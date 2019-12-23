CLOSE

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with the Packers getting a huge gift from the Arizona Cardinals, who upset the host Seattle Seahawks 27-13 on Sunday to enhance Green Bay's chances of earning the NFC's No. 1 seed. If the Packers (11-3) beat Minnesota and Detroit in their final two games and the Seahawks (who fell to 11-4) win at home over the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) next Sunday, the Packers will clinch the top seed even if the New Orleans Saints (12-3) win at Carolina (due to a better conference record).

If #Packers win their last two games, and the Seahawks beat the 49ers next week in Seattle (they already beat them in SF this season), the Packers will be the NFC’s top seed and have home-field advantage through the playoffs.



That possibility just became real. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 23, 2019

If the Packers lose to the Vikings (10-4) on Monday night, they can still clinch the NFC North title and no worse than the No. 3 seed by winning their regular-season finale against the lowly Lions (3-11-1).

Here's a look at the entire NFL postseason picture:

The NFL playoff picture as it stands right now: https://t.co/d50b3ow7Gh — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) December 23, 2019

The Seahawks, who previously had lost running back Rashaad Penny to a torn ACL, lost running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise for the season to injuries, as well as their left tackle:

The Seahawks lost two running backs for the season, and their left tackle needs knee surgery https://t.co/IAfbIRlfwy — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 23, 2019

Former Packers quarterback Brett Hundley was understandably jubilant after replacing an injured Kyle Murray and finishing out the Cardinals' upset of the Seahawks:

What a time to be alive!

Happy Holidays! 🎄🎅#Blessed 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZPeQu29yfc — Brett A. Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) December 23, 2019

Tom Silverstein looks at Aaron Rodgers' recent struggles in domed stadiums as part of his "5 things to watch" for the Packers' game Monday night at Minnesota.

Silverstein writes:

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers used to feel right at home playing indoors, but of late his record in domes has taken a dive. Including playoffs, Rodgers is 20-19 overall indoors but over his last nine games he is just 3-6. Three of those losses were inside U.S. Bank Stadium, including the 2017 game in which he broke his right collarbone. In regular-season games, Rodgers has completed 705 of 1,051 passes for 8,707 yards and 68 touchdowns with 13 interceptions (108.9 rating) in domes. He has been sacked 96 times. One aspect at which Rodgers excels inside is dealing with crowd noise. He has mastered the silent count and giving hand signals to his receivers and coach Matt LaFleur has not changed a thing. “Typically, you don’t want to mess with what the players are doing, what they’re comfortable with in that regard,” LaFleur said. “If you have something to add to it, great. But they’ve been doing it here for a long time at a really high level.”

You can read the rest of Silverstein's keys to the game, plus our staff predictions, here:

The stakes are high: Will the #Packers or #Vikings win on Monday night? https://t.co/gWYDGDjOkn — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 23, 2019

Pete Dougherty explores how the Vikings' defense excels at picking up opposing team's line calls and how the Packers' offense must avoid tipping its hand:

An offensive lineman for each team is mic’d up for TV, and while it’s entertainment for fans, it provides teams yet another way to spy on each other. https://t.co/touCkfWk1g — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 21, 2019

The Packers' uncanny good fortune regarding injuries (both their own and their opponents') continues:

The Packers remain as healthy as ever heading into Monday night's game. The rival Minnesota Vikings certainly are not. https://t.co/cSEEDwQp35 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 21, 2019

Jim Owczarski looks at how Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is using footwork and patience to become a rising star:

Alexander has effectively shut down some of the league's top receivers. And if the ball is caught on him, he’s going to make it a fight. https://t.co/L2xUGY3S3F — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 20, 2019

The Packers' defense will be looking to make Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins uncomfortable, writes NFL.com's Tom Pelissero:

Kirk Cousins had one of the roughest days of his impressive season against the Packers back in Week 2, completing just 14 of 32 passes with a touchdown toss and two interceptions in a game where the Vikings fell behind 21-0 en route to a 21-16 loss. So how does the Green Bay defense disrupt the rhythm Cousins has found in virtually every game since in Monday night's rematch, when the NFC North will be on the line? "Affect him," Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith told me Thursday, "as far as getting him out the pocket, moving him around, getting pressure, getting hits. If he can't see his first read, hopefully we can get there as pass rushers." The remodeled Packers defense also has improved since that early season matchup. During their current three-game winning streak, they're allowing just 13.7 points per game and now rank ninth in scoring defense.

You can read of NFL.com's Reporters' Notebook here:

What do the Packers have in mind for Kirk Cousins? https://t.co/xXVSxGPtgC's reporters fill you in on what you need to know ahead of Week 16. https://t.co/5cZqiyzNtqpic.twitter.com/wv0hKNg3JX — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 20, 2019

The spotlight on Cousins will be intense:

How much pressure will be on Kirk Cousins this Monday night? pic.twitter.com/UvSST5CXpT — GMFB (@gmfb) December 20, 2019

ICYMI, Silverstein and Owczarski preview what to watch for in Packers-Vikings in their Green 19 podcast:

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down the #Packers' matchup against the #Vikings. https://t.co/XAHPxFLPPv — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 20, 2019

Jason Wilde writes about the mutual admiration between Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer:

The mutual admiration society between the Minnesota Vikings coach and Green Bay Packers quarterback has been going on for years now, dating back to even before the Vikings hired Zimmer in 2014. https://t.co/FzKJL8qtbW — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) December 20, 2019

Former Packers receiver James Jones analyzes the Monday night matchup in Minnesota. Spoiler alert: He likes Green Bay:

“This is on the road... This is a big time game… Monday Night Football!”@89JonesNTAF previews what @AaronRodgers12 can expect from the @Vikings defense on #MNF 👇



📺: @NFLTotalAccesspic.twitter.com/Bw4ojFmgjc — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 20, 2019

A real feather in the cap for Elgton Jenkins:

Pictured: The only rookie Guard or Tackle to not allow a sack - minimum 100 pass blocking snaps. (Jenkins has played 512).#GoPackGopic.twitter.com/hHsoJNwEUJ — PFF GB Packers (@PFF_Packers) December 20, 2019

Once again with a Packers selection to the NFL's All-Time Team, there's no surprise here:

Don Hutson held 19 NFL records when he retired in 1945.



The legendary #Packers receiver has been added to the #NFL100 All-Time Team 📰: https://t.co/jUQxpsjHKJ#GoPackGopic.twitter.com/MyT2tlsmXq — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 21, 2019

And finally: Packers guard Billy Turner doing good work off the field:

🎥: Packers guard Billy Turner designed a holiday gift for his teammates and donated 700 coats to charity. https://t.co/Rd5LmSCcc1 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 22, 2019

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt