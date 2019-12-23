CLOSE
Packers vs. Vikings: Week 16
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby (2) watches his 42-yard field goal during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a 12-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) drops a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured into throwing an incomplete pass during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) picks off a pass intended for -wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur argues a call during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) lies on the field after recovering a fumble during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Matt LaFleur, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith celebrate after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) stripes the ball from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings recovered the fumble.
Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) stripes the ball from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings recovered the fumble.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked for a one yard loss by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) picks u- 17 yard on a reception during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a reception while being defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) drops what could have been touchdown pass during the waning moments of the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by punter J.K. Scott (6) after kicking his. third field goal of the game during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) stuffs Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Middle linebacker Eric Kendricks #54 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball after recovering a fumble by running back Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers who makes the tackle in the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 23, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) forces a fumble on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) returns a fumble during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) argues a call during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with field judge Mearl Robinson (31) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with referee Bill Vinovich (52) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hugs tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, right, speaks with special team coordinator Shawn Mennenga before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Bay Packers chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Bay Packers executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball, left, is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers presdent Mark Murphy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and running back Aaron Jones (33) warm up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay packer fans watch their team warm up before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Fans arrive at U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Fans watch from the stands before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
    MINNEAPOLIS - Tackle Jared Veldheer was retired in late November. On Monday, the Green Bay Packers made him their backup tackle in advance of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

    Alex Light had been the Packers' backup swing tackle during the season, but he missed a practice earlier in the week due to illness. He did return during the week, but the Packers elected to activate Veldheer, who was claimed by the Packers on Nov. 27 after informing the New England Patriots he wanted to return to football after saying he was retiring in the spring. The 32-year-old tackle last played Dec. 30, 2018 for the Denver Broncos.

    Light had played at least one offensive snap in eight games and played 51 against Philadelphia, 16 against Kansas City and 70 against San Francisco in relief of right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

    Joining Light on the inactive list for the Vikings game was rookie tight end Jace Sternberger, along with the following players: 

    • Ryan Grant, WR
    • Dexter Williams, RB 
    • Tony Brown, CB
    • Ka'dar Hollman, CB
    • John Leglue, OT

    For Minnesota, backup running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) joined starter Dalvin Cook (chest) as inactive for the game, leaving second-year man Mike Boone as the primary ball carrier.

    McCarthy gets interview

    After a season away from football, former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is already back in pursuit of a job.

    McCarthy interviewed for the Carolina Panthers coaching position Sunday, according to ESPN. The interview came a little more than a year after the Packers fired McCarthy, who served 13 seasons as their head coach.

    McCarthy was involved in multiple head-coaching processes last offseason, including one with the New York Jets. He has made his desire to coach again clear during a media tour in the past month.

    Packers play with noise, schedule

    Since the start of training camp, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has eschewed practice time and intensity in favor of recovery for his players — and each choice along the way has paid off. His team remains one of the healthiest and most complete in football, so he decided to use the extra day afforded with a Monday night game by giving his players another day off Wednesday.

    “It was, especially at this point in the season, I think it’s really good for these guys if you can get ‘em just a little bit of a break, both mentally and physically and that’s good for ‘em,” LaFleur said last week. “So, I like where we’re at when I saw them this morning, just in terms of the focus. You could feel it in the room and now we’ve got to go out and practice.”

    The coaches and training staff also took the extra day to plan ahead for the coming short week — which includes a holiday for some and travel to Detroit just five days after returning from Minnesota. The Packers had one other short turnaround this season, when they beat the Lions 23-22 at home on Monday, Oct. 14 and then had their best offensive performance of the year the next Sunday with a 42-24 victory against Oakland.

    Once the team returned to the facility Thursday, the players worked inside the Don Hutson Center with artificial noise pumped in as the team tried to acclimate itself to finishing the season with two divisional indoor road games.

    “We did that from a coaching standpoint, just took that extra day and put a little pre-prep work into what’s to come,” LaFleur said. “But I think if we’re focused on anything else in front of us, then we’re doing a disservice, not only to this football team, but like I said, that’s a pretty darn good opponent that we’ve got to go into their building and play.”

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

