CLOSE

For the second straight week, fans were not completely satisfied with the Green Bay Packers’ performance despite their third straight victory.

The Packers’ 21-13 win over the Chicago Bears eliminated the Bears from playoff contention, but the final score perhaps doesn’t illustrate how close the Bears came to forcing overtime. Green Bay’s defensive line, however, managed to fend off Mitch Trubisky’s bid at a comeback.

Thanks to clutch performances by Kenny Clark (two sacks) and Dean Lowry (one interception), the Packers’ defensive line earned the best ratings from fans. The defensive line received a team-high average rating of 3.7 on a 1-5 scale, with one being terrible and five being terrific. About 1,500 readers voted on the ratings.

Green Bay’s receiving corps had the lowest ratings at 2.5. Davante Adams had a great day with a 7-103-1 line, but, as has been the case for most of the season, Aaron Rodgers could not find a clear No. 2 receiver. Jake Kumerow’s 49 yards all came on one reception, while Geronimo Allison (2-19) and Allen Lazard (2-14) were both quiet. After letting a 70-yard bomb from Rodgers slip through his hands on the first drive of the game, Marquez Valdes-Scantling did not see another target.

Quarterback received the second-worst rating at 2.8 as Rodgers had another mediocre performance. He completed a season-low 48.5% of his passes for just 203 yards, but certainly wasn't helped by dropped passes on the receiving end. The Packers’ coaches also received a below-average rating of 2.9.

Green Bay’s defensive backs and linebackers got ratings of 3.1 and 3.2, respectively. Despite two more rushing touchdowns from Aaron Jones, running backs were just slightly above average at 3.2. Special teams earned a 3.5 rating as Tyler Ervin continues to succeed as the Packers’ primary punt returner. The offensive line checked in at 3.6.

If you still want to give us your ratings, you can here:

Loading…