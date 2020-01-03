Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard and team-by-team injury reports.
SATURDAY
BUFFALO AT HOUSTON
Texans by 2½.
Straight up: Bills. Against the spread: Bills.
TENNESSEE AT NEW ENGLAND
Patriots by 4½.
Straight up: Patriots Against the spread: Titans.
SUNDAY
MINNESOTA AT NEW ORLEANS
Saints by 7½.
Straight up: Saints. Against the spread: Saints.
SEATTLE AT PHILADELPHIA
Seahawks by 1½.
Straight up: Seahawks. Against the spread: Seahawks.
LAST WEEK (season)
Straight up: 12-4 (158-97-1). Against the spread: 8-7-1 (115-139-2).
