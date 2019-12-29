CLOSE
Packers vs. Lions: Week 17
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia (left) and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (right) shake hands after their game at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia (left) and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (right) shake hands after their game at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks the game winning field goal during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20.
Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks the game winning field goal during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his game winning field against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay Packers defeated Detroit Lions 23 - 20
Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his game winning field against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay Packers defeated Detroit Lions 23 - 20 Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks the game winning field goal as punter J.K. Scott (6) holds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks the game winning field goal as punter J.K. Scott (6) holds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers surround kicker Mason Crosby (2) after his winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Green Bay Packers surround kicker Mason Crosby (2) after his winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio, AP
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) runs the ball after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) runs the ball after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) prepares to stiff arm Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) prepares to stiff arm Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates with wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates with wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) runs after a catch against Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) runs after a catch against Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) high fives cornerback Tramon Williams (38) during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) high fives cornerback Tramon Williams (38) during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) completes a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) completes a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates with defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates with defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jake Kumerow #16 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20.
Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jake Kumerow #16 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) completes a touchdown as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) completes a touchdown as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones reacts after a run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones reacts after a run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby raises his arms after making the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) looks on.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby raises his arms after making the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) looks on. Carlos Osorio, AP
Green Bay Packers surround kicker Mason Crosby (2) after his winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Green Bay Packers surround kicker Mason Crosby (2) after his winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio, AP
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) boots the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) boots the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, catches a 28-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, catches a 28-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws as Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jamie Meder (61) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws as Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jamie Meder (61) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) deflects a pass intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) deflects a pass intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) wait on the snap during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) wait on the snap during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is seen on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is seen on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) deflects a pass intended for Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) deflects a pass intended for Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs into the end zone after a 20-yard reception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs into the end zone after a 20-yard reception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the second quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the second quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after making a catch against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after making a catch against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) during the second quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) runs the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) tackles during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) runs the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) tackles during the first quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts with defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts with defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) is tackled by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) is tackled by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to hand off to running back Aaron Jones (33) during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to hand off to running back Aaron Jones (33) during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
A Detroit Lions fans hold up a sign for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (not pictured) in remembrance of his son Marlo Jones during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
A Detroit Lions fans hold up a sign for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (not pictured) in remembrance of his son Marlo Jones during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) calls an audible during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) calls an audible during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts to a penalty call during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts to a penalty call during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a reception as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a reception as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, right, breaks the plane for a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, right, breaks the plane for a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with referee Shawn Hochuli and quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with referee Shawn Hochuli and quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with referee Shawn Hochuli during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with referee Shawn Hochuli during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers calls out signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers calls out signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) catches a touchdown pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) catches a touchdown pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
David Blough #10 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his first quarter touchdown catch with Tyrell Crosby #65 of the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.
David Blough #10 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his first quarter touchdown catch with Tyrell Crosby #65 of the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a call from back judge ShawnÊ Hochuli (83) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a call from back judge ShawnÊ Hochuli (83) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) jogs off the field during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) jogs off the field during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) unable to make a catch against Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew (35) during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) unable to make a catch against Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew (35) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to break away from Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to break away from Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams catches during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams catches during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams catches during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams catches during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with fans during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with fans during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) cleats prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) cleats prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter (1) smiles before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter (1) smiles before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with his players during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with his players during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (left) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (left) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers long snapper Hunter Bradley (43) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers long snapper Hunter Bradley (43) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and quarterback Tim Boyle (8) walk down the tunnel to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and quarterback Tim Boyle (8) walk down the tunnel to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) walks down the tunnel to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) walks down the tunnel to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers (12) of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.
Aaron Rodgers (12) of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Leon Halip, Getty Images
A Green Bay Packers fan cheers from the stands during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
A Green Bay Packers fan cheers from the stands during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    DETROIT - Even before Lucas Patrick replaced injured starter Corey Linsley at center for much of Sunday’s game in Detroit, he was needed.

    Here running back Aaron Jones came, sprinting toward the Green Bay Packers sideline, full throttle. There wasn’t time for Jones to slam on the brakes. So he kept running right into Patrick’s arms, latching onto him in a full bear hug, both feet off the ground.

    “Hey,” Patrick said, “I’m trying to save a hit on him. So if he doesn’t fall down or run into somebody, he can always jump into my arms.”

    Patrick got more opportunities to have his running back’s back as Sunday’s game progressed.

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    After Linsley exited in the first half with a back injury, Patrick finished the game at center. For Patrick, who signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract extension Saturday, it showcased why he has become so valuable to the Packers. His versatility allows Patrick to plug any of the three interior spots along the offensive line.

    It was the second time this season Patrick subbed for Linsley. Unlike the first time, the Packers’ early-season trip to Dallas, Patrick was much more accurate with his shotgun snaps to quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Detroit.

    “I took that pretty serious,” Patrick said. “I wanted to fix that. 'Twelve' can be really good when he gets the ball on time. I’m just trying to do my 1/11th, as we said all season.”

    Patrick said the commitment the Packers showed in their extension meant a lot, especially for a former tryout player who went undrafted. That he was able to celebrate it by contributing to Sunday’s win only made it more special.

    “When you first come in the league,” he said, “and you’ve got a minicamp tryout that you actually go home from, that’s 32 teams saying, ‘Hey, you’re not really good enough for this.’ But hard work and determination, putting a team over yourself sometimes, ends up paying off.

    “I couldn’t be in a better place. I love it here. It feels real good.”

    Veldheer makes Packers debut

    Jared Veldheer last played an offensive snap at right tackle in a regular-season game on Dec. 30, 2018 as a member of the Denver Broncos. Billy Turner was over on the left side for that game, playing guard — but the two proved to have chemistry Sunday when Packers starter Bryan Bulaga suffered a concussion late in the third quarter and pushed Veldheer into action.

    “It was completely normal, man,” Turner said. “Honestly I couldn’t really even tell a difference. He knew what he was doing. He was out there and he was successful in all of his blocks. It was like good ol’ times with us, to be honest.”

    Veldheer admitted it was good to have a month of practices under his belt after being claimed from New England on Nov. 29. He was added to the active roster on Dec. 9 and then supplanted Alex Light as the team’s backup tackle against Chicago.

    He entered the game with the Packers trailing 17-10 and finished out the game on the right side.

    “It was good,” the 32-year-old veteran said. “I’ve been able to play in a lot of situations so when I’m out there watching the game go by, I try to keep it as objective as possible. I just kind of make it very matter-of-fact, what’s going on, what I’m going to see, what the rushes are, and then couple that with staying loose and being ready for any play where I have to go in there. It was time to go in there and we were in kind of score-now mode. I went in there and told myself rely on practice, set, square, shoot your hands, have fun.”

    Adams comes up short again

    Wide receiver Davante Adams fell three yards short of his second 1,000-yard receiving season.

    It’s the second time in a row he missed it by three.

    Adams seemed like a lock for 1,000 yards after he caught a 3-yard pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on fourth and 1 at the Detroit 31 with 5:57 left in the game.

    The Packers ran 16 more plays but Adams did not get another catch and finished his season with 83 catches for 997 yards and five touchdowns. He missed four games with a turf-toe injury.

    Though he caught seven passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, the Lions spent a lot of energy trying to stop him.

    “They were kind of rolling the coverage to him and playing some quarters looks to the opposite side for a while,” Rodgers said. “That’s why we were dinking and dunking with some out routes to Jake (Kumerow) and Allen (Lazard).

    “But when he was in the slot, they were really trying to double him on third downs, which is why we got that slant-corner route we hit the touchdown on. We felt like they were really in-and-outting them, and if he broke to the post and sold that, he’d have a good chance of getting over the top to the back pylon. Great route by him.”

    Wrong coverage on trick play

    Despite seeing the Minnesota Vikings try a trick play that had wide receiver Stefon Diggs attempt a pass to Kirk Cousins on Monday, the Packers' defense was caught Sunday by the Lions on the same play.

    With 7:59 to go in the first quarter, Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola hit quarterback Jeff Blough for a 19-yard touchdown to go up 7-0. The defense flowed with the wide receiver as he started to his right, and the quarterback was left unaccounted for running out to the left.

    “They caught us in man,” Packers safety Adrian Amos said of the coverage. “Nobody has the quarterback in man, really. They caught us in the right (coverage); sometimes you just get caught in the right thing.”

    Gift interception for Martinez

    It was four days after Christmas, but Blake Martinez certainly didn’t mind Blough’s belated present.

    Blough’s gift helped the Packers inside linebacker take over a key sequence early in the fourth quarter. With the Packers trailing by a touchdown, Martinez sacked Blough for a 7-yard loss on first down. One play later, Martinez dropped into coverage, where Blough’s pass sailed directly to him.

    Martinez not only caught it, but his 22-yard return — coupled with an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Lions — gave the Packers a short field. They scored on the ensuing drive to tie the game at 20.

    “We were just in a type of Cover 2,” Martinez said. “It was just a certain thing we’ve been working on lately, letting a guy, once they over-flooded to one side of the field, I can drop back and then read off the quarterback.”

    It was only the third interception of Martinez’ career, his first since 2016. A tackling machine, dynamic plays have not been a significant part of Martinez’ game this season. He picked a good time to change that.

    2020 schedule set

    San Francisco's 26-21 victory over Seattle on Sunday night made the 49ers the Packers’ final opponent on their 2020 schedule.

    Entering Sunday, all but two of the Packers’ opponents for next season were set based on which divisions the Packers are scheduled to face and what place in the standings they finished.

    The Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the New York Giants decided one of those spots. The Eagles will play at Lambeau Field because they finished in first place in the NFC East. The location of that game had already been decided based on the rotation system the NFL uses.

    In addition to facing their NFC North foes twice, the Packers are matched up with the South divisions in both the NFC and AFC and play the first-place teams in the NFC East and NFC West.

    Their non-NFC North road schedule consists of Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Houston and San Francisco, which finished first in the NFC West by beating Seattle.

    Their non-NFC North home schedule consists of Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee and Philadelphia.

