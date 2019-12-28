CLOSE

ROMULUS, Michigan – The Green Bay Packers shuffled their roster shortly before leaving for Detroit to take on the Lions in the regular-season finale by releasing cornerback Tony Brown.

Brown, 24, joined the Packers before the 2018 season after he was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. An undrafted free agent out of Alabama, Brown began last season on the practice squad but played 11 games with three starts in 2018. During training camp this season, Brown moved up the depth chart to back up starting outside cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King.

Brown played in nine games this season but had just 48 snaps on defense. He was a core special teams player when healthy, with 103 snaps in the third phase. But Brown had not played since Week 12 in San Francisco. He injured a heel late in the practice week before the Packers' game at the New York Giants.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) reels in a 27-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Brown had practiced fully the week leading into the Dec. 15 game against Chicago game but has been a healthy scratch since.

Brown finished his regular season with the Packers with nine tackles on defense and two tackles on special teams. He was also tied for third on the team in called penalties with six (five accepted).

The Packers did not announce a corresponding roster addition, leaving them with 52 players heading into Week 17.

Running back Jamaal Williams (shoulder), fullback Danny Vitale (knee) and safety Will Redmond (hamstring) are listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Along with the players on the practice squad who could be promoted, rookie linebacker Greg Roberts has been practicing with the team since Dec. 20 and is eligible to move to the 53-man roster.

Patrick signs extension

Backup interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract extension Saturday that included a $350,000 signing bonus. Patrick, 26, made the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2017. He earned the backup center job this season but has played guard also. In three years, he has appeared in 39 games and made six starts.