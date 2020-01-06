CLOSE

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with how former Packers training camp sensation Taysom Hill set an NFL record Sunday, even though his heroics still weren't enough to save the Saints from being upset by the Vikings.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) fends off Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) on a long carry in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke) (Photo: Brett Duke, AP)

According to NFL Research:

Hill is the first player in NFL history with at least 50 pass yards, at least 50 rush yards, and at least 25 receiving yards in a playoff game. He scored one of the two receiving TDs (20 yards) in the game and had a 50-yard pass. Hill has the same number of career playoff receiving TDs (2) as Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (2) and Calvin Johnson.

You can read more about Hill (who flashed his athletic potential during the Packers' 2017 camp but somehow failed to make the 52-man roster) here:

Taysom Hill made NFL playoff history with his NFC Wild Card performance https://t.co/4NCiR1dh7k — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 5, 2020

Also from NFL Research: How losing a fumble on their opening drive Sunday could be a good omen for the Vikings' Super Bowl hopes:

» The Vikings fumbled on their opening drive, but that is not a bad thing according to a current streak. The last three teams to lose a fumble on the opening drive of a playoff game went on to win the Super Bowl. The 2017 Eagles, who fumbled on their opening drive in the Divisional Round en route to winning Super Bowl LII, the 2013 Seahawks, who fumbled on their opening drive in the NFC Championship Game en route to winning Super Bowl XLVIII, and the 2012 Ravens, who fumbled on their opening drive of the Wild Card Round en route to winning Super Bowl XLVII, all accomplished the feat. The Vikings gave themselves the opportunity to continue toward a championship, beating the Saints 26-20 in overtime.

You can read more statistical tidbits from NFL Research here:

NFL stats and records, wild-card Sunday: Vikings on Super Bowl path?https://t.co/mLqmywbnr2pic.twitter.com/FUM1oMcbfw — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 6, 2020

The Packers will face a banged-up Seahawks team, but the Eagles were in even worse shape:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Seahawks power ahead in NFC playoffs as injuries weigh down Eagles https://t.co/NHu5qcMFyM#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 6, 2020

The Packers must beware of Seahawks defensive force Jadeveon Clowney:

"I just told [Clowney], 'Man, that's a dirty play.'"



Carson Wentz's teammates took issue with Jadeveon Clowney's hit that knocked him out of Sunday's wild-card game. https://t.co/PHeat4RFpKpic.twitter.com/T0IJRtfZpv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2020

The NFL ruled Clowney's hit OK:

“Carson Wentz was a runner and he did not give himself up. We saw incidental helmet contact, and in our judgment, we didn’t rule that to be a foul.” – Referee Shawn Smith#SEAvsPHIpic.twitter.com/8cmSftm3Ts — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 6, 2020

Will this line go up or down?

Early Vegas line has #Packers favored by 4 over #Seahawks. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 6, 2020

Russell Wilson pulls even with Aaron Rodgers in one measuring stick:

This is Russell Wilson's 9th playoff W, as many as Aaron Rodgers 👀👀👀👀https://t.co/0Pf453bYGwpic.twitter.com/7BkSwyDKYE — ProFootballReference (@pfref) January 6, 2020

Early playoff exits for over-40 QBs Tom Brady and Drew Brees:

The two oldest NFL QBs are out of the playoffs. That leaves #Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (36) to carry the torch for old guys. Next oldest: Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill (31 years, 5 months). — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 5, 2020

And this is right on the mark:

Sean Payton and Drew Brees have the same amount of Super Bowls as Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers...yet you never hear “The Saints wasted Brees’s best years”... — dan needles (@dneedles12) January 5, 2020

Ryan Wood takes a deep dive into the reasons for Rodgers' declining numbers:

We got the stopwatch out for this one. The numbers aren't good for Rodgers on extended plays. https://t.co/IVCqmF9cH4 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 3, 2020

Pete Dougherty writes about the importance of bringing back kicker Mason Crosby:

For subscribers: Pete Dougherty argues that despite his age and high cost, Packers kicker Mason Crosby has demonstrated he must be re-signed for next season. https://t.co/2z4MWfKAtA — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 4, 2020

On their Green 19 Podcast, Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski look at Mark Murphy's decision to fire Mike McCarthy and hire Matt LaFleur:

It's a boost the region went without for the last two years as the Packers failed to make the playoffs. https://t.co/zCcyfI8TOE — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) January 3, 2020

The Packers were the only NFL playoff team to be ignored in the first-team All-Pro selections:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers only NFL playoff team without a first-team All-Pro selection https://t.co/TLzPpJCtzB#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 3, 2020

Sounds like Za'Darius Smith will be using that as extra motivation:

Packers top pick Rashan Gary seems healthy for next season:

For subscribers: Unless he has a breakout game, the highlight of Gary’s season will be that he played all 16 regular-season contests. https://t.co/42vIdjD1LC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 3, 2020

A look at the off-field artistic creativity of some Packers players (check out the video):

Music, art, fashion: Here's a side to players you don't often see. https://t.co/1WTKhUIubH — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 4, 2020

Packers receiver Davante Adams was among the first to recognize Aaron Jones' game-changing abilities, Jason Wilde writes:

Adams recognized Jones’ game-changing abilities in 2017, long before most of his teammates did. https://t.co/TtMOJshRPm — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) January 4, 2020

McCarthy had a busy week of interviewing and made a strong impression in Dallas:

Mike McCarthy watch: The Cowboys were set to interview Mike McCarthy on Saturday. https://t.co/iSeH6LW9Mz — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 4, 2020

Brett Favre gave McCarthy some high praise on SiriusXM NFL radio, per Pro Football Talk:

“I think he’ll do a great job,” Favre said. “I had him in 1999, and that was basically the middle of my career, and after that year he was gone but then he came back obviously as the head coach. And really a bright mind. Good for a quarterback. “I think any young quarterback would like him. And he’s very understandable, much like Brian Daboll at Buffalo and Darrell Bevell, guys who are coaching right now, relate to the guys very well. And I think that’s important, on top of his Xs and Os mentality. Obviously he’s had Aaron Rodgers and that certainly helps but I do think he brings a level of toughness, but also a confidence that as a player, as a quarterback for him, you feel confident in the plays that he calls that he’s going to call plays that cater more to your ability rather than maybe a previous guy he had."

You can read the entire item here:

Brett Favre vouches for Mike McCarthy, as McCarthy looks for his next NFL job https://t.co/y3gVdI5eNa — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 3, 2020

DeShaun Watson's heroics Saturday during the Texans' OT playoff win must have been hard on a certain NFC North general manager:

Seriously how did Ryan Pace watch that game? — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 5, 2020

And finally:

It's a boost the region went without for the last two years as the Packers failed to make the playoffs. https://t.co/zCcyfI8TOE — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) January 3, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt