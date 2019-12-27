CLOSE

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season.

SUNDAY

GREEN BAY AT DETROIT

Packers by 12½.

Straight up: Packers. Against the spread: Packers.

CHICAGO AT MINNESOTA

Bears by 3.

Straight up: Bears. Against the spread: Bears.

ATLANTA AT TAMPA BAY

Buccaneers by 1½.

Straight up: Falcons. Against the spread: Falcons.

MIAMI AT NEW ENGLAND

Patriots by 15½.

Straight up: Patriots. Against the spread: Patriots.

CLEVELAND AT CINCINNATI

Browns by 2½.

Straight up: Bengals. Against the spread: Bengals.

L.A. CHARGERS AT KANSAS CITY

Chiefs by 8½.

Straight up: Chiefs. Against the spread: Chiefs.

N.Y. JETS AT BUFFALO

Bills by 1½.

Straight up: Jets. Against the spread: Jets.

NEW ORLEANS AT CAROLINA

Saints by 12½.

Straight up: Saints. Against the spread: Saints.

OAKLAND AT DENVER

Broncos by 3½.

Straight up: Broncos. Against the spread: Broncos.

TENNESSEE AT HOUSTON

Titans by 4½.

Straight up: Titans. Against the spread: Titans.

WASHINGTON AT DALLAS

Cowboys by 10½.

Straight up: Cowboys. Against the spread: Cowboys.

INDIANAPOLIS AT JACKSONVILLE

Colts by 3½.

Straight up: Colts. Against the spread: Colts.

PHILADELPHIA AT N.Y. GIANTS

Eagles by 4½.

Straight up: Giants. Against the spread: Giants.

PITTSBURGH AT BALTIMORE

Steelers by 2½.

Straight up: Steelers Against the spread: Steelers.

ARIZONA AT L.A. RAMS

Rams by 7.

Straight up: Rams. Against the spread: Rams.

SAN FRANCISCO AT SEATTLE

49ers by 3½.

Straight up: 49ers. Against the spread: 49ers.

LAST WEEK (season)

Straight up: 6-10 (146-93-1). Against the spread: 8-8 (107-132-1).