CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

DETROIT - Little, if anything, could prevent Aaron Jones from smiling late Sunday afternoon. In the cramped visitors’ locker room at Ford Field, his right hand looked no worse for wear after being stepped on; his right biceps was sore but not inoperative. In his trademark road sombrero and limited edition, home-made sweatshirt proclaiming, “The lights are too bright for you, get off the field,” he stood grinning in the floodlights of television cameras.

Jones didn’t look like someone who endured a pounding from the Detroit Lions over 27 touches and several collisions with defenders and the artificial turf that don’t officially count in the stat book, but will surely register when the adrenaline wears off Monday morning.

No, Jones smiled, entertained media and staff and then well-wishers in the hall outside a victorious Packers locker room — after a game in which he turned in a vintage performance to cap a regular season that marked his breakout as one of the league’s top offensive threats.

Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

His 100 rushing yards were not a season high. Nor were his two catches for 43 receiving yards. He did not score a touchdown, preventing him from tying or setting the single-season franchise record of 20, or challenging Carolina’s Christian McCaffery for the 2019 league lead.

But he was given a season-high 25 carries and he averaged 4.0 yards per rush. They were mostly tough runs against a banged-up and maligned Lions defense that played with bad intentions. Of those carries, 16 went for four yards or less.

He had just two explosive runs, of 11 and 14 yards. So, he played the role of a heavy hitter and eventually was the one who delivered the knockout blow to Detroit late in the fourth quarter.

And he did it on a play head coach Matt LaFleur admitted wasn’t really a huge part of the game plan.

Following an 11-yard completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Aaron Rodgers huddled the offense up for a first-and-10 play at the Packers’ 49-yard line with 45 seconds left.

“Are you boys ready for a screen?”

Jones, of course, was.

“Go make a play, kid.”

If the smile is ubiquitous for Jones, so was his response to Rodgers — a response given to anyone who speaks to him.

“Yes, sir.”

After the snap left guard Elgton Jenkins briefly engaged Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara. But Okwara shot through to push Rodgers quickly to his right. Too quickly.

“I probably could have been a bit slower on the screen,” Jenkins admitted.

Jones, center Lucas Patrick, right guard Billy Turner and right tackle Jared Veldheer were all muddled together to the right of Rodgers as he extended the play to evade Okwara’s rush.

Jones caught a glimpse of his quarterback in trouble and cut his pattern short – right in front of Patrick.

“I found an open window, and I don’t know how A-Rod got me the ball, but he did,” Jones said.

CLOSE

Patrick’s right foot clipped Jones’ left heel, however, sending the center sprawling belly-first to the turf. Jones caught his feet behind a pulling Jenkins and scooted past the block on safety Miles Killebrew.

After that?

“It’s so interesting to watch him run from behind because he’ll go travel 40, 50 yards to run 31,” said Patrick, who watched No. 33 weave away from him from on the ground. “He’s so smooth. People underestimate him and actually how long his arms are for his size, and he can just kind of stay at top speed. He’s a special kid.”

Veldheer pushed his man wide, so he had to watch it finish out on the video screen.

“That was awesome. That was awesome,” he said of the screen play. “We were primed for something like that to happen. I think everybody knew that there was going to be a big break and we just had to keep playing the next play until the big break happened.”

Jones ran for 31 yards, shedding a tackle attempt from Tracy Walker at the Detroit 30 to gain precious ground to the 20.

“When we were doing our game-planning, screens were not very successful versus this group because they, a lot of times they put five guys on the line of scrimmage,” LaFleur said. “They’re dropping those two outside guys and so we didn’t feel great about the screen game. It was the first time, I think, in my career where we had probably the fewest amount of screens going into a game plan.”

Three plays later, Mason Crosby won the game with a field goal from 33 yards out to give the Packers a first-round bye.

Without injured running mate Jamaal Williams, Jones was going to get heavy work Sunday. Tyler Ervin had one carry and Dexter Williams had two. Ervin was targeted three times in the pass game and caught one ball.

This was Jones’ show.

“Inch by inch by inch — that’s why it seems like he’s slow and all of a sudden he bursts one,” Patrick said.

“We know if we keep giving it to him, eventually a big play is going to happen.”

And with Rodgers completing just 49% of his 55 throws, with deep shot after deep shot finding the field and not the hands of pass catchers, the Packers needed every bit of Jones’ 143 yards.

Near the end of his session in front of the microphones, he smiled and laughed.

“I’m ready to play another one.”

Packers vs. Lions: Week 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia (left) and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (right) shake hands after their game at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia (left) and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (right) shake hands after their game at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks the game winning field goal during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20.
Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks the game winning field goal during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his game winning field against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay Packers defeated Detroit Lions 23 - 20
Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his game winning field against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay Packers defeated Detroit Lions 23 - 20 Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks the game winning field goal as punter J.K. Scott (6) holds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks the game winning field goal as punter J.K. Scott (6) holds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers surround kicker Mason Crosby (2) after his winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Green Bay Packers surround kicker Mason Crosby (2) after his winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) runs the ball after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) runs the ball after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) prepares to stiff arm Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) prepares to stiff arm Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates with wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates with wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) runs after a catch against Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) runs after a catch against Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) high fives cornerback Tramon Williams (38) during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) high fives cornerback Tramon Williams (38) during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) completes a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) completes a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates with defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates with defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jake Kumerow #16 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20.
Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jake Kumerow #16 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) completes a touchdown as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) completes a touchdown as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones reacts after a run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones reacts after a run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby raises his arms after making the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) looks on.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby raises his arms after making the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) looks on. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers surround kicker Mason Crosby (2) after his winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Green Bay Packers surround kicker Mason Crosby (2) after his winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) boots the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) boots the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, catches a 28-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, catches a 28-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws as Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jamie Meder (61) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws as Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jamie Meder (61) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) deflects a pass intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) deflects a pass intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) wait on the snap during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) wait on the snap during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is seen on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is seen on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) deflects a pass intended for Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) deflects a pass intended for Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs into the end zone after a 20-yard reception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs into the end zone after a 20-yard reception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the second quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the second quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after making a catch against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after making a catch against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) during the second quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) runs the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) tackles during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) runs the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) tackles during the first quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts with defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts with defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) is tackled by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) is tackled by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to hand off to running back Aaron Jones (33) during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to hand off to running back Aaron Jones (33) during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
A Detroit Lions fans hold up a sign for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (not pictured) in remembrance of his son Marlo Jones during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
A Detroit Lions fans hold up a sign for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (not pictured) in remembrance of his son Marlo Jones during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) calls an audible during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) calls an audible during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts to a penalty call during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts to a penalty call during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a reception as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a reception as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, right, breaks the plane for a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, right, breaks the plane for a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with referee Shawn Hochuli and quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with referee Shawn Hochuli and quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with referee Shawn Hochuli during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with referee Shawn Hochuli during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers calls out signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers calls out signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) catches a touchdown pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) catches a touchdown pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
David Blough #10 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his first quarter touchdown catch with Tyrell Crosby #65 of the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.
David Blough #10 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his first quarter touchdown catch with Tyrell Crosby #65 of the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a call from back judge ShawnÊ Hochuli (83) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a call from back judge ShawnÊ Hochuli (83) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) jogs off the field during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) jogs off the field during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) unable to make a catch against Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew (35) during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) unable to make a catch against Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew (35) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to break away from Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to break away from Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams catches during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams catches during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams catches during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams catches during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with fans during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with fans during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) cleats prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) cleats prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter (1) smiles before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter (1) smiles before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with his players during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with his players during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (left) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (left) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers long snapper Hunter Bradley (43) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers long snapper Hunter Bradley (43) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and quarterback Tim Boyle (8) walk down the tunnel to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and quarterback Tim Boyle (8) walk down the tunnel to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) walks down the tunnel to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) walks down the tunnel to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Aaron Rodgers (12) of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.
Aaron Rodgers (12) of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
A Green Bay Packers fan cheers from the stands during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
A Green Bay Packers fan cheers from the stands during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Keep up with the Pack

    NEWSLETTER: Sign up for daily email updates on the Packers

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: See the best in Packers photos and videos

    JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP: Get an inside look at the team as part of our subscriber-only conversation

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE