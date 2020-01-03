CLOSE

Packers beat reporter Tom Silverstein (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season.

SATURDAY

BUFFALO AT HOUSTON

Texans by 2½.

Straight up: Bills. Against the spread: Bills.

TENNESSEE AT NEW ENGLAND

Patriots by 4½.

Straight up: Patriots Against the spread: Titans.

SUNDAY

MINNESOTA AT NEW ORLEANS

Saints by 7½.

Straight up: Saints. Against the spread: Saints.

SEATTLE AT PHILADELPHIA

Seahawks by 1½.

Straight up: Seahawks. Against the spread: Seahawks.

LAST WEEK (season)

Straight up: 12-4 (158-97-1). Against the spread: 8-7-1 (115-139-2).