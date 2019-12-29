CLOSE

DETROIT - With a first-round bye on the line, the Green Bay Packers are taking no chances with their injured backfield in their Week 17 finale at the Detroit Lions.

Running back Jamaal Williams (shoulder) and fullback Danny Vitale (knee) are inactive. Both were listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report, the same day coach Matt LaFleur foreshadowed Williams’ unlikelihood to play this week.

With Williams and Vitale out, the Packers are leaving rookie running back Dexter Williams active for the second time this season. Dexter Williams had 2 yards on three carries against the Oakland Raiders in October. He and return specialist Tyler Ervin could get snaps today, especially if the Packers get out to an early lead.

For the Packers, safety Will Redmond (hamstring), receiver Ryan Grant, and offensive linemen Alex Light and John Leglue are also inactive. Only six players are inactive this week because the Packers’ roster currently sits at 52 players after cornerback Tony Brown was released Saturday.