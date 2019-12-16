CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood argue that despite the Packers' inconsistencies, their record deserves to be commended. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with the view from Chicago after the Packers' 21-13 win Sunday over the Bears. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune observes that Aaron Rodgers as usual found a way to get the best of the Bears, while Mitch Trubisky remains an enigma.

Biggs writes:

Once again, the Bears played very good defense against longtime nemesis Aaron Rodgers. But, as he usually does, he found a way to beat them in a 21-13 Packers victory. Rodgers was far from great in the biting cold Sunday at Lambeau Field, and the Packers have just seemed off for the last month. It wasn’t the best the Bears have played on defense recently and there were too many missed tackles on a slick surface, but it was another gritty effort that gave them a chance at the end. ... The offense was ineffective until it was in an 18-point hole and quarterback Mitch Trubisky (29 of 53 for 348 yards) started picking up chunks of yardage against soft coverage. Trubisky made some really nice throws, a handful he’d like back and, in the end, the Bears finished with 13 points. Too often you have to attach a caveat like that to any praise of Trubisky. That game gets old, at least for most, when he now has had 40 career starts.

You can read the entire story here:

.@BradBiggs: Sometime between now and the end of February when the Bears finalize an offseason plan, coach Matt Nagy must create a plan to improve the offense. That will be more valuable than a hard-to-locate silver lining for this season.https://t.co/TtyoOmTnbm — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) December 16, 2019

Green Bay's long wait is over: The Packers are back in the playoffs:

After a two-year absence, the Packers are back in the playoffs. https://t.co/tCZHMKOEd4 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 16, 2019

The Packers have their flaws but are remarkably healthy and seeking to improve, writes Pete Dougherty:

Whether these Packers have what it takes to strike in January is still a big question. https://t.co/aBgy84VACv — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 16, 2019

Khalil who? Unlike in the season opener, the Packers' offensive line neutralizes Bears' pass rush:

The offensive line did its part in Sunday's win. https://t.co/87qU2nb9Mc — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 16, 2019

What happened to the Packers' offense after its third-quarter burst?

A lack of early-down efficiency often led to third-down failure for the #Packers against the Bears. https://t.co/zfKtZl2umG — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 16, 2019

The Packers aren't going to apologize for looking less than perfect while going 11-3:

"I'm not going to apologize and hang my head for being 11-3. I'm just not going to do it. It's hard to win in this league." #Packershttps://t.co/tcYdnY65rR — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 16, 2019

Here's more on the wild ending of Sunday's game:

The Bears' circus play was a fitting end to a stressful game. #Packers. https://t.co/EWDALIL6Ci — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 16, 2019

In his Packers Insider, Jim Owczarski writes on how the Packers once again did just enough on both sides of the ball to win:

For subscribers: Rodgers didn't exactly carve up the #Bears defense as he's done in the past, but improves to 19-5 against Chicago in his career. #Packershttps://t.co/E11Swwecag — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 15, 2019

Aaron Jones ran it in twice and boosted his season total to 14 rushing TDs:

Receiver Davante Adams gets the Packers on the board first:

Even if the Packers lose at Minnesota, all they have to do to clinch the NFC North title is beat a bad Lions team:

Add this 38-17 loss to Detroit Lions' seven-game freefall: 'We have to keep working, we have to get better and we have to go out there and win the games. At this point in time, we are working hard and we’re just not winning. It’s sad.” https://t.co/tq5QA0x0XU via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 16, 2019

The 49ers may have flubbed their chance at getting the NFC's No. 1 seed:

Julio Jones makes game-winning TD at the goal line to upset 49ers https://t.co/4a9swao7Yjpic.twitter.com/sQFboCTk1F — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 16, 2019

No surprises here:

"Winning isn't everything, but it's the only thing."



Legendary #Packers Head Coach Vince Lombardi was selected as one of the 10 coaches on the #NFL100 All-Time Team. #GoPackGopic.twitter.com/zShaDxKKoO — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 14, 2019

🧀 Curly Lambeau

🧀 Vince Lombardi

🧀 Cal Hubbard

🧀 Forrest Gregg



Four more #Packers have been selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team 📰: https://t.co/n3nG0jRoKS#GoPackGopic.twitter.com/ARAETYEiJD — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 14, 2019

And finally:

Monday's guest on #Clubhouse Live with @Showtyme_33 will be #Packers cornerback @King_kevvoo! Show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse in downtown Appleton. pic.twitter.com/XZezmPTpGr — Brett Christopherson (@PCBrettC) December 15, 2019

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt