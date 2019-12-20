CLOSE
GREEN BAY -- Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down the Green Bay Packers' Monday night matchup in Minneapolis against the Vikings, and they take a look ahead at what is in store for this Packers team.
Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.
Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.
