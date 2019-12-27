Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard and team-by-team injury reports.
SUNDAY
GREEN BAY AT DETROIT
Packers by 12½.
Straight up: Packers. Against the spread: Packers.
CHICAGO AT MINNESOTA
Bears by 3.
Straight up: Bears. Against the spread: Bears.
ATLANTA AT TAMPA BAY
Buccaneers by 1½.
Straight up: Falcons. Against the spread: Falcons.
MIAMI AT NEW ENGLAND
Patriots by 15½.
Straight up: Patriots. Against the spread: Patriots.
CLEVELAND AT CINCINNATI
Browns by 2½.
Straight up: Bengals. Against the spread: Bengals.
L.A. CHARGERS AT KANSAS CITY
Chiefs by 8½.
Straight up: Chiefs. Against the spread: Chiefs.
N.Y. JETS AT BUFFALO
Bills by 1½.
Straight up: Jets. Against the spread: Jets.
NEW ORLEANS AT CAROLINA
Saints by 12½.
Straight up: Saints. Against the spread: Saints.
OAKLAND AT DENVER
Broncos by 3½.
Straight up: Broncos. Against the spread: Broncos.
TENNESSEE AT HOUSTON
Titans by 4½.
Straight up: Titans. Against the spread: Titans.
WASHINGTON AT DALLAS
Cowboys by 10½.
Straight up: Cowboys. Against the spread: Cowboys.
INDIANAPOLIS AT JACKSONVILLE
Colts by 3½.
Straight up: Colts. Against the spread: Colts.
PHILADELPHIA AT N.Y. GIANTS
Eagles by 4½.
Straight up: Giants. Against the spread: Giants.
PITTSBURGH AT BALTIMORE
Steelers by 2½.
Straight up: Steelers Against the spread: Steelers.
ARIZONA AT L.A. RAMS
Rams by 7.
Straight up: Rams. Against the spread: Rams.
SAN FRANCISCO AT SEATTLE
49ers by 3½.
Straight up: 49ers. Against the spread: 49ers.
LAST WEEK (season)
Straight up: 6-10 (146-93-1). Against the spread: 8-8 (107-132-1).
