CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

GREEN BAY - LeRoy Butler finally is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Butler, the former Green Bay Packers safety, is one of the 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2020, the Hall of Fame announced Thursday. Up to five of those players will be voted into the Hall at the selection meeting Feb. 1, the day before the Super Bowl in Miami.

Butler had made the cut to semifinalist (the final 25) in 2017 and ’18, but this is the first year he has advanced to the final 15.

“You just think about the emotions that go through you with what it takes to get to this level; then my life, just going through life as a kid, disabled, from the projects, raised by a single mom," Butler told PackersNews.com. "I’m just honored to be one of the 15 guys to go through this and get a chance to go into the Hall of Fame.”

At the selection meeting the day before the Super Bowl, the 48-person selection committee will hear a presentation on and discuss each candidate, then cut the list twice – from 15 to 10, then from 10 to five. The final five then each will be subject to an up or down vote, with a candidate needing 80% approval to make it into the Hall.

Butler played his entire career with the Packers, from 1990 through 2001, and is in his 14th year of eligibility for the Hall.

He is one of seven first-time finalists this year, along with safety Troy Polamalu, receiver Reggie Wayne, receiver Torry Holt, linebacker Sam Mills, linebacker Zach Thomas and defensive tackle Bryant Young.

Butler is also one of four safeties among the finalists. The others are Polamalu, Steve Atwater and John Lynch.

Butler was one of the stars of the Packers’ teams in the 1990s that won one Super Bowl, appeared in another and advanced to three NFC Championship games. He was voted a member of the NFL’s all-decade team of the 1990s and was a four-time first-team All-Pro.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed

Thirty-six times Green Bay Packer strong safety LeRoy Butler showed us h...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

