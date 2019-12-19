CLOSE

We'll start with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is unlikely to play Monday night against Green Bay because of a shoulder injury, according to sources.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is tackled short a first down buy Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the the quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16. (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S)

ESPN writes:

The Vikings are even considering shutting down Cook for the last two regular-season games, hoping to have him ready for the playoffs, sources told ESPN's Courtney Cronin. The Vikings can clinch a playoff berth with a victory Monday. Minnesota (10-4) trails Green Bay (11-3) by a game in the NFC North, but the Packers hold the tiebreaker. ... The Vikings' backfield is down to Ameer Abdullah, Mike Boone and fullback C.J. Ham. Minnesota entered Week 15 without Cook's backup, rookie Alexander Mattison, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

Vikings' RB Dalvin Cook is unlikely to play Monday night vs. Packers, per sources.https://t.co/knG4lwCVu7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2019

There also is uncertainty about the status of Cook's primary backup:

We'll see this afternoon how much work Alexander Mattison gets in practice coming off an ankle injury that had him sidelined for the Chargers game. Mike Zimmer said Monday that he likes the group of RBs they have behind Cook, which will be up for a stiff test on MNF. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 19, 2019

Even before Tyler Ervin ignited their kick-return game, the Packers had seen dramatic improvement in their special-teams play, writes Jim Owczarski:

It has been quite the turnaround as the #Packers were the second-most penalized special teams unit last year. https://t.co/vItTQALrne — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 19, 2019

A reader asks Pete: Why have the Packers stuck with Jimmy Graham and Geronimo Allison so long? https://t.co/RVXKK9s3PC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 18, 2019

San Francisco tight end George Kittle killed the Packers when they played in November, but are the 49ers leaning on him too much?

New this morning: How much Jimmy G-to-Kittle is too much Jimmy G-to-Kittle? https://t.co/2raV2JqVKV — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) December 18, 2019

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler wasn't pleased with the Pro Bowl selections:

Congrats @DavidBakhtiari and @AaronRodgers12 for making the #probowl,I’m shocked and sick that a 11-3 team on the verge of winning the North only has 2 players on the team(Smh),@Showtyme_33 and @KCBoutThatLife and the smith brothers should have made it, @packers 😡 — leroy butler (@leap36) December 18, 2019

Former Packers guard T.J. Lang was pleased with one selection in particular:

Congrats my guy @DavidBakhtiari on his pro bowl bid. Plays like this is why he’s one of the best. pic.twitter.com/zq3ooPI2Ih — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) December 18, 2019

Speaking of snubs, the Packers fail to land anyone on USA Today's All-Decade first team:

.@ab84 made USA TODAY Sports' NFL all-decade team.



Who else made the cut? https://t.co/UdYL7zNLVp — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) December 18, 2019

Packers players voice support for Mike McCarthy landing another NFL head-coaching job:

Many current #Packers hope Mike McCarthy lands another job in 2020. My story at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/MxQNl6vUjx — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) December 18, 2019

1 Mike McCarthy on the past, present and future, and what he’ll do better the second time—if there is a second time.

2 @danpompei of @TheAthleticNFL on his Brian Piccolo and @Lj_era8 stories. Gems both.https://t.co/6auiZTzhM4 — Peter King (@peter_king) December 18, 2019

The Lions are setting some lofty aspirations for Matt Patricia given their lackluster history:

Pretty clear expectations laid out here for Matt Patricia, saying in part: “(W)e are committed to year three of Coach Patricia’s plan. To be clear, our expectation is for the Lions to be a playoff contender in 2020.” https://t.co/vvvxIh2pev — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2019

Wednesday marked the 25th anniversary of the Packers' final game at Milwaukee's County Stadium:

Today in 1994: In the final game at Milwaukee County Stadium, Brett Favre's nine-yard TD run in the final seconds sends Packers to 21-17 win over Falcons. The win keeps Green Bay's playoff hopes alive, as a berth isn't secured until the following week. pic.twitter.com/YI3kgaHF53 — Packers History (@HistoricPackers) December 18, 2019

Virginia #Packers fan has Favre-ian record, 192 consecutive Packers home games attended. That's a lot of years and a lot of miles.https://t.co/4Sad1vjFPcpic.twitter.com/n7PJWUpt6J — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) December 18, 2019

