CLOSE

Despite another “ugly” win that included a shaky first half against one of the worst teams in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers received overall positive ratings from fans in their 2019 regular-season finale.

The Packers defeated the Detroit Lions 23-20 at Ford Field on Mason Crosby’s walk-off field goal, securing a first-round playoff bye while also sweeping the NFC North for the first time since 2011. As has been the case in many of Green Bay’s 13 wins in 2019, however, the path was far from easy. The Packers trailed third-string quarterback David Blough and the 3-11-1 Lions 17-3 at halftime, largely due to Aaron Rodgers’ 50.7 passer rating in the first half, before putting together a second-half rally.

At the center of that rally was Aaron Jones, who was rewarded with the best ratings from fans. Packers running backs garnered a team-high average rating of 3.9 on a 1-5 scale, with one being terrible and five being terrific. About 3,400 readers voted on the ratings.

Although he didn’t find the end zone for the first time since Week 13, Jones still managed to pile up 100 yards on 25 rush attempts as he surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career. Jones also added 43 yards on two receptions.

The quarterback position received the lowest ratings at 2.5, with Rodgers completing just 27 of his 55 pass attempts. To his credit, Rodgers made some nice passes when he needed to in the second half, finding Davante Adams and Allen Lazard for 20- and 28-yard touchdowns respectively. The future Hall-of-Famer finished with 323 passing yards.

The Packers’ receiving corps received the second-worst ratings at 2.9. Adams (7-93-1) and Lazard (4-69-1) both had solid days, but receiver production falls off a cliff after those two. Jimmy Graham (4-49) had a key drop in the first half while Geronimo Allison (3-17) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2-19) were each held under 20 yards.

The rest of the Packers’ position groups managed above-average ratings. The offensive and defensive lines continued their recent dominance, as they both earned scores of 3.7. Linebackers received a 3.6 thanks to Blake Martinez’s huge interception while defensive backs and special teams both checked in at 3.5. Green Bay coaches had a rating of 3.3.

If you still want to give us your ratings, you can here:

Loading…