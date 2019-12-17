CLOSE Packers wide receiver Davante Adams discusses how clinching a playoff berth is only part of the Packers' aspiration for their future. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with the Minnesota Vikings (10-4) preparing to host an NFC North showdown against the Packers (11-3) next Monday night and dealing with the uncertain status of star running back Dalvin Cook, who left Sunday's 39-10 romp over the Chargers with an apparent shoulder injury.

Jim Souhan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune writes:

The Vikings are where they wanted to be, but perhaps without the key to their game plans and grandest plans. So following their most lopsided victory of the season, their smiles were paired with winces, the way expensive wine might pair with moldy cheese. Dalvin Cook, not long ago considered the Vikings’ most valuable player, left the game in the third quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. He had been playing despite a similar injury. The Vikings were not forthcoming with an update, and Cook declined to speak with reporters in the locker room. He did pull a sweater over his head without help, as AC/DC blared and teammates mimed playing drums. The song: “It’s a Long Way to the Top (if You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll).” Cook has eight days to heal before the Vikings face the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 23. Those willing to speak about him spent more time praising his understudies than assessing his health.

Following their most lopsided victory of the season, the #Vikings' smiles were paired with winces because of Dalvin Cook's latest injury. @SouhanStrib writes: https://t.co/iXIMpKgwmo#NFL — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) December 16, 2019

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer offered a hopeful outlook regarding Cook when he addressed reporters Monday:

Mike Zimmer is pleased with state of the Vikings backfield in the wake of Dalvin Cook's new shoulder injury & being w/o Alexander Mattison in Week 15. Not a lot of teams keep 5 backs on the roster, and the Vikings are in a good position to sustain that depth w/ Boone & Abdullah — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 16, 2019

Zimmer said Dalvin Cook "feels good today" and noted that this new shoulder injury is one he can play through, but it's too early to determine what kind of workload Cook may have for Green Bay. "An extra day obviously helps. We'll just have to see how the week goes." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 16, 2019

The 49ers' multitude of injuries took a major toll in their upset loss to the Falcons:

#49ers grades: The spare-parts defense (you think Richard Sherman might have helped with Julio Jones?) played commendably ... for 50 minutes.https://t.co/Hy0t4TgkrJpic.twitter.com/LY4lWT9FNv — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) December 16, 2019

Another potentially serious injury to an NFC contender:

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs has a high ankle sprain https://t.co/tF2DHVUDix — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 16, 2019

And the Seahawks suffered another (not altogether unexpected) blow:

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely again. https://t.co/VzBaj8RCkU — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) December 16, 2019

Both the Packers and Seahawks have been winning close games:

The Seahawks (+26) and Packers (+47) are both 11-3, but both teams are winning with low point differentials.



Per @EliasSports, This is the 1st time in NFL history there's been two 11-win teams through 14 games with a point differential of fewer than +50 in the same season. pic.twitter.com/WfZhbYGEIL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 16, 2019

The Saints made a move to fortify their secondary:

Janoris Jenkins lands on a playoff team. https://t.co/pkCkEaSmit — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

Jake Kumerow finally is in line for more playing time:

“We have to make sure we get him on the field,” LaFleur said of Kumerow. “So I think you’ll see more of him as we move forward.” #Packershttps://t.co/S1MYGOZCTD — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 17, 2019

The Packers have the inside path to the No. 2 seed and an outside chance at the top seed in the NFC playoffs, writes Ryan Wood:

Here’s a look at the Packers’ playoff possibilities with two games left. #Packershttps://t.co/Y4AC02m4Ms — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 16, 2019

ICYMI, Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski size up the Packers' potential in their Green 19 Podcast:

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein debate the #Packers' future. https://t.co/og7U8hQtrS — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 16, 2019

Do the Packers belong among the NFC elite? Deion Sanders is unconvinced:

They just clinched a playoff spot, but how good are the @packers? @DeionSanders has questions 👇



📺: @NFLGameDay Prime pic.twitter.com/QPdHuzyCG2 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 16, 2019

Even Davante Adams hasn't been immune to the drops lately:

Check out these four observations the day after the Packers' 21-13 win over the Bears. #Packers#CHIvsGBhttps://t.co/GKkrZrsB9S — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 16, 2019

Tom Oates wonders why the Packers don't look as impressive as their 11-3 record:

Column: You can't argue with 11-3 and a playoff berth in coach Matt LaFleur's first year. You can argue with the #Packers inability to play consistently and put away an opponent. https://t.co/6GK6eTAeuC — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) December 16, 2019

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was among national media members skeptical about how Aaron Rodgers' penchant for calling audibles would work in new coach Matt LaFleur's offense. Florio spoke with LaFleur about it after Sunday's game:

“I have full trust in Aaron [Rodgers],” Packers coach and coach of the year candidate Matt LaFleur told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 21-13 win over the Bears. LaFleur made it clear that, despite the theoretical construction of his offense, Rodgers has a blank check to call whatever audible he chooses, whenever he wants. “He’s seen enough during his career,” LaFleur said. “I trust he’ll make the right call.”

The "audible thing" is a thing of the distant past in Green Bay; Matt LaFleur tells PFT that Aaron Rodgers has full and free license to change whatever he wants at the line of scrimmage https://t.co/hY3Cigmpi9 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 16, 2019

It's hard to see the Packers having much trouble with the dysfunctional Lions in their season finale:

Interesting stuff from ⁦@seideljeff⁩ here, who spent part of yesterday in the stands and has some observations about Matt Patricia’s pregame chat with the Fords https://t.co/rjqv7JOIXy via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 16, 2019

Probably at least through the Packers game ...

Video: Matt Patricia: "I expect to be here every day until they tell me not to. Hopefully, that'll be a long time." https://t.co/g2a6xmK56X — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 16, 2019

Readers rate the Packers' performance:

Fans were not happy with Green Bay's receiving unit. #Packershttps://t.co/IhyEB0pKp9 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 17, 2019

And finally:

Cornerback Kevin King joined Aaron Jones on Clubhouse Live. #Packershttps://t.co/514SoPgzwg — The Post-Crescent (@PostCrescent) December 17, 2019

