We'll start with the reverberations from the San Francisco 49ers' 26-21 win over the Seattle Sehawks on Sunday night. The most significant impact, of course, is that the 49ers' win gave the Packers the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, behind top seed San Francisco.
Ryan Wood breaks down the Packers' postseason picture:
Another consequence of the 49ers' win is that the Packers' 2020 opponents are finalized. As Tom Silverstein writes:
San Francisco's 26-21 victory over Seattle on Sunday night made the 49ers the Packers’ final opponent on their 2020 schedule.
Entering Sunday, all but two of the Packers’ opponents for next season were set based on which divisions the Packers are scheduled to face and what place in the standings they finished.
The Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the New York Giants decided one of those spots. The Eagles will play at Lambeau Field because they finished in first place in the NFC East. The location of that game had already been decided based on the rotation system the NFL uses.
In addition to facing their NFC North foes twice, the Packers are matched up with the South divisions in both the NFC and AFC and play the first-place teams in the NFC East and NFC West.
Their non-NFC North road schedule consists of Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Houston and San Francisco, which finished first in the NFC West by beating Seattle.
Their non-NFC North home schedule consists of Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee and Philadelphia.
Silverstein writes that the Packers overcame a faulty game plan and poor performance from Aaron Rodgers to beat the Lions 23-20 in their regular-season finale:
Unimpressive though they may be, the Packers have an excellent shot at the Super Bowl, writes Pete Dougherty:
Packers kicker Mason Crosby wiped away the memory of his 2018 debacle in Detroit:
Where in the world would the Packers be without Aaron Jones?
In his Packers Insider, Jim Owczarski looks at the Lions' trick play that fooled the Packers' defense:
Lucas Patrick showed why the Packers signed the backup lineman to an extension:
Allen Lazard makes a huge catch to pull the Packers into a tie:
Davante Adams runs a beautiful route for the Packers' first TD:
Marquez Valdes-Scantling approves of how Jones responded to comments (attributed to Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr) last week about the lights being too bright for him:
The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday, and already we're hearing talk of Mike McCarthy making sense:
Packers greatBrett Favre was one of 10 quarterbacks named to the NFL's Top 100 team:
Favre's reaction:
Conspicuous by their absence: Bart Starr and Aaron Rodgers:
And finally: Here's your chance to hand out Packers grades:
