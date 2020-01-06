CLOSE

The full NFL playoff scheduled for the 2019 season (will be updated as later matchups are set):

Wild-card round

Jan. 4, 2020

Houston Texans defeat Buffalo Bills, 22-19 (OT)

Tennessee Titans defeat New England Patriots, 20-13

Jan. 5, 2020

Minnesota Vikings defeat New Orleans Saints, 26-20 (OT)

Seattle Seahawks defeat Philadelphia Eagles 17-9

Divisional-round

(All times CST)

Jan. 11, 2020

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

Jan. 12, 2020

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Championship games

Jan. 19, 2020

AFC Championship Game, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC Championship Game, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl LIV

Feb. 2, 2020

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 ET (FOX)