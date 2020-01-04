CLOSE
Photos: Mike McCarthy with the Packers
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy during practice Thursday, November 8, 2018 at the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy yells at an official in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Green Bay Packers' Mike McCarthy against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers q head coach Mike McCarthy talks with the referee against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Mike McCarthy during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Friday, July 27, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers coach Mike McCarthy fuming on the sidelines after a late fumble against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy smiles during organized team activities on June 4, 2018 in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines against San Diego Chargers on Oct. 18, 2015, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with coach Mike McCarthy during OTAs practice on May 31, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws as coach Mike McCarthy looks on during practice on Oct. 31, 2017, in the Don Hutson Center.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, right, talks with general manager Brian Gutekunst during minicamp on June 12, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and coach Mike McCarthy talk during a timeout against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 17, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy, second from right, gathers with part of his staff during a 2006 training camp practice at Clarke Hinkle Field.
From left, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, Fox broadcaster Terry Bradshaw, Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Packers general manager Ted Thompson atop the podium with the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts while waiting to pose for photographs with golfers on the first tee box at the Mike McCarthy Cystic Fibrosis Celebrity Golf Tournament on June 6, 2011, at the Green Bay Country Club.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Brett Favre talk during training camp practice on Aug. 3, 2006, at Clarke Hinkle Field.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with Brett Favre during training camp practice on Aug. 14, 2006.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, right, and general manager Ted Thompson, left, look on during training camp practice on July 28, 2008, at Clarke Hinkle Field.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during training camp practice on Aug. 5, 2008, at Clarke Hinkle Field.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after James Jones was penalized while making a catch in the end zone in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 20, 2015, at the O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy addresses media on Jan. 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy looks on during training camp practice on Aug. 1, 2015, at Ray Nitschke Field.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches during minicamp practice on June 14, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after the Packers tied the game up against the Arizona Cardinals at the end of the fourth quarter during an NFC divisional playoff game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after a penalty was called on the Packers during a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
From left, Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, president Mark Murphy and coach Mike McCarthy visit with each other during the NFL draft at Lambeau Field.
Mike McCarthy enters Lambeau Field carrying the Lombardi Trophy during the 'Return to Titletown' celebration for the Super Bowl XLV champion Green Bay Packers is held on Feb. 8, 2011, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk during training camp practice on Aug. 19, 2012, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy during training camp practice on July 30, 2015, at Ray Nitschke Field.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy looks on during training camp practice on Aug. 4, 2015, at Ray Nitschke Field.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy yells out to the field during a stop in play during their game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 13, 2016, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy screams with anger after a play against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 23, 2014, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts in the fourth quarter of his team's 40-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day 2013 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with Brett Favre during a timeout against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 17, 2006, at Lambeau Field.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy shields his mouth with his play card against Washington on Jan. 10, 2016, at Fedex Field.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, left, makes a point with offensive coordinator Jeff Jagodzinski during training camp practice on Aug. 10, 2006, at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with a staff member during training camp practice on Aug. 4, 2006, at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy smiles at the crowd during Fan Fest in the Lambeau Field Atrium.
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, left, shares a laugh with coach Mike McCarthy during OTAs practice on June 12, 2008, in the Don Hutson Center.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks to officials after center JC Tretter was called for unsportsmanlike conduct during the fourth quarter on Sept. 18, 2016, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
    Mike McCarthy's pursuit of another NFL head-coaching job kicked into high gear this week, with the Dallas Cowboys reportedly joining the list of teams interested in the former Green Bay Packers coach.

    Keep checking back for updates on Mike McCarthy's job search. 

    The Cowboys were set to interview McCarthy on Saturday, according to reports from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter:

    The Cowboys also have interviewed former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis:

    McCarthy and the Cowboys would make sense for several reasons:

    Two college coaches – Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley and Baylor's Matt Rhule – also are being linked to Dallas. Both coaches and McCarthy have Trace Armstrong as their agent:

    On Thursday, McCarthy interviewed for the vacant Cleveland Browns job. That situation became more complex after the Browns parted ways with general manager (and former Packers executive) John Dorsey:

    And Friday, McCarthy was in New York interviewing for the opening created when the Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur:

    The Carolina Panthers were quick to interview McCarthy after firing coach Ron Rivera on Dec. 3.

