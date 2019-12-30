CLOSE

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates with defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. (Photo: Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

DETROIT - The Green Bay Packers clinched a bye with a 23-20 walk-off win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, giving them an off week and at least one home game. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein examine the Packers' playoff bracket and the game.

