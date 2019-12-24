CLOSE

We'll start with Vikings beat reporter Courtney Cronin noting that Kirk Cousins remains winless on Monday nights after the Packers' 23-10 victory but that Minnesota, having already clinched a playoff berth and missing injured star running back Dalvin Cook, didn't seem to go all-out to help Cousins and the offense.

Writes Cronin in her game summary:

QB breakdown: Kirk Cousins still doesn't have a win on Monday Night Football (0-9 career record). Green Bay's pass rush, led by Za'Darius Smith, stifled Cousins and his offensive line from the jump. Cousins was pressured on 47% of his dropbacks, which was his highest rate of the season, and sacked five times. Beyond that, Minnesota's playcalling did little to help Cousins in just about every situation. Cousins passed for 122 yards, 49 of which came on two passes to Stefon Diggs, including Minnesota's sole touchdown. What's even more baffling is the fact that Cousins leads the NFL in play-action touchdowns (13) and attempted just five such passes. Biggest hole in the game plan: Where were the boots? It's possible that the Vikings were saving their big, explosive plays by way of play-action for the playoffs, should they see the Packers again, but the fact that Cousins attempted just one play-action pass in the first half and finished 2-of-5 for 14 yards and an interception on such throws was jarring. While teams don't necessarily need to establish the run to set up an effective play-action attack, the Vikings didn't even attempt to dial it up against the Packers. The reasoning for that could be the fact that without Cook, it's hard to sell the threat of the run. The other thing to keep in mind was how good the Packers were at sniffing out bootlegs during their Week 2 meeting with the Vikings. Minnesota quickly became one-dimensional, and did it to itself.

You can read Cronin's entire story here:

Instant reax from the Vikings 23-10 loss to Green Bay, which locks them into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs. https://t.co/nchIrjjXL0 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 24, 2019

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wasn't in a talkative mood afterward:

Mike Zimmer on the lack of play-actions, bootlegs, etc. and why that might have happened: "I think they were doing a nice job on the outside to try to keep us from running some of those." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 24, 2019

Zimmer on the offense: "I'm not going to get into this Kirk Cousins on Monday Night thing, and all this stuff. Offensively, we didn't play as well as we can play, I'll say that, OK? Defensively we could've played the run better. There's a lot of things that we need to clean up." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 24, 2019

Yes, the Packers once again are kings of the North:

They did it in about the sweetest fashion they could imagine. https://t.co/P3lEANmInf — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 24, 2019

Aaron Rodgers is happy to finally have a strong running game, writes Pete Dougherty:

For subscribers: The analytics that say running backs don’t really matter or are interchangeable in today’s NFL, are wrong. #Packers#GBvsMINhttps://t.co/XvBMAyfBNQ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 24, 2019

Winning for the first time at U.S. Bank Stadium definitely felt sweet for Rodgers:

In case you don't understand the #Packers-Vikings rivalry, here is Aaron Rodgers after clinching NFC North title in Minneapolis: "It feels great to win it in this stadium where a couple of years ago I was jeered leaving the field after breaking my collarbone. Feels pretty good." — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) December 24, 2019

Aaron Jones turned in an electrifying, two-touchdown performance:

After his early fumble, “I was just thinking I had to make up for it.” He did that … and then some. https://t.co/p4YS9iDFM2 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 24, 2019

The Packers have their eyes on more than just the NFC North prize, writes Jim Owczarski:

Should the Packers win and then get some help from Seattle with a victory over San Francisco — then they clinch the No. 1 seed. https://t.co/9IYD6HIK7B — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 24, 2019

Za'Darius Smith was dominant after his Pro Bowl snub, writes Tom Silverstein:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Silverstein: After Pro Bowl snub, Za'Darius Smith plays dominant role in Packers' victory over Vikings https://t.co/1sscqYCuPm#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 24, 2019

Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith couldn't resist this jab at his former teammate:

It's become a little overworked through the years, but Preston Smith couldn't resist. https://t.co/eqE9nKzKHl — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 24, 2019

In his Packers Insider, Owczarski looks at how Green Bay found a different way to win:

Monday was one of the few times the defense and special teams had to dominate from start-to-back and essentially aid the comeback effort on offense. https://t.co/539ZlFAVjx — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 24, 2019

It was an emotional win for Za'Darius and Preston Smith:

"When they're rolling on that (offensive) side of the ball, man, we can go the distance."



An emotional postgame interview with Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith of the NFC North champion #Packers, who now have bigger goals in mind. @nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/sx8o6HHtTv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2019

Packers fans greeted the NFC North champs at the airport early Tuesday:

Warm reception in the Frozen Tundra for the NFC North champs! #ThePackIsBack | #GoPackGopic.twitter.com/v9tfo2iebO — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 24, 2019

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark is excited about what the team accomplished:

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is making a list and checking it twice:

Jones explodes for the Packers' longest run from scrimmage of the season:

Jones also put the Packers ahead for the first time in Monday's game:

It’s @Showtyme_33 in primetime! #GoPackGo



Aaron Jones scores on the 12-yard run and the @packers convert the two-point attempt to take a 17-10 lead!



📺: #GBvsMIN on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/amQPi4hFNMpic.twitter.com/xrpFKjfl3V — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2019

Green Bay continues to reap the benefits of opponents' injury losses:

Anthony Barr feels "OK" after leaving the game in the second quarter. Said he "cramped up pretty good" and is going to see how he feels this week.



Eric Kendricks didn't say much on his quad injury: "We'll see. It's early. We'll see as the week goes on." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 24, 2019

And if you think those losses didn't hurt the Vikings' defense:

Think the Vikings missed Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr a bit? Minnesota's defense was great until it could give no more and wore out. pic.twitter.com/C3sCd3jyFK — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 24, 2019

Here's your chance to rate the Packers' performance:

The Packers advance to 12-3 after their win against the Minnesota Vikings. We want to know how you rate their performance. #Packers#GBvsMINhttps://t.co/6KhSu5zcUF — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 24, 2019

Devastated by injuries at running back, the Seattle Seahawks turned to a familiar source for reinforcements:

Marshawn Lynch returns to Seahawks for rest of 2019 season https://t.co/QM0qMuDa98 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 24, 2019

It's good news for the Packers, who need a Seahawks victory over the 49ers to get the NFC's top seed:

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy interviewed for the Panthers' vacancy:

Panthers interviewed former Packers coach Mike McCarthy for head coaching vacancy on Sundayhttps://t.co/dQA7M83vlTpic.twitter.com/6s6qPRomnx — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 23, 2019

And finally: Packers rookies get into a competitive holiday spirit:

For subscribers: Fake snow? Buddy the Elf cutout? Lights? Trees? The rookies went the whole 9 yards in holiday decorating competition. https://t.co/hFBTgPhceY — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 23, 2019

