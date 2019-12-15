CLOSE
Packers vs. Bears: Week 15
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) pushes Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) out of bounds at the goal line during football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) reacts after rushing for a third quarter touchdown against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rushes -Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) against Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) knoicks the ball losse while tackl;ing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers was ruled down.
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) knoicks the ball losse while tackl;ing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers was ruled down.
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) break up a a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) on the final drive during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) stretches for yards while being tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and free safety Darnell Savage (26) try to break up a a pass in the end zone intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley (88) on the final drive during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) misses a fingertip tackle on Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) runs for a first down on a long reception against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the third quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) stops Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in his tracks during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) provides pass protection while blocking Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving (47) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) punts the ball during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) drops a potential interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) laterals the ball on the last play of the game against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (49) laterals the ball on the last play of the game against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tramon Williams (38) recovered the ball to end the game.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) recovers the ball on the last play of the game to seal the victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) with less than two minutes left in the game Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) slides after a gain on third down against Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) and Khalil Mack (52) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay punted on the next play.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) scores a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Adrian Amos (31) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) interacts with fans during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley (88) can't catch a pass to the back of the end zone on the second to last play of the game against Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) and Jaire Alexander (23) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) manages to avoid a sack bystander Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) intercepts a pass against Chicago Bears offensive guard Rashaad Coward (69) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores touchdown on a 21-yard run despite the efforts of Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates his interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) drops a pass as he is hit by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) as Dean Lowry (94) moves in on the play Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) celebrates making a tackle on the kickoff with Allen Lazard (13) in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) intercepts a late second quarter pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throw a pass during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers kicker JK Scott (6) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Carley Argentieri is delivered a shot on long pole while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY.
Tailgaters entertain fans with a song before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY.
Steve Tate of DeForest dons his Santa outfit while tailgating prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Dan Stroobants of Chilton is ready for the cold as he tailgates before the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chris St. Amour of Green Bay braves the cold to enjoy a beverage while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers play against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
    GREEN BAY - On the penultimate play of Sunday’s game, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw deep. That seemed like the rational strategy, though Trubisky had another miserable day against the Green Bay Packers' defense, and his pass fell incomplete.

    The Bears were at the Packers’ 34-yard line, close enough to smell the end zone. They trailed 21-13 with less than 10 seconds left. This appeared to be logical time for the Hail Mary.

    So the Packers played it accordingly, dropping back in coverage for the final play. Trubisky instead threw underneath to running back Tarik Cohen near the 20-yard line. What happened next, cornerback Tramon Williams could only describe as a close call.

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    Williams trailed the play and, after two laterals got tight end Jesper Horsted inside the 10-yard line, eventually recovered Horsted’s fumble at the 1 to end the game.

    It appeared Horsted had a chance to lateral to Bears receiver Allen Robinson, who was uncovered to his outside, near the sideline.

    “It was moving quickly,” Horsted said. “I had my eyes on the inside where the ball was coming from. I was focused on, ‘Would I be running with it or blocking?’ And then I got the ball, and the first thing I looked downfield and I saw a little bit of daylight, but I knew that I had a guy (Robinson) on the outside.

    “In hindsight, I should have gotten there a little bit earlier, but it was moving quickly and it was a little bit hard to see what exactly was going on to the right when I was focusing on straight and left.”

    Because Horsted’s fumble was ruled as such instead of an illegal, forward lateral, it was a live ball. If Williams hadn’t pounced on it, a Bears player could have scooped it up (although only Horsted would have been eligible to advance it and score a potential game-tying touchdown with a two-point conversion).

    Williams said there wasn’t much that passed through his mind when he saw the football bouncing across Lambeau Field.

    “I just know,” Williams said, “if the ball is on the ground and we recover it, we win. It ain’t really hard. It ain’t rocket science.”

    Blown opportunity

    More than likely coach Matt LaFleur just wanted his fastest receiver running the route, but the deep ball he called on the Packers' first play of the game on offense may have also been a confidence builder for Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

    LaFleur called a play-action pass in which Valdes-Scantling was to run a go route and try to get behind the deep safety.

    The play worked to perfection and quarterback Aaron Rodgers led Valdes-Scantling perfectly. Only Valdes-Scantling appeared to misjudge the throw and didn’t get his hands in the right position to make the catch.

    "Just didn’t make the play,” Valdes-Scantling said.  “That’s what it is.”

    Asked if he lost sight of the ball, he said, “Sunny outside, no clouds. Just didn’t catch it.”

    It’s a recurring theme for the second-year pro, who used to be considered the starter opposite Davante Adams. Valdes-Scantling has just two catches for 11 yards in the past seven games and has seen his snaps fall considerably.

    He hardly played after dropping the deep ball on Sunday. 

    “It’s football, it happens,” he said. “You don’t catch every football. You don’t make every throw, you don’t make every catch, you don’t make every run, you don’t make every block. It’s football. No one’s perfect.”

    Gary makes key sack

    Sunday marked just the fourth time this season that the Packers did not get a sack from either Za’Darius Smith or Preston Smith, but Kenny Clark brought Trubisky down twice and rookie outside linebacker Rashan Gary collected a sack for the first time since Week 3 against Denver.

    It came at an opportune time as well, as the Bears had moved to the Packers’ 16-yard line. On the first-and-10 play, Gary said Bears right tackle Corey Lucas gave him a pass set and block that he had seen on film and was able to counter that move.

    “When I got to the edge of the tackle and I seen he still had the ball I said ‘Yes!’” Gary said. “I just turned it on an extra gear and made sure I got there.”

    The Bears weren’t able to make up the six-yard loss and settled for a field goal that made it 7-3. Gary said being a part of three-outside linebacker sets with Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith also help due to the communication and the tips the veterans give him.

    “Now I’m able to use what I do in practice in the game,” Gary said. “It just helps me because I’m out there with Preston and ‘Z’ and they’re able to see things and give me ‘Oh, yeah its pass right now’ and it helps me play a little faster.”

    Gary finished with three total tackles to go with his sack, including a tackle for loss and another hit on the quarterback.

    Review could've turned game

    Following a fourth-and-10 incompletion from Trubisky to Robinson with 1:51 left to go in the game, the Packers' offense came out onto the field. But referee Scott Novak quietly went over to the replay stand, buzzed by the league replay office in New York to review the play. 

    No announcement was made beforehand, and Novak only said the play stood. 

    The play was reviewed for possible defensive pass interference on Packers corner Jaire Alexander, who made contact with Robinson as the ball arrived. If that penalty was called from New York, the Bears would have had a first down inside the red zone. 

    "I'd rather not talk about it right now to be honest with you," LaFleur said after the game. "I'll just kind of keep my thoughts to myself."

    Williams OK with hard hit

    Williams took a hard shot from Bears gunner Cordarrelle Patterson on the lone punt he fielded Sunday, but the veteran said he had no issue with the play.

    Patterson was penalized for hitting Williams after signaling fair catch, not unnecessary roughness. Still, the impact was harder than most collisions in today’s NFL. Williams passed through concussion protocol before returning to the game.

    Regardless, Williams said he appreciated how Patterson responded after the play.

    “The guy checked on me,” Williams said, “asked about me while we were on the field. I don’t think it is (a cheap shot), man. Guys just playing ball, a split-second play. I don’t think it was dirty intentions at all. I think he was just trying to make a play for his team.”

