The full NFL playoff scheduled for the 2019 season (will be updated as later matchups are set):
Wild-card round
Jan. 4, 2020
Houston Texans defeat Buffalo Bills, 22-19 (OT)
Tennessee Titans defeat New England Patriots, 20-13
Jan. 5, 2020
Minnesota Vikings defeat New Orleans Saints, 26-20 (OT)
Seattle Seahawks defeat Philadelphia Eagles 17-9
Divisional-round
(All times CST)
Jan. 11, 2020
Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
Jan. 12, 2020
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Championship games
Jan. 19, 2020
AFC Championship Game, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC Championship Game, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl LIV
Feb. 2, 2020
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 ET (FOX)
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments