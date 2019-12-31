CLOSE

We'll start with ESPN's Kevin Seifert sizing up every NFL playoff team and their percentage chance of reaching the Super Bowl (the Packers' chances are second only to the 49ers in the NFC):

GREEN BAY PACKERS Chance to make the Super Bowl: 20.6% Reason for hope: The Packers won 13 games without needing quarterback Aaron Rodgers to carry them in any of them. There are plenty of theories about his subdued statistics this season; he entered Week 17 ranked No. 21 in QBR. Had he lost a step? Was he simply subordinating himself to a new value system set forth by first-year coach Matt LaFleur? Regardless, the Packers enter the playoffs with a quarterback who has a long and proven history of willing teams to big championship-level victories. Reason for concern: The Packers only beat two teams that will finish the season with a winning record: the Vikings (twice) and the Chiefs when they were playing without quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Packers have offered no excuses about "winning ugly," nor should they. Thirteen wins is no joke. But not all wins are created equal. In the one game they faced a championship contender at full strength, in Week 12 at San Francisco, they lost by 29 points. In short, a 13-win team has entered the playoffs without showing us that they are a dominant team. X factor: Tailback Aaron Jones. Why hasn't Rodgers been asked to carry the team? The biggest reason is Jones, who finished the season with 1,084 rushing yards -- the most by a Packers player in five seasons. Jones also caught 49 passes, the most by a Packers running back in 16 seasons. The Packers will need to get him going in the playoffs if they want to re-create their regular-season success.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to hand off to running back Aaron Jones (33) during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. (Photo: Tim Fuller, Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

Actually, here is our first look at the @NFL playoff bracket. Everything you need to know and many things you don’t: https://t.co/c6B0HO2cwW — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 30, 2019

In the midst of an outcry over Aaron Rodgers' inaccuracy Sunday in Detroit, Pete Dougherty and Eric Baranczyk study the video and see a different picture:

For subscribers: He’s still more than capable of making great plays that win games. https://t.co/OemIe3BI4C — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 31, 2019

The MMQB's Albert Breer also finds positives in Rodgers' play:

Credit to Packers QB Aaron Rodgers for fighting through a really bad start against the Lions—he was 6 of 18 for 90 yards at halftime, and Green Bay was down 17–3. The impact of his second-half rebound (21 of 37, 233 yards, 2 TDs, INT)? The Packers get a bye, and someone’s going to have to go to Lambeau to play them in mid-January. “We’re going to be a really tough team to deal with in the playoffs,” the quarterback said. You should listen, too. As they demonstrated while going 13–3 in Matt LaFleur’s first year, this Packers team can win a bunch of different ways. And as Sunday showed, they can always still pull the ol’ Rodgers lever.

The Packers hope the bye week will help injured center Corey Linsley, running back Jamaal Williams and right tackle Bryan Bulaga recover in time for the playoff opener:

The good news, Linsley said, is that there is no sign of any structural damage such as a herniated disk. https://t.co/RlSpTn4XoC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 31, 2019

In his "4 Downs" column, Dougherty writes about Mike Pettine's hybrid defense:

When you see Za’Darius Smith wandering around the line of scrimmage before the snap, there’s a decent chance the Packers are in this look. https://t.co/ebQm3YQgHT — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 30, 2019

In their Green 19 Podcast, Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski examine the Packers' postseason path:

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein examine the #Packers' playoff bracket and the game. https://t.co/hUW4LOmTAK — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 30, 2019

Richard Ryman has the lowdown on Packers playoff tickets:

This week might be a good time to buy tickets. https://t.co/TeRvViIdpp — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 31, 2019

Another potential landing spot for the former Packers coach:

Giants are expected to interview former Packers’ head coach Mike McCarthy this weekend, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

Rob Reischel doesn't foresee a long postseason run for the Packers:

At @ForbesSports, I break down the NFC playoff picture ... and why the #Packers' path to the Super Bowl could be brutal.https://t.co/kn5oqtYAu3 — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) December 30, 2019

Tom Oates says something just doesn't feel right with this Packers team:

If it's a sign of a good team that it can rally from such a dismal start to win, then the Packers' 23-20 victory over the Lions was good news for all. But something's not quite right with a team… https://t.co/ZBOTXNsbTx — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) December 30, 2019

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about how Aaron Jones and Mason Crosby could give Green Bay a postseason edge, particularly in January home games:

Why might the Packers be well-suited for the playoffs, especially at home?



It was evident in Detroit: Because of Aaron Jones and Mason Crosby.



How they impacted Sunday's win in Detroit and how they could do so in January.



Story here on @ESPNNFL: https://t.co/Y7crUX1ng5 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 30, 2019

Imagine if this guy had been playing quarterback Sunday for the Lions instead of David Blough:

Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford: Back feels 'really good,' will be ready for offseason work https://t.co/pT2pfeAESU via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 30, 2019

If you think the Packers play unnecessarily close games:

It was a wild finish. For most teams. But it’s become standard for the #49ers: Their past five games have been decided in the game’s final nine seconds.



“I definitely wish we would stop doing that."https://t.co/4q8NSTdwlOpic.twitter.com/IhARe2T0KO — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) December 30, 2019

Other NFC playoff teams continue to suffer serious injuries:

Eagles lose standout guard Brandon Brooks for rest of the year as wild-card game vs. Seahawks looms. https://t.co/eY04YOqmqT — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) December 30, 2019

But there are rumblings that GM John Dorsey's job may not be safe ....

Mentioned on @nflnetwork this morning: The #Browns had an interview scheduled with Mike McCarthy last year, but it was clear they'd zeroed in on Freddie Kitchens, so the interview never happened. McCarthy worked with John Dorsey in GB. https://t.co/Q9TAMMwUDc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2019

And finally:

