Packers vs. Vikings: Week 16
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates his sack of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) makes a catch for a short gain before being shoved out of bound by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown on a12-yard run during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown by running back Aaron Jones (33) with offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is all smiles after a touchdown by running back Aaron Jones (33) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) defense a pass against Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith (84) during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) returns an interception during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a faction for a first down while being tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (50) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked buy Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is sacked during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sac red by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) gets past Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) on a reception for a first down during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after stuffing Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby (2) watches his 42-yard field goal during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a 12-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) drops a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured into throwing an incomplete pass during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) picks off a pass intended for -wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur argues a call during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) lies on the field after recovering a fumble during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Matt LaFleur, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith celebrate after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) stripes the ball from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings recovered the fumble. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) stripes the ball from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings recovered the fumble. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked for a one yard loss by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) picks u- 17 yard on a reception during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a reception while being defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) drops what could have been touchdown pass during the waning moments of the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by punter J.K. Scott (6) after kicking his. third field goal of the game during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) stuffs Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Middle linebacker Eric Kendricks #54 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball after recovering a fumble by running back Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers who makes the tackle in the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 23, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen, Getty Images
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) forces a fumble on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) returns a fumble during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) argues a call during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with field judge Mearl Robinson (31) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with referee Bill Vinovich (52) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hugs tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, right, speaks with special team coordinator Shawn Mennenga before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Bay Packers chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Bay Packers executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball, left, is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers presdent Mark Murphy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and running back Aaron Jones (33) warm up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay packer fans watch their team warm up before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Fans arrive at U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fans watch from the stands before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
    Here's your chance to tell us how you think the Green Bay Packers performed in Monday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

    Give us your ratings below — then scroll up to the top of the story and click on the link to see how your ratings compare with what others think.

