of the game against Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) and Jaire Alexander (23) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley (88) can't catch a pass to the back of the end zone on the second to last play of the game against Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) and Jaire Alexander (23) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) manages to avoid a sack bystander Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) manages to avoid a sack bystander Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) intercepts a pass against Chicago Bears offensive guard Rashaad Coward (69) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) intercepts a pass against Chicago Bears offensive guard Rashaad Coward (69) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores touchdown on a 21-yard run despite the efforts of Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores touchdown on a 21-yard run despite the efforts of Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates his interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates his interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) drops a pass as he is hit by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) drops a pass as he is hit by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) as Dean Lowry (94) moves in on the play Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) as Dean Lowry (94) moves in on the play Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) celebrates making a tackle on the kickoff with Allen Lazard (13) in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) celebrates making a tackle on the kickoff with Allen Lazard (13) in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) intercepts a late second quarter pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) intercepts a late second quarter pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throw a pass during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throw a pass during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers kicker JK Scott (6) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker JK Scott (6) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Carley Argentieri is delivered a shot on long pole while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY.
Carley Argentieri is delivered a shot on long pole while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Tailgaters entertain fans with a song before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY.
Tailgaters entertain fans with a song before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Steve Tate of DeForest dons his Santa outfit while tailgating prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Steve Tate of DeForest dons his Santa outfit while tailgating prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Dan Stroobants of Chilton is ready for the cold as he tailgates before the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Dan Stroobants of Chilton is ready for the cold as he tailgates before the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chris St. Amour of Green Bay braves the cold to enjoy a beverage while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers play against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chris St. Amour of Green Bay braves the cold to enjoy a beverage while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers play against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
