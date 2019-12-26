CLOSE

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers look to avoid a slip in Detroit and set up playoff path that could include at least one home game at Lambeau Field. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein lay out how they can do just that.

