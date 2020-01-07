CLOSE

We'll start with Nancy Armour of USA Today writing that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones botched the coaching search that led to Mike McCarthy's hiring, even if they did end up with the right guy.

Armour writes:

Jerry Jones made this way harder than it needed to be. The Dallas Cowboys owner got the guy he seemingly wanted in new coach Mike McCarthy. But he only sealed it after an excruciatingly drawn-out process that was both painful to watch and beneath a franchise that styles itself as the class of the NFL. When Jones is wondering why his team can’t win the Super Bowl title he craves so much, he need look no further than this latest bit of dysfunction. ... As for whether McCarthy is the right coach for the Cowboys, his record will ultimately determine that. On paper, he seems like a good fit. His background is rooted in offense, quarterbacks in particular, and the Cowboys need someone who can take full advantage of their many, many toys.

You can read the entire column here:

Jerry Jones botched the Cowboys' coaching search from start to finish, even if his hire of Mike McCarthy works out, @nrarmour writes: https://t.co/n3peJJlIDf — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) January 6, 2020

McCarthy's hiring set Twitter abuzz:

Twitter was buzzing about Mike McCarthy's new job. https://t.co/b8v8z76zJa — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 6, 2020

McCarthy could become the first coach to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises:

By the end of his #Packers tenure, Mike McCarthy grew frustrated with the inactivity of GM Ted Thompson. He felt he didn’t have enough players. This week, two GMs have said the #Cowboys have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. McCarthy has players now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2020

The Cowboys made a smart hire going with the former Packers coach, writes Mike Jones of USA Today:

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys got it right by opting for sensible over sexy with the Mike McCarthy hire, @ByMikeJones writes: https://t.co/dGOigjExvC — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) January 6, 2020

In other news ... hey, it's playoff week in Green Bay! Kevin Seifert of ESPN sizes up the Packers-Seahawks showdown:

How the Seahawks win: Protect Russell Wilson from Packers defensive ends Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith. Wilson's pressure rate this season was an NFL-high 37%, even though that is at least partially due to how long he holds the ball. The Packers' defensive ends, especially Za'Darius Smith, have taken over games against opponents who struggle in pass protection. We know the Seahawks prefer to run the ball (although their run game was pretty ineffective on Sunday against the Eagles), but keeping Wilson clean would be a major boost. How the Packers win: A resurrection of Playoff Aaron Rodgers. During the regular season, Rodgers was a statistically average quarterback and finished the year ranked No. 20 in QBR (50.7). It wasn't that long ago, however, when we saw him dominate opponents in the postseason. His performances in the 2010 divisional round against the Falcons, Super Bowl XLV and the 2016 divisional round against the Cowboys were transcendent. The Packers have turned "winning ugly" into a motto, but it usually doesn't work that way in the playoffs. They'll need a superior, if not elite-level, game from Rodgers to ensure a victory.

You can read more Packers-Seahawks analysis from Seifert (plus previews of the other three games) here:

Here’s our first look at the @NFL divisional round matchups…https://t.co/CaPkZOp3pu — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 6, 2020

The Packers have been installed as a four-point favorite:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Green Bay Packers are 4-point favorites over Seattle Seahawks in NFC playoff game https://t.co/jqQ8PprTyR#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 6, 2020

Packers coach Matt LaFleur set the tone for his young staff, writes Jim Owczarski:

Another week, another unique game plan is being prepared: How #Packers head coach Matt LaFleur & his offensive staff have grown together over the past 12 months. https://t.co/f8hy6yQ8Um via ⁦@PGPackersNews⁩ — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) January 6, 2020

Packers receiver Allen Lazard followed in his father's footsteps and then made the leap to the NFL, writes Lori Nickel:

“I’ve always taken a lot of pride with my name, with my family,” says Allen Lazard. “Just making sure that I represent them – and everyone else that I love – the right way. https://t.co/MVD0FPmjAT — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 7, 2020

The Packers' defense must brace for more Beast Mode:

Pete Carroll: Seahawks want to increase Marshawn Lynch's workload vs. Packershttps://t.co/oauR0LlnZmpic.twitter.com/weoAZYL4rw — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 6, 2020

The Packers' secondary also will be tested:

“He’s like American Pharaoh out there, he gets stronger as the race goes on.”



Russell Wilson comments on D.K. Metcalf’s record-setting playoff debut. pic.twitter.com/7EIONpxpfq — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 6, 2020

Rob Reischel writes about how both the Packers and Seahawks excelled in one-score games:

The #Packers are 8-1 this year in one score games. The #Seahawks are 11-2. My story on these two clutch teams is at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/faBiCEMttq — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) January 6, 2020

So will Packers fans be rooting for the rival Vikings against top-seeded San Francisco?

No one—not media pundits, not oddsmakers—expected Kirk Cousins and the Vikings to go into the Superdome and get a wild-card win against the Saints.



But that’s exactly what happened. @GregBishopSI on how Cousins drove the upset https://t.co/V6NWUynJzS — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 6, 2020

Does Kirk Cousins really have a killer instinct?

"It's not about the Saints losing this game. It's about the Vikings taking this game. This is a different type of Kirk Cousins. He's got a killer instinct."@nateburleson says @KirkCousins8 is playing on a whole new level. pic.twitter.com/K8aobuK13g — GMFB (@gmfb) January 6, 2020

In San Francisco, overconfidence is seen as a possible problem for the 49ers:

And finally: The Green Bay weather Sunday could feel a little chilly for the Seahawks, but nothing dramatic:

It's not looking like another Ice Bowl. https://t.co/brD9Q9j5oP — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) January 6, 2020

