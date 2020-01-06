Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with how former Packers training camp sensation Taysom Hill set an NFL record Sunday, even though his heroics still weren't enough to save the Saints from being upset by the Vikings.
According to NFL Research:
Hill is the first player in NFL history with at least 50 pass yards, at least 50 rush yards, and at least 25 receiving yards in a playoff game. He scored one of the two receiving TDs (20 yards) in the game and had a 50-yard pass. Hill has the same number of career playoff receiving TDs (2) as Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (2) and Calvin Johnson.
You can read more about Hill (who flashed his athletic potential during the Packers' 2017 camp but somehow failed to make the 52-man roster) here:
Also from NFL Research: How losing a fumble on their opening drive Sunday could be a good omen for the Vikings' Super Bowl hopes:
» The Vikings fumbled on their opening drive, but that is not a bad thing according to a current streak. The last three teams to lose a fumble on the opening drive of a playoff game went on to win the Super Bowl. The 2017 Eagles, who fumbled on their opening drive in the Divisional Round en route to winning Super Bowl LII, the 2013 Seahawks, who fumbled on their opening drive in the NFC Championship Game en route to winning Super Bowl XLVIII, and the 2012 Ravens, who fumbled on their opening drive of the Wild Card Round en route to winning Super Bowl XLVII, all accomplished the feat. The Vikings gave themselves the opportunity to continue toward a championship, beating the Saints 26-20 in overtime.
You can read more statistical tidbits from NFL Research here:
The Packers will face a banged-up Seahawks team, but the Eagles were in even worse shape:
The Packers must beware of Seahawks defensive force Jadeveon Clowney:
The NFL ruled Clowney's hit OK:
Will this line go up or down?
Russell Wilson pulls even with Aaron Rodgers in one measuring stick:
Early playoff exits for over-40 QBs Tom Brady and Drew Brees:
And this is right on the mark:
Ryan Wood takes a deep dive into the reasons for Rodgers' declining numbers:
Pete Dougherty writes about the importance of bringing back kicker Mason Crosby:
On their Green 19 Podcast, Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski look at Mark Murphy's decision to fire Mike McCarthy and hire Matt LaFleur:
The Packers were the only NFL playoff team to be ignored in the first-team All-Pro selections:
Sounds like Za'Darius Smith will be using that as extra motivation:
Packers top pick Rashan Gary seems healthy for next season:
A look at the off-field artistic creativity of some Packers players (check out the video):
Packers receiver Davante Adams was among the first to recognize Aaron Jones' game-changing abilities, Jason Wilde writes:
McCarthy had a busy week of interviewing and made a strong impression in Dallas:
Brett Favre gave McCarthy some high praise on SiriusXM NFL radio, per Pro Football Talk:
“I think he’ll do a great job,” Favre said. “I had him in 1999, and that was basically the middle of my career, and after that year he was gone but then he came back obviously as the head coach. And really a bright mind. Good for a quarterback.
“I think any young quarterback would like him. And he’s very understandable, much like Brian Daboll at Buffalo and Darrell Bevell, guys who are coaching right now, relate to the guys very well. And I think that’s important, on top of his Xs and Os mentality. Obviously he’s had Aaron Rodgers and that certainly helps but I do think he brings a level of toughness, but also a confidence that as a player, as a quarterback for him, you feel confident in the plays that he calls that he’s going to call plays that cater more to your ability rather than maybe a previous guy he had."
You can read the entire item here:
DeShaun Watson's heroics Saturday during the Texans' OT playoff win must have been hard on a certain NFC North general manager:
And finally:
