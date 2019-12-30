CLOSE

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with the reverberations from the San Francisco 49ers' 26-21 win over the Seattle Sehawks on Sunday night. The most significant impact, of course, is that the 49ers' win gave the Packers the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, behind top seed San Francisco.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead during their November game. (Photo: JOHN G. MABANGLO, EPA-EFE)

Ryan Wood breaks down the Packers' postseason picture:

The #Packers get a No. 2 seed behind 49ers. The Packers will host a second-round game Sunday, Jan. 12 at 5:40 p.m. CST.

Another consequence of the 49ers' win is that the Packers' 2020 opponents are finalized. As Tom Silverstein writes:

San Francisco's 26-21 victory over Seattle on Sunday night made the 49ers the Packers’ final opponent on their 2020 schedule. Entering Sunday, all but two of the Packers’ opponents for next season were set based on which divisions the Packers are scheduled to face and what place in the standings they finished. The Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the New York Giants decided one of those spots. The Eagles will play at Lambeau Field because they finished in first place in the NFC East. The location of that game had already been decided based on the rotation system the NFL uses. In addition to facing their NFC North foes twice, the Packers are matched up with the South divisions in both the NFC and AFC and play the first-place teams in the NFC East and NFC West. Their non-NFC North road schedule consists of Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Houston and San Francisco, which finished first in the NFC West by beating Seattle. Their non-NFC North home schedule consists of Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee and Philadelphia.

Silverstein writes that the Packers overcame a faulty game plan and poor performance from Aaron Rodgers to beat the Lions 23-20 in their regular-season finale:

Silverstein: Packers prevail over Lions despite the game plan of Matt LaFleur, play of Aaron Rodgers

Unimpressive though they may be, the Packers have an excellent shot at the Super Bowl, writes Pete Dougherty:

The ultimate measure of quarterbacks is winning games, and Rodgers put up 20 points in the second half and a game-winning drive.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby wiped away the memory of his 2018 debacle in Detroit:

"Just so thankful," Crosby said. "I have so much to be thankful for."

Where in the world would the Packers be without Aaron Jones?

Aaron Jones played the role of a heavy hitter and eventually was the one who delivered the knockout blow.

In his Packers Insider, Jim Owczarski looks at the Lions' trick play that fooled the Packers' defense:

For subscribers: The #Packers earned a bye in the same breathless fashion they've won the majority of their 13 games in 2019.

Lucas Patrick showed why the Packers signed the backup lineman to an extension:

Patrick, who signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract extension Saturday, showcased why he has become so valuable to the Packers.

Allen Lazard makes a huge catch to pull the Packers into a tie:

.@AaronRodgers12 makes an unreal throw to tie the game! #GoPackGo



📺: #GBvsDET on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Ypic.twitter.com/R3qIbVpnuW — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019

Davante Adams runs a beautiful route for the Packers' first TD:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling approves of how Jones responded to comments (attributed to Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr) last week about the lights being too bright for him:

Jonesy with the biggest troll of 2019. I love it 🔥🔥🔥

The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday, and already we're hearing talk of Mike McCarthy making sense:

I would be very surprised if the Browns search does not include Mike McCarthy this time around. Same could be true of Josh McDaniels. Matt Rhule is very hot but doubt he would go anywhere other than NYG or DAL.

Packers greatBrett Favre was one of 10 quarterbacks named to the NFL's Top 100 team:

.@BrettFavre is one of 10 QBs selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team!



🧀 Super Bowl XXXI Champion

🧀 3x NFL MVP ('95-'97)

🧀 3x First-Team All-Pro, 11x Pro Bowler

🧀 4th in pass yards (71,838) and pass TDs (508) in NFL history

🧀 18 seasons with 3,000+ pass yards (most ever) pic.twitter.com/ruTkDyj1qk — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2019

Favre's reaction:

"I didn't know how good I was, I didn't know how bad I was...I just knew I was gonna do all I could." @BrettFavre was the ultimate gunslinger on the field and now he's a member on the #NFL100 All-Time Team 🙌



📺: NFL 100 All-Time Team on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/tPnU8CJ9xy — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 28, 2019

Conspicuous by their absence: Bart Starr and Aaron Rodgers:

Baugh

Brady

Elway

Favre

Graham

Manning

Marino

Montana

Staubach

Unitas



Legendary QB list on the #NFL100 All-Time team 🏈 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/yRMx1HZPmN — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 28, 2019

And finally: Here's your chance to hand out Packers grades:

