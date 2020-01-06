CLOSE

Mike McCarthy is back with America's Team. The other one.

Jay Glazer of FOX is reporting that the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to hire the former Green Bay Packers coach to be their next head coach, one day after officially parting ways with incumbent Jason Garrett. An official announcement and news conference is expected later in the week.

McCarthy spent 13 years with the Packers, leading the team to a championship in the 2010 season and posting a record of 125-77-2 (.618) in the regular season during his tenure. Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed the report.

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy protests to the officials after the Packers gave up a touchdown late in the second quarter against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W)

Schefter added that McCarthy stayed at the home of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Saturday.

New Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy stayed over Jerry Jones’ house on Saturday night, per source. “Once you stay at Jerrry’s house, he doesn’t lose his guy,” said source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2020

McCarthy is getting a five-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Two notes on new #Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy:

1. He signed a 5-year deal with Dallas, source said.

2. McCarthy likes OC Kellen Moore, I’m told. Nothing more firm than that, but it does seem like McCarthy is more than open to keeping him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2020

McCarthy also interviewed with the Browns, Giants and Panthers for their head-coach openings this offseason. He would be the second new head-coach hire already for the 2020 season, joining new Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

Jane Slater of the NFL Network reported that McCarthy was pursuing a candidate to be his running backs coach.

A source informed tells me Mike McCarthy has already reached out to a potential running backs coach candidate. While no decision has been announced about where he will coach next year he is inquiring about potential staff currently — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 6, 2020

McCarthy already has been working with former assistants Jim Haslett, Frank Cignetti Jr. and Scott McCurley on "The McCarthy Project," a months-long collaboration that involves studying film and league trends and preparing as if they're the NFL's 33rd coaching staff.

Garrett spent nine years as head coach of the Cowboys but never got his team past the divisional round in three playoff trips, with two playoff losses coming at the hands of McCarthy's Packers.

The Packers and Cowboys aren't scheduled to meet in 2020. Green Bay won 34-24 in Dallas this season under new coach Matt LaFleur.

McCarthy's 10-8 postseason record is, of course, highlighted by a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. That win, of course, came at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, home of the Cowboys.

H was fired Dec. 2, 2018 after an upset home loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He continued to live in the Green Bay area during his year away from NFL football.

The Packers have thrived under LaFleur in the 2019 season, finishing 13-3 with a divisional-round playoff game at Lambeau Field against Seattle awaiting Sunday.