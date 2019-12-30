CLOSE
Packers vs. Lions: Week 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia (left) and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (right) shake hands after their game at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia (left) and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (right) shake hands after their game at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks the game winning field goal during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20.
Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks the game winning field goal during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his game winning field against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay Packers defeated Detroit Lions 23 - 20
Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his game winning field against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay Packers defeated Detroit Lions 23 - 20 Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks the game winning field goal as punter J.K. Scott (6) holds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks the game winning field goal as punter J.K. Scott (6) holds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers surround kicker Mason Crosby (2) after his winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Green Bay Packers surround kicker Mason Crosby (2) after his winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) runs the ball after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) runs the ball after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) prepares to stiff arm Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) prepares to stiff arm Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates with wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates with wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) runs after a catch against Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) runs after a catch against Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) high fives cornerback Tramon Williams (38) during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) high fives cornerback Tramon Williams (38) during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) completes a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) completes a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates with defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates with defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jake Kumerow #16 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20.
Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jake Kumerow #16 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) completes a touchdown as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) completes a touchdown as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones reacts after a run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones reacts after a run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby raises his arms after making the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) looks on.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby raises his arms after making the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) looks on. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers surround kicker Mason Crosby (2) after his winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Green Bay Packers surround kicker Mason Crosby (2) after his winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) boots the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) boots the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, catches a 28-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, catches a 28-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws as Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jamie Meder (61) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws as Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jamie Meder (61) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) deflects a pass intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) deflects a pass intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) wait on the snap during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) wait on the snap during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is seen on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is seen on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) deflects a pass intended for Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) deflects a pass intended for Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs into the end zone after a 20-yard reception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs into the end zone after a 20-yard reception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the second quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the second quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after making a catch against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after making a catch against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) during the second quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) runs the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) tackles during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) runs the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) tackles during the first quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts with defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts with defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) is tackled by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) is tackled by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to hand off to running back Aaron Jones (33) during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to hand off to running back Aaron Jones (33) during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
A Detroit Lions fans hold up a sign for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (not pictured) in remembrance of his son Marlo Jones during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
A Detroit Lions fans hold up a sign for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (not pictured) in remembrance of his son Marlo Jones during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) calls an audible during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) calls an audible during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts to a penalty call during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts to a penalty call during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a reception as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a reception as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, right, breaks the plane for a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, right, breaks the plane for a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with referee Shawn Hochuli and quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with referee Shawn Hochuli and quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with referee Shawn Hochuli during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with referee Shawn Hochuli during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers calls out signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers calls out signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) catches a touchdown pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) catches a touchdown pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
David Blough #10 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his first quarter touchdown catch with Tyrell Crosby #65 of the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.
David Blough #10 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his first quarter touchdown catch with Tyrell Crosby #65 of the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a call from back judge ShawnÊ Hochuli (83) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a call from back judge ShawnÊ Hochuli (83) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) jogs off the field during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) jogs off the field during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) unable to make a catch against Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew (35) during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) unable to make a catch against Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew (35) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to break away from Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to break away from Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams catches during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams catches during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams catches during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams catches during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with fans during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with fans during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) cleats prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) cleats prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter (1) smiles before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter (1) smiles before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with his players during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with his players during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (left) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (left) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers long snapper Hunter Bradley (43) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers long snapper Hunter Bradley (43) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and quarterback Tim Boyle (8) walk down the tunnel to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and quarterback Tim Boyle (8) walk down the tunnel to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) walks down the tunnel to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) walks down the tunnel to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Aaron Rodgers (12) of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.
Aaron Rodgers (12) of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
A Green Bay Packers fan cheers from the stands during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
A Green Bay Packers fan cheers from the stands during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Despite another “ugly” win that included a shaky first half against one of the worst teams in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers received overall positive ratings from fans in their 2019 regular-season finale.

    The Packers defeated the Detroit Lions 23-20 at Ford Field on Mason Crosby’s walk-off field goal, securing a first-round playoff bye while also sweeping the NFC North for the first time since 2011. As has been the case in many of Green Bay’s 13 wins in 2019, however, the path was far from easy. The Packers trailed third-string quarterback David Blough and the 3-11-1 Lions 17-3 at halftime, largely due to Aaron Rodgers’ 50.7 passer rating in the first half, before putting together a second-half rally.

    At the center of that rally was Aaron Jones, who was rewarded with the best ratings from fans. Packers running backs garnered a team-high average rating of 3.9 on a 1-5 scale, with one being terrible and five being terrific. About 3,400 readers voted on the ratings.

    Although he didn’t find the end zone for the first time since Week 13, Jones still managed to pile up 100 yards on 25 rush attempts as he surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career. Jones also added 43 yards on two receptions.

    The quarterback position received the lowest ratings at 2.5, with Rodgers completing just 27 of his 55 pass attempts. To his credit, Rodgers made some nice passes when he needed to in the second half, finding Davante Adams and Allen Lazard for 20- and 28-yard touchdowns respectively. The future Hall-of-Famer finished with 323 passing yards.

    The Packers’ receiving corps received the second-worst ratings at 2.9. Adams (7-93-1) and Lazard (4-69-1) both had solid days, but receiver production falls off a cliff after those two. Jimmy Graham (4-49) had a key drop in the first half while Geronimo Allison (3-17) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2-19) were each held under 20 yards.

    The rest of the Packers’ position groups managed above-average ratings. The offensive and defensive lines continued their recent dominance, as they both earned scores of 3.7. Linebackers received a 3.6 thanks to Blake Martinez’s huge interception while defensive backs and special teams both checked in at 3.5. Green Bay coaches had a rating of 3.3.

    If you still want to give us your ratings, you can here:

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Subscribe to a USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin site today with one of our special offers and support local journalism.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE