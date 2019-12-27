CLOSE

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free-Press recounting how unheralded Lions rookie quarterback David Blough engineered Purdue's shocking upset of second-ranked Ohio State last year, so he knows a little something about springing upsets.

Birkett writes:

A year after he starred in one of the biggest upsets in college football, David Blough will try and lead the Detroit Lions to a win of similar magnitude Sunday. Blough threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns last October as Purdue stunned No. 2 Ohio State, 49-20. The Boilermakers were 14-point home underdogs, while Ohio State was riding a 12-game winning streak. The Lions, losers of eight straight, enter Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers as 12½-point underdogs. Green Bay (12-3) clinched the NFC North with its win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday and can secure a first-round bye with a win this week. "They’re playing for a lot, so are we," Blough said. "Pride means something around here and these guys are going to fight and I hope you guys have seen that in the way they’ve carried themselves all season. We’re not going to let up now with one to go."

You can read the entire story here:

Lions QB David Blough led Purdue to a stunning upset of No. 2 Ohio State last year. What he learned in that game could help the Lions shock the Packers in similar fashion Sunday https://t.co/tTPNf87chD via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 26, 2019

Albert Breer of The MMQB puts the Packers at No. 3 in his power rankings behind the Baltimore Ravens and (more notably for NFC title purposes) New Orleans Saints. Breer notes that the Saints could get the No. 2 seed (and a first-round bye) behind the Packers should the 49ers fall to the Seahawks on Sunday and says they have perhaps the best talent in the league.

Writes Breer in his rankings:

2. Saints (12-3): They’re probably not getting a first-round bye, but I still think they may have the league’s most well-rounded roster. If the team does have to go through the wild-card round, that experience in Nashville on Sunday—coming from behind on the road, on grass, outdoors against a good team—should be valuable. 3. Packers (12-3): The win over the Vikings was impressive, and now we get to see what Aaron Rodgers can do in the playoffs with, for the first time in a while, a defense with high-end potential. Interesting side note: If the Packers win and Niners lose, Green Bay gets home-field, and the Saints, a dome team, would be No. 2.

You can read Breer's entire column (which leads with a look at rising young GM candidates, including the Browns' Eliot Wolf) here:

Every NFL team is looking for the next Ron Wolf or Howie Roseman. Who is in position to potentially be that person?@AlbertBreer with top candidates in his annual list of the NFL’s future GMs https://t.co/zQQPhjPzRN — The MMQB (@theMMQB) December 26, 2019

In their Green 19 Podcast, Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski map out the Packers' possible paths to playoff success:

Green 19 Podcast: Packers look to avoid slip in Detroit and set playoff path. https://t.co/gOxBkjDNCv — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 26, 2019

Pete Dougherty fields questions in his Packers live chat:

A reader asks Pete: Would it be better for the Packers to have a No. 2 seed and play the Saints rather than No. 1 and possibly face 49ers/Seahawks? https://t.co/74wQWW90Mw — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 26, 2019

Packers coach Matt LaFleur devised a plan involving kick returner Tyler Ervin that helped spring Aaron Jones for a 56-yard TD run:

"Matt knows how to set people up.” Here's how LaFleur did it to the Vikings. https://t.co/fsvVOhNomE — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 26, 2019

The Packers have been rock solid up front on offense:

It wasn’t just the Packers’ tackles who played well. Their offensive line dominated the Vikings up front. https://t.co/gVWRGgs8W7 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 26, 2019

Packers rookie guard Elgton Jenkins does fabulous work in springing Aaron Jones for his 56-yard TD gallop at Minnesota:

Amazing work by the @packers rookie LB Elgton Jenkins on this Jones touchdown! Awareness off the charts. Technique on point. Looks at the DE hip and then puts the NT on the C and gets his linebacker. 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/BtZEWZ6Yht — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 26, 2019

Rob Reischel writes about the Packers' defensive dominance for ForbesSports:

The #Packers' defense has been lights out the past month. My story at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/lOz3AKsoiB — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) December 26, 2019

Twenty years ago, the Packers faced a wild tiebreaker scenario that led to frenetic finales across the NFL:

It was a frenzy of scoring, with net points possibly deciding a spot in the playoffs. At one point Brett Favre was running a hurry-up offense leading 35-17. https://t.co/DEUfF0w1Vs — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 26, 2019

The Packers won't come out flat against the Lions with a playoff bye on the line:

Packers 'understand what's at stake' in Week 17 with chance to clinch first-round bye https://t.co/WPpDHv2ujipic.twitter.com/Jh4PU0EmVW — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 26, 2019

Here's what Marshawn Lynch is capable of doing to the 49ers (in a game the Packers need Seattle to win so Green Bay can get the No. 1 seed):

A look back at December gifts given to the Packers:

Brett Hundley and other opposing players who have given the @packers a gift in December football games. https://t.co/Tzgntt4zZQ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 24, 2019

And finally:

Aaron Rodgers loves doing crosswords, has a serious sweet tooth and, yes, he knows the mustache can be a little creepy. https://t.co/QvDVztbaHC — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) December 26, 2019