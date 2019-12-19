Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is unlikely to play Monday night against Green Bay because of a shoulder injury, according to sources.
The Vikings are even considering shutting down Cook for the last two regular-season games, hoping to have him ready for the playoffs, sources told ESPN's Courtney Cronin. The Vikings can clinch a playoff berth with a victory Monday. Minnesota (10-4) trails Green Bay (11-3) by a game in the NFC North, but the Packers hold the tiebreaker. ...
The Vikings' backfield is down to Ameer Abdullah, Mike Boone and fullback C.J. Ham. Minnesota entered Week 15 without Cook's backup, rookie Alexander Mattison, who is dealing with an ankle injury.
There also is uncertainty about the status of Cook's primary backup:
Even before Tyler Ervin ignited their kick-return game, the Packers had seen dramatic improvement in their special-teams play, writes Jim Owczarski:
Pete Dougherty answered fans questions Wednesday:
San Francisco tight end George Kittle killed the Packers when they played in November, but are the 49ers leaning on him too much?
Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler wasn't pleased with the Pro Bowl selections:
Former Packers guard T.J. Lang was pleased with one selection in particular:
Speaking of snubs, the Packers fail to land anyone on USA Today's All-Decade first team:
Packers players voice support for Mike McCarthy landing another NFL head-coaching job:
More from McCarthy, this time via Pete King's podcast:
The Lions are setting some lofty aspirations for Matt Patricia given their lackluster history:
Wednesday marked the 25th anniversary of the Packers' final game at Milwaukee's County Stadium:
