Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after being injured against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after being injured against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) leaps tacklers against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) leaps tacklers against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) takes the snap as offensive guard Lane Taylor (65) blocks against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) takes the snap as offensive guard Lane Taylor (65) blocks against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signal at the line against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signal at the line against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) celebrates a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) celebrates a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sets up in the pocket in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sets up in the pocket in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a pass against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a pass against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) hits quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) hits quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) strains to get to / against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) strains to get to / against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends a pass to wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends a pass to wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) dives at the feet of running back Tarik Cohen (29) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) dives at the feet of running back Tarik Cohen (29) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) tries to tackle running back Jordan Howard (24) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) tries to tackle running back Jordan Howard (24) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tramon Williams (38) tackles quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tramon Williams (38) tackles quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy challenges a call in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy challenges a call in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) chases quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) chases quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander against Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen in the fourth quarter of the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander against Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen in the fourth quarter of the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard rushes against Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Kentrell Brice in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard rushes against Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Kentrell Brice in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws in the scond half against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws in the scond half against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson rushes Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quartera in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson rushes Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quartera in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Nick Perry ends a late fourth quarter drive by sacking Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Nick Perry ends a late fourth quarter drive by sacking Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) embrace after the game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) embrace after the game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky runs for yardage against Green Bay Packers defensive back Tramon Williams (38) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky runs for yardage against Green Bay Packers defensive back Tramon Williams (38) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws for a first down late in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws for a first down late in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) celebrates a first down reception in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) celebrates a first down reception in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) winces in pain late in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) winces in pain late in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) tries to intercept a pass intended to Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) tries to intercept a pass intended to Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates recovering a fumble with teammate Muhammad Wilkerson (96) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates recovering a fumble with teammate Muhammad Wilkerson (96) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
A Chicago Bears fan reacts during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A Chicago Bears fan reacts during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A Green Bay Packers fan watches during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A Green Bay Packers fan watches during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) dance after a 39-yard touchdown by Allison against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) dance after a 39-yard touchdown by Allison against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) eyes Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) between plays in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) eyes Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) between plays in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) reaches out for a first down in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) reaches out for a first down in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (96) reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (96) reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates at the end of the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates at the end of the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) runs for a first down against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) runs for a first down against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs for a first down against Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller (23) in the second half Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs for a first down against Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller (23) in the second half Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with Lane Taylor (65) after throwing a touchdown pass to Geronimo Allison (81) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with Lane Taylor (65) after throwing a touchdown pass to Geronimo Allison (81) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates his touchdown with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates his touchdown with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) hauls in a long reception against Chicago Bears defensive back Prince Amukamara in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) hauls in a long reception against Chicago Bears defensive back Prince Amukamara in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers argues a call in the first half against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers argues a call in the first half against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and linebacker Nick Perry (53) celebrate after Perry forced a fumble from Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and linebacker Nick Perry (53
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) reacts after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) reacts after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander against Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander against Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers' Ty Montgomeryagainst Chicago Bears' Anthony Miller in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Ty Montgomeryagainst Chicago Bears' Anthony Miller in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers' Blake Martinez tackles Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Blake Martinez tackles Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb scores the go ahead touchdown on a catch and run reception in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers dfeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb scores the go ahead touchdown on a catch and run reception in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers dfeated the Bears 24 to 23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a 24-23 victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a 24-23 victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a 75-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a 75-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard reception during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard reception during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard reception despite the efforts of Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52)during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard reception despite the efforts of Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52)during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard reception despite the efforts of Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52)during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard reception despite the efforts of Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52)during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates his 75-yard pass to wide receiver Randall Cobb with offensive guard Lane Taylor (65)during the fourth qu arter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates his 75-yard pass to wide receiver Randall Cobb with offensive guard Lane Taylor (65)during the fourth qu arter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates after scoring a 75-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates after scoring a 75-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a 75-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a 75-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catches a 39-yard touchdown pass as Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller (23) defends in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catches a 39-yard touchdown pass as Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller (23) defends in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) takes a Lambeau leap after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) takes a Lambeau leap after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) reels in a 39-yard touchdown pass while being covered by Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller (23) during the fourth quarter Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) reels in a 39-yard touchdown pass while being covered by Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller (23) during the fourth quarter Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) re-eenters the game for the first series in the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers had been carted off the field during the second quarter after hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) re-eenters the game for the first series in the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers had been carted off the field during the second quarter after hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) re-eenters the game for the first series in the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers had been carted off the field during the second quarter after hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) re-eenters the game for the first series in the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers had been carted off the field during the second quarter after hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) rifles a pass after re-eentering the game for the first series in the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers had been carted off the field during the second quarter after hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) rifles a pass after re-eentering the game for the first series in the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers had been carted off the field during the second quarter after hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) and linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) and linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) recovers the football after forcing a fumble from Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) recovers the football after forcing a fumble from Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts after recovering a fumble by Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts after recovering a fumble by Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts after recovering a fumble by Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts after recovering a fumble by Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) is hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) as he throws in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) is hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) as he throws in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) loses the ball to linebacker Khalil Mack (52) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) loses the ball to linebacker Khalil Mack (52) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after being injured against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after being injured against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is taken off the field after sustaining an injury in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is taken off the field after sustaining an injury in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is injured during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is injured during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is injured during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is injured during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy (left) watches as quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by the training staff after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy (left) watches as quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by the training staff after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by the training staff after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by the training staff after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warms up atewr Aaron Rodgers was carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warms up atewr Aaron Rodgers was carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by the training staff after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by the training staff after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies crumpled n the field after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies crumpled n the field after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies crumpled n the field after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies crumpled n the field after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by team doctor Patrick McKenzie after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by team doctor Patrick McKenzie after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is injured in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is injured in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is helped to his feet aftyer being injured in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is helped to his feet aftyer being injured in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is injured in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is injured in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies crumpled n the field after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies crumpled n the field after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by team doctor Patrick McKenzie after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by team doctor Patrick McKenzie after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) snares a 33-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) snares a 33-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is stopped for two-yard gain during the first quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is stopped for two-yard gain during the first quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) returns a punt for 42 yard during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) returns a punt for 42 yard during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) breaks away for a long pass reception against Green Bay Packers linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) breaks away for a long pass reception against Green Bay Packers linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) questions a call by an official against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) questions a call by an official against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) breaks away for a long pass reception against Green Bay Packers linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) breaks away for a long pass reception against Green Bay Packers linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers questions an officials call against the offense during the game against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers questions an officials call against the offense during the game against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barely escapes the rush of defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barely escapes the rush of defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) can't stop quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) from scoring a touchdpwn in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) can't stop quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) from scoring a touchdpwn in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Wide receiver Davante Adams catches a pass during pregame warmups before Sunday night's game between the Packers and Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.
Wide receiver Davante Adams catches a pass during pregame warmups before Sunday night's game between the Packers and Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fans check out the view in the Titletown district before the Packers vs Bears game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans check out the view in the Titletown district before the Packers vs Bears game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Football fans down shots while tailgating prior to the Green Bay Packers playing the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Football fans down shots while tailgating prior to the Green Bay Packers playing the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Randy Slye of Green Bay hangs out with his favorite Green Bay Packers players prior to the game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Randy Slye of Green Bay hangs out with his favorite Green Bay Packers players prior to the game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Brandon and Lindsay Kleve of Iowa play foosball before the Packers vs Bears game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Brandon and Lindsay Kleve of Iowa play foosball before the Packers vs Bears game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fans arrive for Packers vs Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for Packers vs Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
The Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chris Schuelke, left, and her sister Jane Thiel, both of Dale, cheer "Go Pack Go!", prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chris Schuelke, left, and her sister Jane Thiel, both of Dale, cheer "Go Pack Go!", prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Charlotte Kraus, 3, celebrates scoring a point while playing a board game with her mother Erin Krause of Crystal Lake, IL, prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Charlotte Kraus, 3, celebrates scoring a point while playing a board game with her mother Erin Krause of Crystal Lake, IL, prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fans walk the area around Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers play against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans walk the area around Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers play against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
The Lowest Bidders play a pregame show before the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Lowest Bidders play a pregame show before the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
The Packers Tailgate Band plays befoe the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Packers Tailgate Band plays befoe the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
A Packers fan sports a muskie cheesehead before the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
A Packers fan sports a muskie cheesehead before the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
The Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
    For any list of the best and worst Green Bay Packers games of the decade, you shouldn't have to think very hard before arriving at No. 1 for either side of the equation. But what would make up the rest of the list? Let's explore.

    The 10 best wins

    10. Nov. 30, 2014: Packers 26, Patriots 21

    The Packers don't often get to tussle with AFC heavyweight New England, but the Packers hosted the Patriots in a high-profile 2014 game, with the Packers owning an 8-3 record and the Patriots at 9-2. Jordy Nelson caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers late in the third quarter, and a huge sack by Mike Daniels and Mike Neal on Tom Brady set up a missed field goal by Stephen Gostkowski with 2:40 to go, and the Packers siphoned off the rest of the clock.

    9. Jan. 1, 2012: Packers 45, Lions 41

    The Matt Flynn Game. With Aaron Rodgers resting as the Packers, then 14-1, prepared for the postseason, backup Matt Flynn checked in and delivered an otherworldly performance, with a franchise-record 480 yards passing and another record with six touchdown passes. His last, to Jermichael Finley with 1:10 to go, tipped the scales in a wild victory.

    8. Jan. 9, 2011: Packers 21, Eagles 16

    Spoiler alert: This won't be the last time you see the 2010 postseason on this list. At the outset of their Super Bowl run, the Packers were in a jam with Philly driving in the final 2 minutes of the game. But Michael Vick's pass from the Green Bay 27-yard line was intercepted by Tramon Williams, and the Packers held on to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. 

    7. Sept. 9, 2018: Packers 24, Bears 23

    There's a bittersweet aspect to this game, because the knee injury Aaron Rodgers sustained may have hampered him throughout the season, one that ended with the Packers at 6-9-1 and out of the playoffs. But in the moment, the season opener at Lambeau Field was a thrill. Playing on a Sunday night, Rodgers returned after sustaining what looked like a multi-week injury, and though the Packers were down 20-0 in the third quarter, he engineered a comeback that concluded with Randall Cobb's 75-yard touchdown catch and run with 2:13 to go. Rodgers finished 20 of 30 for 286 yards and three touchdowns despite missing a large chunk of the game.

    RELATED: The top seven moments in which Aaron Rodgers ripped out the hearts of the Chicago Bears

    6. Jan. 15, 2011: Packers 48, Falcons 21

    Green Bay needed a couple of late-season wins to even get into the playoffs, but they emerged as the team to beat with a convincing victory over top-seeded Atlanta in the divisional round of the 2010 playoffs en route to a Super Bowl title. Aaron Rodgers completed 31 of 36 passes for 366 yards and three scores in a performance that remains on the short list of his greatest ever, and Greg Jennings went over 100 yards receiving. Tramon Williams returned an interception 70 yards for a score, as well. 

    5. Jan. 15, 2017: Packers 34, Cowboys 31

    It was a showcase for Mason Crosby and the wonderment of Aaron Rodgers. Playing in the divisional round of the playoffs in Dallas, Crosby's 56-yard field goal gave the Packers a lead with 1:38 left, but Dallas was able to answer with a Dan Bailey 52-yarder at the 40-second mark. Rodgers had plenty of time. He bounced back from a sack to find Jared Cook for a sideline catch that might be the second-best catch of the decade behind the Rodgers-to-Rodgers Hail Mary, a 36-yard strike that set up Crosby's 51-yarder as time expired for the victory. It was an eighth straight win for a Packers team looking to "run the table" after starting the year 4-6.

    4. Dec. 3, 2015: Packers 27, Lions 23

    The Hail Mary game represents perhaps the most unlikely comeback in Packers history. Green Bay's series of laterals in the final 10 seconds went for naught, but Lions defender Devin Taylor committed a facemask penalty on Aaron Rodgers that allowed for one last untimed down. Rodgers, of course, launched a 61-yard pass that was brought down by Richard Rodgers in the end zone to give the Packers a remarkable victory that reignited a struggling Green Bay team and helped it reach the playoffs.

    3. Dec. 29, 2013: Packers 33, Bears 28

    Losing Aaron Rodgers to injury in Week 9 probably should have been the death knell for the Packers, but Green Bay somehow patched enough together to make the final regular-season game matter. After a stretch of going 0-4-1, the Packers won nail-biters over Atlanta and Dallas behind backup Matt Flynn, and Rodgers was back in a winner-take-all matchup for the NFC North title against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.  Rodgers found Randall Cobb for a 48-yard touchdown with 38 seconds to go, and the Packers somehow found their way to the playoffs at 8-7-1, dealing yet another blow to the rival Bears in the process

    2. Jan. 23, 2011: Packers 21, Bears 14

    The longstanding Packers-Bears rivalry had never included a Super Bowl-era playoff game, but that changed in the NFC Championship contest at Soldier Field. When defensive lineman B.J. Raji returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown to give Green Bay a 21-7 lead in the fourth quarter, it felt over, even though backup quarterback Caleb Hanie and the Bears went down fighting. The Packers were headed back to the Super Bowl.

    1. Feb. 6, 2011: Packers 31, Steelers 25

    Green Bay kicked off the decade by winning Super Bowl XLV, capping a remarkable playoff run with a triumph in Dallas, to secure the franchise's fourth Lombardi Trophy. Aaron Rodgers threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns, Nick Collins returned an interception for a 37-yard touchdown, and Jordy Nelson caught nine passes for 140 yards in a game that launched him into status as a Packers star.

    The 5 toughest losses

    5. Overtime playoff losses to Arizona (two games).Jan. 16, 2016: Cardinals 26, Packers 20. If we're being honest, the Packers just being alive in this game was amazing. Somehow, the Jeff Janis catch on a Hail Mary pass as time expired in the playoffs is only the second most-remembered Hail Mary from that season ... and he caught a ridiculous 60-yard catch on fourth and 20 just seconds earlier, to boot. But Larry Fitzgerald returned the first pass of overtime 75 yards and then caught the game-winner two plays later to bring the Packers down from their soaring high of tying the game in regulation.

    Jan. 10, 2010: Cardinals 51, Packers 45. This playoff game is attached to the 2009 season but technically does take place in the past decade. The absurd shootout in Arizona ended in overtime heartbreak, when Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Michael Adams, and Karlos Dansby recovered the fumble and returned it 17 yards for the winning score. Rodgers threw for 423 yards and four scores, and both Jermichael Finley (159 receiving yards) and Greg Jennings (130) had huge days, but the defense simply couldn't get a stop. 

    4. Oct. 15, 2017: Vikings 23, Packers 10. Green Bay lost the NFC North rivalry game, but the real loss was Aaron Rodgers suffering a broken collarbone after getting tackled by Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr. The Packers sagged thereafter, dropping four of their next five before a pair of overtime wins helped give Green Bay some hope. Rodgers came back against Carolina late in the season, but a loss to the Panthers eliminated the Packers from playoff consideration. 

    3. Jan. 15, 2012: Giants 37, Packers 20. Green Bay followed up its Super Bowl season with a 15-1 regular season in 2011 and appeared poised for yet another Super Bowl run, but it came crashing down in the divisional round of the playoffs at Lambeau Field. The Giants, who bumped Green Bay from the 2007 playoffs as well at Lambeau en route to a Super Bowl, pulled away in the fourth quarter to give the Packers a convincing loss and shatter the thrill of a dominant regular season.

    2. Sept. 24, 2012: Seahawks 14, Packers 12.The Fail Mary. Much had been made of the replacement officials calling NFL games on account of a labor dispute, but the issue truly came to a head when officials were confused over the final moments of this game. Golden Tate was credited with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson as time expired, even though MD Jennings appeared to intercept the ball in the end zone (and Tate shoved aside Sam Shields with both hands with clear offensive pass interference). The officials ultimately decided on simultaneous possession and gave Seattle the last-second win. It was a game that now has its own Wikipedia page, and it was the last moment of the replacement ref era — a deal was struck with the regular NFL refs immediately thereafter.

    1. Jan. 18, 2015: Seahawks 28, Packers 22.Do you really want to relive this one? There's the Brandon Bostick botched onside kick, but also the touchdown pass by former Packers punter Jon Ryan on a fake play, the missed assignments on defense, the decision to simply go to the turf instead of returning an interception before the game was officially in hand and, finally, the game-winning touchdown in overtime with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. You can say you never want to think about it again, but admit it ...you think about it a lot.

    JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

