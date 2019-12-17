Packers wide receiver Davante Adams discusses how clinching a playoff berth is only part of the Packers' aspiration for their future. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with the Minnesota Vikings (10-4) preparing to host an NFC North showdown against the Packers (11-3) next Monday night and dealing with the uncertain status of star running back Dalvin Cook, who left Sunday's 39-10 romp over the Chargers with an apparent shoulder injury.
Jim Souhan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune writes:
The Vikings are where they wanted to be, but perhaps without the key to their game plans and grandest plans. So following their most lopsided victory of the season, their smiles were paired with winces, the way expensive wine might pair with moldy cheese.
Dalvin Cook, not long ago considered the Vikings’ most valuable player, left the game in the third quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. He had been playing despite a similar injury. The Vikings were not forthcoming with an update, and Cook declined to speak with reporters in the locker room.
He did pull a sweater over his head without help, as AC/DC blared and teammates mimed playing drums. The song: “It’s a Long Way to the Top (if You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll).”
Cook has eight days to heal before the Vikings face the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 23. Those willing to speak about him spent more time praising his understudies than assessing his health.
You can read the entire story here:
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer offered a hopeful outlook regarding Cook when he addressed reporters Monday:
The 49ers' multitude of injuries took a major toll in their upset loss to the Falcons:
Another potentially serious injury to an NFC contender:
And the Seahawks suffered another (not altogether unexpected) blow:
Both the Packers and Seahawks have been winning close games:
The Saints made a move to fortify their secondary:
Jake Kumerow finally is in line for more playing time:
The Packers have the inside path to the No. 2 seed and an outside chance at the top seed in the NFC playoffs, writes Ryan Wood:
ICYMI, Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski size up the Packers' potential in their Green 19 Podcast:
Do the Packers belong among the NFC elite? Deion Sanders is unconvinced:
Even Davante Adams hasn't been immune to the drops lately:
Tom Oates wonders why the Packers don't look as impressive as their 11-3 record:
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was among national media members skeptical about how Aaron Rodgers' penchant for calling audibles would work in new coach Matt LaFleur's offense. Florio spoke with LaFleur about it after Sunday's game:
“I have full trust in Aaron [Rodgers],” Packers coach and coach of the year candidate Matt LaFleur told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 21-13 win over the Bears. LaFleur made it clear that, despite the theoretical construction of his offense, Rodgers has a blank check to call whatever audible he chooses, whenever he wants.
“He’s seen enough during his career,” LaFleur said. “I trust he’ll make the right call.”
You can read the entire item here:
It's hard to see the Packers having much trouble with the dysfunctional Lions in their season finale:
Probably at least through the Packers game ...
Readers rate the Packers' performance:
And finally:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments