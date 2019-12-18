CLOSE

We'll start with Peter King of NBC Sports being the next stop on former Packers coach Mike McCarthy's media tour. King rehashes much of what's already been written, but does reveal this nugget pertaining to McCarthy's longtime embrace of analytics:

During his Green Bay tenure, McCarthy once asked an analytics candidate for a Packer job to spend a couple of days observing everything they do on the football side of the business. Come up with a few suggestions how we could do things better, McCarthy asked this young math guy from Harvard. He observed a ball-stripping drill, where defenders tomahawked down on the ball, trying to force fumbles. The guy came back a few days later, with math formulas suggesting that it would be more efficient to punch from below the football in the ballcarrier’s arms. McCarthy was convinced. The Packers changed the drill. I asked McCarthy if he watched “Jeopardy!” He didn’t. I mentioned the summer run of the brilliant James Holzhauer, who obliterated opponents for 32 straight games and won $2.7 million. Holzhauer’s model: be very aggressive, very fast, and always bet big. I met Holzhauer in July and wrote about him, and he had different ideas about football strategy and football betting that I hadn’t heard before. McCarthy knew of him, and when I told him Holzhauer told me last summer he wanted a job in analytics for a baseball or football team, the coach perked up. “I want to talk to him,” McCarthy said.

Eight miles from Lambeau Field, Mike McCarthy is getting creative to prepare for his next shot as an NFL coach. Will it come?



My Week 15 Football Morning In America column is live: https://t.co/btMacMWkq4pic.twitter.com/GF8mrDzx5v — Peter King (@peter_king) December 16, 2019

The 2020 NFL draft should provide plenty of wide receiver candidates for the Packers:

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst eyeing bountiful draft to address WR position https://t.co/ZDFrXf9GwT via @journalsentinel — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 18, 2019

Aaron Jones was a surprising omission from the NFC Pro Bowl team:

Perhaps the #Packers' biggest snub is RB Aaron Jones, who was named an alternate despite his 17 touchdowns trailing only Carolina's Christian McCaffrey (18) in the NFL. https://t.co/4Nz9AuX5kM — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 18, 2019

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler and Tom Silverstein examine a couple of big plays from the Bears game:

ICYMI, Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty write that it's time to take the bubble wrap off Aaron Jones and turn him loose:

For subscribers: This is what all the load management was for. https://t.co/YYO6TKsdk2 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 17, 2019

Ticket prices are climbing for Packers at Vikings:

Both games on the #Packers schedule are important. One of them is priced like it, the other not so much. https://t.co/z3ZhehqBeSpic.twitter.com/FVl0pWVgml — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) December 17, 2019

David Carr of the NFL Network projects Green Bay as the No. 6 seed, meaning he either doesn't fully understand the tiebreaker scenarios or he thinks the Packers will lose at Minnesota AND at Detroit:

How will the final NFC playoff picture look? 🤔@DCarr8 breaks it down 👇



📺: @NFLTotalAccesspic.twitter.com/KeWqupQNKG — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 17, 2019

The Packers still hold the tiebreaker edge over the Saints for playoff seeding:

New NFL Power Rankings from @TheMMQB: Ravens stay No. 1, Saints to No. 2 and Patriots slide to lowest spot of the season: https://t.co/h2JC263zq5 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) December 17, 2019

Green Bay holds steady in NFL.com's power rankings, with this evaluation from Dan Hanzus:

RANK: 7 PACKERS (11-3) Previous rank: No. 7



The Packers' offense is fairly one-dimensional as the season reaches the home stretch. Well, really two-dimensional. Aaron Jones is a reliable touchdown monster, up to 17 after two more scores against the Bears on Sunday. Then there's Davante Adams, who went over 100 yards with a TD on Sunday and has easily outproduced all other Packers receivers despite missing significant time to injury. Aaron Rodgers must make the most of his two stars, because another reliable option hasn't materialized ( Marquez Valdes-Scantling's whiff on a would-be 70-yard TD springs to mind). It's perhaps a minor quibble for a Packers team that's now 11-3 and closing in on a postseason bye, but it's fair to wonder how this Green Bay attack will function when the beasts of the NFC start popping up on their schedule. A big test comes Monday night with a treacherous road matchup against the Vikings. It could decide the NFC North.

In @DanHanzus' updated Power Rankings, the Saints leapfrog the Seahawks and 49ers. Plus, the Cowboys get a nice boost after their first win in a month.https://t.co/WouWHNwoQ7pic.twitter.com/qLaKrIhsP6 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 17, 2019

So the Lions will host their season finale against the Packers knowing that their coach and GM will return in 2020:

Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia are back for 2020, when Martha Ford says: "We expect to be a playoff contender and those are our expectations, which we’ve expressed to both Bob and to Matt" https://t.co/LMpPlV1Dar via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 17, 2019

Mike Daniels was sidelined by injury for the Lions' game in Green Bay, and the former Packers defensive tackle will miss the rematch:

Lions’ IR overflowing after two more additions today https://t.co/zQNnPtJzrb via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 16, 2019

As expected, no Matthew Stafford in the finale:

The Detroit Lions just placed franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, and somehow it's only the 3rd biggest Lions story of the day https://t.co/I6K7IxdgGl — Brian Manzullo (@BrianManzullo) December 17, 2019

Why the Bears' regression this season comes as no real surprise:

And finally: Former Packers offensive lineman Justin McCray is one of the good guys:

Thank you @64jdm for putting a smile on her face. She told me she went over her budget and you just pulled your credit card out and paid for it instead of making her put things back🥰. Thank you. #browns#passingalongthejoy#Clevelandpic.twitter.com/SNCgLjEhIZ — Toni Reno (@TMARIERENO) December 17, 2019

