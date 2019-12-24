CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

MINNEAPOLIS - It’s a long ballgame. Aaron Jones clung to that reality, the chance to redeem himself, as he picked himself up from the turf inside U.S. Bank Stadium, shuffling over to the Green Bay Packers' sideline.

This game, the Packers’ biggest this season, couldn’t have started worse. Jones caught an Aaron Rodgers pass short of the marker on third down, but that wasn’t the problem. As Jones crossed the line of scrimmage, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr came sprinting from across the field. Barr caught Jones from the side, and when he wrapped his arms around the Packers running back, he got the football, too.

Eric Kendricks recovered, then rumbled. Inside the 20-yard line. Down to the 10. Jones slouched over on the sideline, stunned by the nightmare start, but not shaken.

“I was just thinking,” Jones said, “I had to make up for it.”

He did that … and then some.

This was the Aaron Jones show on Monday Night Football. A coming-out party in what’s become a coming-out season, the Packers running back snubbed from the Pro Bowl, but overtaking NFL leaders and making history anyway.

The Packers rode Jones’ career-high 154 yards on a career-high-tying 23 carries to a 23-10 win against the Vikings, a victory that put them in the driver’s seat for a top-two seed, a first-round bye and perhaps home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. They’re a win away — and a Seattle Seahawks victory at home next week against the San Francisco 49ers — from securing the NFC’s top playoff seed. Not bad for head coach Matt LaFleur’s first year.

Even more, the Packers unveiled the script for an extended playoff run. If they are going to reach the Super Bowl, this is how they’ll do it. Their blueprint is built on Aaron Jones, Aaron Jones and more Aaron Jones.

It was a meager beginning Monday night. Never mind Jones’ fumble on the game’s third play. He had just 15 yards on five carries in the first quarter. He was only up to 45 yards on 10 carries by halftime.

Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

Occasionally this season, LaFleur has abandoned the running game before it had a chance to find rhythm. Not on this night.

Jones carried 13 times for 109 yards in the second half,

“That’s the run game in general,” left tackle David Bakhtiari said. “Of course you like to, every time you call a play, you want to get an explosive gain. In these type of football games, it’s all about chipping away, chipping away, chipping away. Setting up different plays, going back, chipping away. Wearing them down, keep going. And then you let your playmaker, your slasher, he’s going to break one, have those explosive gains. He’s going to hit those moments.

“You just hope that we as an offense — all other 10 of us — are on the same page, and we’re doing our job the entire game. So when it does happen, you get those results.”

Jones gave the the Packers their first lead on a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. In the fourth, he broke the game open with a 56-yard touchdown, beating the Vikings defense to the left perimeter, then outrunning defenders down the sideline.

“He’s electric,” LaFleur said. “Any time he touches the ball, he can go the distance. He’s got that next-level speed. When he gets to that second level, he can take it the distance.

“You know, he’s been so valuable, really in all three phases in terms of out of the backfield, as a receiver and in pass protection.”

Out of necessity, the Packers muted Jones’ value for most of this season. Silly to overwork an irreplaceable player like Jones — especially someone with his extensive injury history who plays a grueling position — in September, October and November. Better to keep him fresh for the stretch run, when the games matter most.

On Monday, LaFleur took advantage of having Jones healthy and fresh late in the season. Jones showed what happens when he gets a full slate of carries. He’s too good, too electric, to be shut out four quarters — even against one of the NFL’s best defenses, on its home turf.

The Vikings were a top-10 run defense entering Monday, allowing only 99 rushing yards per game. By the end, the Vikings' defense was broken, Jones gashing it almost at will.

“Greatness,” right guard Billy Turner said, describing what Jones gives the offense. “Greatness, man. He’s having a hell of a year. He’s a great player with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield as well as to have his vision and be able to run the ball downhill.

“It’s just greatness, man.”

Jones is putting himself in the company of greatness. He now leads the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns, two more than Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey. He also leads the league with 19 total touchdowns.

With another touchdown, Jones would become only the fourth NFL player this decade to have 20 in a season, joining Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley (2018), Arizona’s David Johnson (2016) and Philadelphia’s LeSean McCoy (2011). He also finished Monday night just 16 yards shy of reaching 1,000 for the season, something he’s never done before.

Yes, Jones knew precisely how close he came from 1,000, but he’s not sweating it. Next week, there’s another long ballgame.

“It would’ve been since to get it tonight,” Jones said, “but it’s going to happen eventually. Next week we’ll get it.”

And maybe so much more.

Packers vs. Vikings: Week 16
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates his sack of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates his sack of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) makes a catch for a short gain before being shoved out of bound by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) makes a catch for a short gain before being shoved out of bound by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown on a12-yard run during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown on a12-yard run during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown by running back Aaron Jones (33) with offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown by running back Aaron Jones (33) with offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is all smiles after a touchdown by running back Aaron Jones (33) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is all smiles after a touchdown by running back Aaron Jones (33) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) defense a pass against Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith (84) during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) defense a pass against Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith (84) during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) returns an interception during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) returns an interception during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a faction for a first down while being tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (50) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a faction for a first down while being tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (50) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked buy Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is sacked during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked buy Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is sacked during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sac red by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sac red by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) gets past Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) on a reception for a first down during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) gets past Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) on a reception for a first down during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after stuffing Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after stuffing Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby (2) watches his 42-yard field goal during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby (2) watches his 42-yard field goal during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a 12-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a 12-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) drops a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) drops a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured into throwing an incomplete pass during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured into throwing an incomplete pass during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) picks off a pass intended for -wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) picks off a pass intended for -wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur argues a call during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur argues a call during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) lies on the field after recovering a fumble during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) lies on the field after recovering a fumble during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Matt LaFleur, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Matt LaFleur, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith celebrate after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith celebrate after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) stripes the ball from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings recovered the fumble.
Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) stripes the ball from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings recovered the fumble. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) stripes the ball from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings recovered the fumble.
Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) stripes the ball from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings recovered the fumble. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked for a one yard loss by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked for a one yard loss by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams picks up 17 yards on a reception Sunday night.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams picks up 17 yards on a reception Sunday night. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a reception while being defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a reception while being defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) drops what could have been touchdown pass during the waning moments of the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) drops what could have been touchdown pass during the waning moments of the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by punter J.K. Scott (6) after kicking his. third field goal of the game during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by punter J.K. Scott (6) after kicking his. third field goal of the game during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) stuffs Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) stuffs Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Middle linebacker Eric Kendricks #54 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball after recovering a fumble by running back Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers who makes the tackle in the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 23, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Middle linebacker Eric Kendricks #54 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball after recovering a fumble by running back Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers who makes the tackle in the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 23, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) forces a fumble on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) forces a fumble on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) returns a fumble during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) returns a fumble during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) argues a call during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) argues a call during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with field judge Mearl Robinson (31) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with field judge Mearl Robinson (31) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with referee Bill Vinovich (52) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with referee Bill Vinovich (52) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hugs tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hugs tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, right, speaks with special team coordinator Shawn Mennenga before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, right, speaks with special team coordinator Shawn Mennenga before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Bay Packers chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Bay Packers chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Bay Packers executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball, left, is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Bay Packers executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball, left, is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers presdent Mark Murphy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers presdent Mark Murphy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and running back Aaron Jones (33) warm up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and running back Aaron Jones (33) warm up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay packer fans watch their team warm up before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay packer fans watch their team warm up before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Fullscreen
Fans arrive at U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Fans arrive at U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Fans watch from the stands before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Fans watch from the stands before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Keep up with the Pack

    NEWSLETTER: Sign up for daily email updates on the Packers

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: See the best in Packers photos and videos

    JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP: Get an inside look at the team as part of our subscriber-only conversation

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE