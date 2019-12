CLOSE

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) with less than two minutes left in the game Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

The Packers improved to 11-3 and clinched a playoff berth, but are they worthy or capable of more? Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein of the MIlwaukee Journal Sentinel debate their future.

