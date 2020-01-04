CLOSE

Mike McCarthy's pursuit of another NFL head-coaching job kicked into high gear this week, with the Dallas Cowboys reportedly joining the list of teams interested in the former Green Bay Packers coach.

The Cowboys were set to interview McCarthy on Saturday, according to reports from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Sources: Former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy is headed to Dallas to speak with the #Cowboys. The team has not announced anything on coach Jason Garrett, though they are expected to move on from him and are laying the groundwork for a search. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2020

Former Packers’ HC Mike McCarthy will interview with the Dallas Cowboys, as @RapSheet reported.



Am told McCarthy’s HC interview with the Cowboys is today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2020

The Cowboys also have interviewed former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis:

Per sources, The Dallas Cowboys have already interviewed Marvin Lewis for the job. He is headed out today. So the process has begun with the focus for now on former head coaches, coaches with NFL experience https://t.co/2DHUGtftls — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 4, 2020

Cowboys interview former NFL head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis https://t.co/Vms1lGvbwipic.twitter.com/cz7ljIdq9j — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 4, 2020

McCarthy and the Cowboys would make sense for several reasons:

And he already knows one of the receivers well. Hi Randall Cobb 🙋🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/7tKkyno2Xh — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 4, 2020

The Cowboys should hire McCarthy while everyone else is running around the country and waiting for playoff coaches to be free. He is not a sure thing, but as good or better than any of the names out there to succeed — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) January 4, 2020

Two college coaches – Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley and Baylor's Matt Rhule – also are being linked to Dallas. Both coaches and McCarthy have Trace Armstrong as their agent:

Worth mentioning that ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy has the same agent as Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and Baylor coach Matt Rhule. So Dallas probably has an idea on their level of interest as well.



(Dallas also still has a head coach. For now.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 4, 2020

On Thursday, McCarthy interviewed for the vacant Cleveland Browns job. That situation became more complex after the Browns parted ways with general manager (and former Packers executive) John Dorsey:

We're interviewing former Packers HC Mike McCarthy for our head coach opening.



📰 » https://t.co/V20GvnQJS5pic.twitter.com/ll3DpetKwD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 2, 2020

And Friday, McCarthy was in New York interviewing for the opening created when the Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur:

The Giants have interviewed Mike McCarthy for head coach position



Details ⤵️ — New York Giants (@Giants) January 3, 2020

The Carolina Panthers were quick to interview McCarthy after firing coach Ron Rivera on Dec. 3.

This was inevitable with the Panthers beginning their coaching search a month early. Unemployed coaches or college coaches are all that are available to interview.



Tepper and McCarthy also both Pittsburgh guys. https://t.co/TgMFbG8ats — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 23, 2019