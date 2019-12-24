CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers had plenty of reason to be excited about their running game after rushing for a season-high 184 yards Monday at Minnesota, but not all the news in their backfield was good.

Running back Jamaal Williams left the game in the second half with a right shoulder injury, went to the locker room and came back to the sideline in street clothes. His final carry came with 6 minutes, 27 seconds left in the third quarter.

After the game, Williams downplayed the injury.

“I’ll just take it day by day,” he said.

He declined to say if he would need further tests when he returned home.

When asked how he got hurt, he said, “I don’t really remember. I’m just happy we won the game.”

Williams’ performance wasn’t as flashy as Aaron Jones’, but he gained a respectable 33 yards on six carries and caught two passes for 19 yards.

Another injury the Packers will be monitoring is to nose tackle Kenny Clark, who injured his ankle on the play in which cornerback Kevin King picked off quarterback Kirk Cousins in the third quarter.

Clark limped off the field after being attended to on the field for several minutes. The Packers then ran off a five-minute touchdown drive and on the next series Clark was back in the lineup.

“It’s going to hurt tomorrow,” Clark said. “But I came back. It was good.’

Clark said the ankle injury was not as severe as previous ones he has suffered. In 2017, he had a right ankle injury that affected his play for the second half of the season and during training camp this year he nursed a sprained ankle.

Clark continued his hot December, racking up another sack to give him 4½ in his last three games. He finished with 4 tackles, a sack and a pass batted down.

Safety Will Redmond left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return. Coach Matt LaFleur did not address injuries in his postgame news conference.

Packers vs. Vikings: Week 16
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates his sack of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates his sack of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) makes a catch for a short gain before being shoved out of bound by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) makes a catch for a short gain before being shoved out of bound by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown on a12-yard run during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown on a12-yard run during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown by running back Aaron Jones (33) with offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown by running back Aaron Jones (33) with offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is all smiles after a touchdown by running back Aaron Jones (33) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is all smiles after a touchdown by running back Aaron Jones (33) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) defense a pass against Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith (84) during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) defense a pass against Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith (84) during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) returns an interception during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) returns an interception during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a faction for a first down while being tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (50) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a faction for a first down while being tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (50) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked buy Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is sacked during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked buy Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is sacked during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sac red by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sac red by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) gets past Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) on a reception for a first down during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10.
Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) gets past Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) on a reception for a first down during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after stuffing Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after stuffing Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby (2) watches his 42-yard field goal during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby (2) watches his 42-yard field goal during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a 12-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a 12-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) drops a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) drops a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured into throwing an incomplete pass during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured into throwing an incomplete pass during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) picks off a pass intended for -wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) picks off a pass intended for -wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur argues a call during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur argues a call during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) lies on the field after recovering a fumble during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) lies on the field after recovering a fumble during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Matt LaFleur, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Matt LaFleur, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith celebrate after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith celebrate after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) stripes the ball from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings recovered the fumble.
Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) stripes the ball from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings recovered the fumble. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) stripes the ball from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings recovered the fumble.
Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) stripes the ball from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings recovered the fumble. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked for a one yard loss by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked for a one yard loss by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams picks up 17 yards on a reception Sunday night.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams picks up 17 yards on a reception Sunday night. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a reception while being defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) makes a reception while being defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) during the first quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) drops what could have been touchdown pass during the waning moments of the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) drops what could have been touchdown pass during the waning moments of the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by punter J.K. Scott (6) after kicking his. third field goal of the game during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by punter J.K. Scott (6) after kicking his. third field goal of the game during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) stuffs Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) stuffs Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Middle linebacker Eric Kendricks #54 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball after recovering a fumble by running back Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers who makes the tackle in the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 23, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Middle linebacker Eric Kendricks #54 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball after recovering a fumble by running back Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers who makes the tackle in the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 23, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) forces a fumble on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) forces a fumble on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) returns a fumble during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) returns a fumble during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) argues a call during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) argues a call during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with field judge Mearl Robinson (31) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with field judge Mearl Robinson (31) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with referee Bill Vinovich (52) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with referee Bill Vinovich (52) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hugs tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hugs tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, right, speaks with special team coordinator Shawn Mennenga before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, right, speaks with special team coordinator Shawn Mennenga before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Bay Packers chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Bay Packers chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Bay Packers executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball, left, is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Bay Packers executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball, left, is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers presdent Mark Murphy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers presdent Mark Murphy is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and running back Aaron Jones (33) warm up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and running back Aaron Jones (33) warm up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay packer fans watch their team warm up before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay packer fans watch their team warm up before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Fullscreen
Fans arrive at U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Fans arrive at U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Fans watch from the stands before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Fans watch from the stands before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Holiday reward

    LaFleur was willing to eschew the workaholic tendencies of an NFL head coach for a little holiday relaxation, but only under one condition.

    Before Monday night’s game, LaFleur laid out the compromise to his players. If they “took care of business” against the Vikings, they could celebrate their Christmas. No work. Just presents and family.

    So it’s no surprise that perhaps the loudest cheers in the visitors’ locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night came when LaFleur made good on his word. Yes, players could have Christmas off.

    “Obviously there’s still a lot at stake in this next game,” LaFleur said of Sunday's game at Detroit, “and it’s going to lead to a little bit longer of a day on Thursday and Friday in terms of our preparation, because we have to have a great plan. What this schedule does afford is our coaching staff to really have a good time period to put together a good plan for our guys.

    LaFleur made it clear: The Packers can not afford to look past the Lions.

    The Lions are in the midst of another dreadful season, carrying a 3-11-1 record into Christmas. After a hot start, they’ve won only once in their past 12 games. But one of those losses was a 23-22 nail biter at Lambeau Field, when the Lions jumped out to 13-0 lead. The Packers eventually won in part because of pass rusher Trey Flowers’ controversial illegal-hands-to-the-face penalties against left tackle David Bakhtiari.

    If the Packers win, they’re assured of at least the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and the first-round bye that comes with it. If that victory is joined by a Seattle Seahawks home win against the San Francisco 49ers, the Packers will be the NFC’s top seed, and they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

    So while players have Wednesday off, LaFleur said coaches are expected to arrive to work by noon.

    “That’ll give us the ability to spend the morning, a lot of us have kids,” LaFleur said, “and you know how special that is for kids on Christmas. I know my kids will probably be up at like 4 in the morning or whatever and ready to open up presents. It’ll just give us some time with our families, and then we’ll come back here and get to work. I’m sure it’ll be a pretty late night tonight, though.”

    Close calls go Packers’ way

    The Packers had already seen Jones, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams turn the ball over in the first half Monday night, leading to 10 Vikings points. Then Jimmy Graham almost became the fourth to do so with 42 seconds left in the second quarter when Vikings corner Mike Hughes punched the ball out as the tight end tried to get out of bounds at the Minnesota 37-yard line. As Graham’s momentum carried him out of bounds the ball shot back into the field of play, but Packers receiver Geronimo Allison was trailing and dove on the ball at the 39. The play maintained possession and eventually the Packers made a field goal to make it 10-9 at the break.

    Graham has not lost a fumble since Nov. 27, 2016, when he was with Seattle.

    “I told him after the game how special that was,” Graham said of Allison's recovery. “He was pretty gassed. ... I can’t thank him enough. I literally gave him a big hug and told him I loved him after the game. We’ve all got each other’s backs and that’s what makes this team special. Everybody is unselfish. We don’t care who gets the ball or how it gets done. We don’t care what the play is. We’re going to go in there and do our job and rally around each other.”

    Adams' fumble happened two possessions earlier at the Green Bay 48-yard line when he lost the ball following a 13-yard completion. After two Mike Boone runs set up third-and-4 at the Packers’ 42, Minnesota offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick play.

    Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins handed off to Boone, who flipped it to wide receiver Stefon Diggs on what looked like a reverse. No Packers player paid attention to Cousins who leaked out into a pass pattern toward the Packers’ sideline. Diggs fired the ball just past the fingertips of Cousins, who dove to try and snag it.

    “I wasn’t warmed up enough,” Diggs quipped. “No, it was a great play call. He was wide open. I should have made a better pass instead of leading him so much. Also, I should have set my feet instead of throwing the ball on the run.”

    Then on fourth down, Cousins couldn’t complete a deep shot to Adam Thielen to turn the ball back over to the Packers. The Vikings would run only two more plays on the Packers’ side of the field the rest of the game.

    Keep up with the Pack

    NEWSLETTER: Sign up for daily email updates on the Packers

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: See the best in Packers photos and videos

    JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP: Get an inside look at the team as part of our subscriber-only conversation

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE