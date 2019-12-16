CLOSE

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams discusses the team's narrow win over the Chicago Bears. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Four observations the day after the Packers' 21-13 win over the Bears on Sunday:

First down

The Packers aren’t overloaded with receiving talent, but one thing they won’t be able to weather against a good team in the playoffs is receivers not making the plays that are there. On Sunday, they had two big drops early that could have changed the game. The first was on the Packers' first play of the day, when Aaron Rodgers threw a strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a deep post pattern for what should have been at least a 55-yard play and probably a 70-yard touchdown. Valdes-Scantling had the speed to get behind the defense and run under the pass, but he didn’t track the ball well and short-armed the perfect throw. The other was later that series, when Geronimo Allison dropped a crossing route on a third-and-5 that ended a drive near midfield. The possession ended with a punt rather than early points. Allison had two catches (for 19 yards) on the day, and Valdes-Scantling’s drop was his lone target. Those are the kinds of plays they have to make for the Packers to win at Minnesota next week.

Second down

Offensive coordinators should know by now not to throw quick receiver screens to Jaire Alexander’s side of the field. Alexander has defended those plays consistently well since his first game as a rookie last year, because he’s explosive getting to the ball and physical and aggressive taking on any blocks.  He made two stops on receiver screens Sunday against the Bears. On the first, the Bears threw a quick screen to receiver Riley Ridley on a third-and-16 in the first quarter, and Alexander blew up receiver Anthony Miller’s block and dropped Ridley for a three-yard loss. On the other, in the third quarter, the Bears threw a wide screen to Miller, but Alexander came up fast and tackled him for only a one-yard gain.

Third down

The Packers ran a few snaps of no-huddle offense as a change-of-pace in the first half, with modest success. On one drive they got two first downs out of it before going back to their huddle after the changeover to the second quarter. Then later in the quarter, out of a two-tight-end set, they got one first down. Coach Matt LaFleur has hardly used the no-huddle in his rookie season but said he tried it Sunday in part to tire out Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who was back after missing 10 weeks because of an elbow injury. “Wanted to kind of gas him out a little bit,” LaFleur said.

Fourth down

The Packers botched the end of the first half when they called a timeout to prevent a 10-second run-off with only nine seconds left, to only have Rodgers inexplicably throw the ball short over the middle of the field on the fourth-down play. The pass was incomplete, which gave the Bears a shot at a Hail Mary throw from their own 41 on the final play of the half. But even if completed, the Packers had no timeouts left, so they wouldn’t have had time to get off a field-goal attempt. “I felt good about the play call,” Rodgers said. “We were taking a shot down the field, but based on the after-the-snap movement, really didn’t have a great chance there. Probably should have (audibled) it to a Hail Mary and given us a better chance.”

Packers vs. Bears: Week 15
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) pushes Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) out of bounds at the goal line during football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) pushes Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) out of bounds at the goal line during football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) reacts after rushing for a third quarter touchdown against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) reacts after rushing for a third quarter touchdown against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rushes -Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) rushes -Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) against Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) against Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) knoicks the ball losse while tackl;ing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers was ruled down.
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) knoicks the ball losse while tackl;ing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers was ruled down. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) knoicks the ball losse while tackl;ing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers was ruled down.
Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) knoicks the ball losse while tackl;ing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers was ruled down. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) break up a a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) on the final drive during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) break up a a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) on the final drive during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) stretches for yards while being tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) stretches for yards while being tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and free safety Darnell Savage (26) try to break up a a pass in the end zone intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley (88) on the final drive during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and free safety Darnell Savage (26) try to break up a a pass in the end zone intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley (88) on the final drive during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) misses a fingertip tackle on Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) misses a fingertip tackle on Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) runs for a first down on a long reception against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the third quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) runs for a first down on a long reception against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the third quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) stops Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in his tracks during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) stops Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in his tracks during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) provides pass protection while blocking Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving (47) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) provides pass protection while blocking Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving (47) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) punts the ball during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) punts the ball during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) drops a potential interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) drops a potential interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) laterals the ball on the last play of the game against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) laterals the ball on the last play of the game against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (49) laterals the ball on the last play of the game against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tramon Williams (38) recovered the ball to end the game.
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (49) laterals the ball on the last play of the game against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tramon Williams (38) recovered the ball to end the game. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) recovers the ball on the last play of the game to seal the victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) recovers the ball on the last play of the game to seal the victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) with less than two minutes left in the game Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) with less than two minutes left in the game Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) slides after a gain on third down against Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) and Khalil Mack (52) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay punted on the next play.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) slides after a gain on third down against Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) and Khalil Mack (52) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay punted on the next play. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) scores a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Adrian Amos (31) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) scores a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Adrian Amos (31) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) interacts with fans during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) interacts with fans during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley (88) can't catch a pass to the back of the end zone on the second to last play of the game against Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) and Jaire Alexander (23) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley (88) can't catch a pass to the back of the end zone on the second to last play of the game against Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) and Jaire Alexander (23) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) manages to avoid a sack bystander Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) manages to avoid a sack bystander Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) intercepts a pass against Chicago Bears offensive guard Rashaad Coward (69) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) intercepts a pass against Chicago Bears offensive guard Rashaad Coward (69) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores touchdown on a 21-yard run despite the efforts of Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores touchdown on a 21-yard run despite the efforts of Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates his interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates his interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrammbles on the first drive of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the defense of the Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) drops a pass as he is hit by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) drops a pass as he is hit by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) as Dean Lowry (94) moves in on the play Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) as Dean Lowry (94) moves in on the play Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) celebrates making a tackle on the kickoff with Allen Lazard (13) in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) celebrates making a tackle on the kickoff with Allen Lazard (13) in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) drills Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) while field a punt during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears were penalized for interference on the play. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) drops a pass in the first quarter as he is covered by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) intercepts a late second quarter pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) intercepts a late second quarter pass against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a first quarter touchdown pass over the defense of Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throw a pass during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throw a pass during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers kicker JK Scott (6) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker JK Scott (6) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Carley Argentieri is delivered a shot on long pole while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY.
Carley Argentieri is delivered a shot on long pole while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Tailgaters entertain fans with a song before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY.
Tailgaters entertain fans with a song before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She is from Rochester, NY. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Steve Tate of DeForest dons his Santa outfit while tailgating prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Steve Tate of DeForest dons his Santa outfit while tailgating prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Dan Stroobants of Chilton is ready for the cold as he tailgates before the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Dan Stroobants of Chilton is ready for the cold as he tailgates before the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chris St. Amour of Green Bay braves the cold to enjoy a beverage while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers play against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chris St. Amour of Green Bay braves the cold to enjoy a beverage while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers play against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
