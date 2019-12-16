Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood argue that despite the Packers' inconsistencies, their record deserves to be commended. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with the view from Chicago after the Packers' 21-13 win Sunday over the Bears. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune observes that Aaron Rodgers as usual found a way to get the best of the Bears, while Mitch Trubisky remains an enigma.
Biggs writes:
Once again, the Bears played very good defense against longtime nemesis Aaron Rodgers. But, as he usually does, he found a way to beat them in a 21-13 Packers victory.
Rodgers was far from great in the biting cold Sunday at Lambeau Field, and the Packers have just seemed off for the last month. It wasn’t the best the Bears have played on defense recently and there were too many missed tackles on a slick surface, but it was another gritty effort that gave them a chance at the end. ...
The offense was ineffective until it was in an 18-point hole and quarterback Mitch Trubisky (29 of 53 for 348 yards) started picking up chunks of yardage against soft coverage. Trubisky made some really nice throws, a handful he’d like back and, in the end, the Bears finished with 13 points. Too often you have to attach a caveat like that to any praise of Trubisky. That game gets old, at least for most, when he now has had 40 career starts.
You can read the entire story here:
Green Bay's long wait is over: The Packers are back in the playoffs:
The Packers have their flaws but are remarkably healthy and seeking to improve, writes Pete Dougherty:
Khalil who? Unlike in the season opener, the Packers' offensive line neutralizes Bears' pass rush:
What happened to the Packers' offense after its third-quarter burst?
The Packers aren't going to apologize for looking less than perfect while going 11-3:
Here's more on the wild ending of Sunday's game:
In his Packers Insider, Jim Owczarski writes on how the Packers once again did just enough on both sides of the ball to win:
Aaron Jones ran it in twice and boosted his season total to 14 rushing TDs:
Receiver Davante Adams gets the Packers on the board first:
Even if the Packers lose at Minnesota, all they have to do to clinch the NFC North title is beat a bad Lions team:
The 49ers may have flubbed their chance at getting the NFC's No. 1 seed:
No surprises here:
And finally:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments