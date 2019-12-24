CLOSE

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after stuffing Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. (Photo: Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S)

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Green Bay Packers overcame three first half turnovers to beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium to win the NFC North. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down for you in the latest Green 19 Packers podcast.