LeRoy Butler played for the Packers from 1990-2001. Butler originated the Lambeau Leap and was a four-time All-Pro safety in the NFL.
LeRoy Butler played for the Packers from 1990-2001. Butler originated the Lambeau Leap and was a four-time All-Pro safety in the NFL. Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Strong safety LeRoy Butler had five tackles and an interception against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 5, 1993 at Milwaukee County stadium.
Strong safety LeRoy Butler had five tackles and an interception against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 5, 1993 at Milwaukee County stadium. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
LeRoy Butler (36) moves in for a 4th-quarter interception on Sunday, Sept. 5,1993 at Milwaukee County stadium.
LeRoy Butler (36) moves in for a 4th-quarter interception on Sunday, Sept. 5,1993 at Milwaukee County stadium. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Above: Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith runs into resistance from LeRoy Butler (36) and Reggie White (92) on Sunday, Oct. 3, 1993 at Texas Stadium.
Above: Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith runs into resistance from LeRoy Butler (36) and Reggie White (92) on Sunday, Oct. 3, 1993 at Texas Stadium. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Johnny Holland (50) and LeRoy Butler celebrate a sack by Holland against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 31, 1993 at Lambeau Field.
Johnny Holland (50) and LeRoy Butler celebrate a sack by Holland against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 31, 1993 at Lambeau Field. Richard Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Packers kicker Chris Jacke is hugged by LeRoy Butler after hitting the game-winning field goal in Green Bay's 19-17 victory over the New Orleans at the Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 14, 1993.
Packers kicker Chris Jacke is hugged by LeRoy Butler after hitting the game-winning field goal in Green Bay's 19-17 victory over the New Orleans at the Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 14, 1993. Jeffrey Phelps, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
LeRoy Butler picks off a pass intended for Nate Lewis in the Packers' 20-13 win over San Diego on Sunday, Dec. 12, 1993 at Jack Murphy stadium. It was Butler's sixth interception of the year and just one more indication that the Packer defense, ranked No.5 in the NFL, is a force.
LeRoy Butler picks off a pass intended for Nate Lewis in the Packers' 20-13 win over San Diego on Sunday, Dec. 12, 1993 at Jack Murphy stadium. It was Butler's sixth interception of the year and just one more indication that the Packer defense, ranked No.5 in the NFL, is a force. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety LeRoy Butler sacks Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe in the second quarter despite the block of David Meggett during the Super Bowl, Jan. 26, 1997 at the Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Green Bay Packers strong safety LeRoy Butler sacks Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe in the second quarter despite the block of David Meggett during the Super Bowl, Jan. 26, 1997 at the Superdome in New Orleans, La. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
An Unusual Play led to an unusual reception and l an unusual situation. LeRoy Butler scored on a lateral from Reggie White, who scooped up a Raiders' fumble. It helped seal the Packers' 28 - 0 victory over the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 26, 1993 at Lambeau Field. It propelled Green Bay to their first playoff berth in 11 years. Fans celebrated with Butler after he jumped into the stands. This was the original Lambeau Leap.
An Unusual Play led to an unusual reception and l an unusual situation. LeRoy Butler scored on a lateral from Reggie White, who scooped up a Raiders' fumble. It helped seal the Packers' 28 - 0 victory over the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 26, 1993 at Lambeau Field. It propelled Green Bay to their first playoff berth in 11 years. Fans celebrated with Butler after he jumped into the stands. This was the original Lambeau Leap. Richard Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Leroy Butler put a massive hit on Giants running back Tiki Barber in the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 22, 1997 at Lambeau Field.
Leroy Butler put a massive hit on Giants running back Tiki Barber in the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 22, 1997 at Lambeau Field. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Packers safety LeRoy Butler runs back an interception during the Packers-Vikings game Sunday, Sept. 21, 1997 at Lambeau Field.
Packers safety LeRoy Butler runs back an interception during the Packers-Vikings game Sunday, Sept. 21, 1997 at Lambeau Field. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
LeRoy Butler hits Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe on Monday Oct. 27, 1997 at Foxboro Stadium.
LeRoy Butler hits Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe on Monday Oct. 27, 1997 at Foxboro Stadium. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler sacks St. Louis Rams quarterback Tony Banks during the second quarter of their game against the St. Louis Rams at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 9, 1997 in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler sacks St. Louis Rams quarterback Tony Banks during the second quarter of their game against the St. Louis Rams at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 9, 1997 in Green Bay. Rick Wood/Milwaukee journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler sacks Tampa Bay quarterback Trent Dilfer during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler sacks Tampa Bay quarterback Trent Dilfer during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler (36) gets a hand on New Orleans Saints quarterback Billy Joe Hobert (12) in the first quarter of their exhibition game Saturday, Aug. 8, 1998, in Green Bay. Butler got a sack on the play.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler (36) gets a hand on New Orleans Saints quarterback Billy Joe Hobert (12) in the first quarter of their exhibition game Saturday, Aug. 8, 1998, in Green Bay. Butler got a sack on the play. Morry Gash/AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler picks up a fumble by Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell while teammate Craig Newsome looks on during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 6, 1998 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Butler scored a touchdown on the play.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler picks up a fumble by Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell while teammate Craig Newsome looks on during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 6, 1998 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Butler scored a touchdown on the play. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packer safety LeRoy Butler successfully defends a pass against Detroit Lions wide receiver Johnnie Morton during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 6, 1998 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packer safety LeRoy Butler successfully defends a pass against Detroit Lions wide receiver Johnnie Morton during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 6, 1998 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler is on his way to a touchdown after recovering a Lions fumble during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 6, 1998 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler is on his way to a touchdown after recovering a Lions fumble during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 6, 1998 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers LeRoy Butler picks off pass while covering Baltimore Ravens Michael Jackson during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 25, 1998 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers LeRoy Butler picks off pass while covering Baltimore Ravens Michael Jackson during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 25, 1998 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers LeRoy Butler sacks 49ers quarterback Steve Young during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Nov. 1, 1998 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers LeRoy Butler sacks 49ers quarterback Steve Young during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Nov. 1, 1998 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Nov. 1, 1998.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Nov. 1, 1998. Mike Roemer/AP
Fullscreen
Leroy Butler intercepts a Charlie Batch pass in the second quarter of the game Sunday, Sept. 19, 1999 between the Detroit lions and the Green Bay Packers at the Pontiac Silverdome.
Leroy Butler intercepts a Charlie Batch pass in the second quarter of the game Sunday, Sept. 19, 1999 between the Detroit lions and the Green Bay Packers at the Pontiac Silverdome. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers Leroy Butler knocks down Bronco receiver Rod Smith after a reception during first half play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2000 at Mile High Stadium in Denver.
Green Bay Packers Leroy Butler knocks down Bronco receiver Rod Smith after a reception during first half play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2000 at Mile High Stadium in Denver. Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
New York Jets running back Curtis Martin is stopped by Green Bay Packers' LeRoy Butler, center, and Tod McBride, left, in the third quarter Sunday, Sept. 3, 2000 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
New York Jets running back Curtis Martin is stopped by Green Bay Packers' LeRoy Butler, center, and Tod McBride, left, in the third quarter Sunday, Sept. 3, 2000 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Morry Gash/AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Rob John during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Sept.10, 2000 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Rob John during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Sept.10, 2000 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler manages to hold on to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Charles Johnson during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2000 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler manages to hold on to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Charles Johnson during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2000 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler (36) celebrates an interception with help from teammate Santana Dotson (71) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2000 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler (36) celebrates an interception with help from teammate Santana Dotson (71) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2000 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
After their 29-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2000 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., Green Bay safety LeRoy Butler greets Packers fans.
After their 29-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2000 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., Green Bay safety LeRoy Butler greets Packers fans. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler (36) is followed by blockers after picking off a pass thrown by Detroit Lions quarterback Charlie Batch during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2000 at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler (36) is followed by blockers after picking off a pass thrown by Detroit Lions quarterback Charlie Batch during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2000 at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler upends Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Smith during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2000 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Fla.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler upends Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Smith during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2000 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Fla. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein to force a fumble during the second quarter of their game Monday, Nov. 27, 2000 at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein to force a fumble during the second quarter of their game Monday, Nov. 27, 2000 at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings running back Robert Smith is smothered by Green Bay Packers' including Nate Wayne, left, Cletidus Hunt (97) and LeRoy Butler (36) as he gained a tough three yards for a fourth quarter first down on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2000 in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings running back Robert Smith is smothered by Green Bay Packers' including Nate Wayne, left, Cletidus Hunt (97) and LeRoy Butler (36) as he gained a tough three yards for a fourth quarter first down on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2000 in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers LeRoy Butler (36) and Tyrone Williams deliver a hit on Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reidel Anthony during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Green Bay Packers LeRoy Butler (36) and Tyrone Williams deliver a hit on Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reidel Anthony during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings running back Doug Chapman is brought down by Green Bay Packers LeRoy Butler (36) and Darren Sharper during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2001 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn.
Minnesota Vikings running back Doug Chapman is brought down by Green Bay Packers LeRoy Butler (36) and Darren Sharper during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2001 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packer LeRoy Butler sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brad Johnson during the third quarter of their game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2001 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packer LeRoy Butler sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brad Johnson during the third quarter of their game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2001 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packer strong safety LeRoy Butler celebrates a sack on Brad Johnson, (lower left) against Tampa Bay, in Lambeau field on Sunday, Nov. 4th, 2001.
Green Bay Packer strong safety LeRoy Butler celebrates a sack on Brad Johnson, (lower left) against Tampa Bay, in Lambeau field on Sunday, Nov. 4th, 2001. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE