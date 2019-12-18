Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Peter King of NBC Sports being the next stop on former Packers coach Mike McCarthy's media tour. King rehashes much of what's already been written, but does reveal this nugget pertaining to McCarthy's longtime embrace of analytics:
During his Green Bay tenure, McCarthy once asked an analytics candidate for a Packer job to spend a couple of days observing everything they do on the football side of the business. Come up with a few suggestions how we could do things better, McCarthy asked this young math guy from Harvard. He observed a ball-stripping drill, where defenders tomahawked down on the ball, trying to force fumbles. The guy came back a few days later, with math formulas suggesting that it would be more efficient to punch from below the football in the ballcarrier’s arms. McCarthy was convinced. The Packers changed the drill.
I asked McCarthy if he watched “Jeopardy!” He didn’t. I mentioned the summer run of the brilliant James Holzhauer, who obliterated opponents for 32 straight games and won $2.7 million. Holzhauer’s model: be very aggressive, very fast, and always bet big. I met Holzhauer in July and wrote about him, and he had different ideas about football strategy and football betting that I hadn’t heard before. McCarthy knew of him, and when I told him Holzhauer told me last summer he wanted a job in analytics for a baseball or football team, the coach perked up.
“I want to talk to him,” McCarthy said.
RANK: 7
PACKERS (11-3)
Previous rank: No. 7
The Packers' offense is fairly one-dimensional as the season reaches the home stretch. Well, really two-dimensional. Aaron Jones is a reliable touchdown monster, up to 17 after two more scores against the Bears on Sunday. Then there's Davante Adams, who went over 100 yards with a TD on Sunday and has easily outproduced all other Packers receivers despite missing significant time to injury. Aaron Rodgers must make the most of his two stars, because another reliable option hasn't materialized ( Marquez Valdes-Scantling's whiff on a would-be 70-yard TD springs to mind). It's perhaps a minor quibble for a Packers team that's now 11-3 and closing in on a postseason bye, but it's fair to wonder how this Green Bay attack will function when the beasts of the NFC start popping up on their schedule. A big test comes Monday night with a treacherous road matchup against the Vikings. It could decide the NFC North.
