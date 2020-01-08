Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with ESPN's Todd Archer detailing the process that resulted in Mike McCarthy landing the Dallas Cowboys head-coaching job.
Archer writes:
Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones did not enter Saturday's interview with Mike McCarthy with a preconception that he would become the Dallas Cowboys' coach less than 48 hours later, but a high-ranking source said McCarthy "blew the socks off" with his interview.
After their first face-to-face meeting lasted more than 12 hours, the Joneses felt like they did not need to talk with other candidates. ...
Sources said McCarthy's interview with Dallas "could not have gone better." He spoke openly about his time away from the sidelines, how he would use analytics and about who would be on his coaching staff. Before anybody noticed, his interview had lasted well past midnight.
Archer also writes that McCarthy spent the night at the Omni Hotel, which is connected to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas; not at Jerry Jones' Highland Park home as has been reported.
You can read the entire story here:
McCarthy will be introduced as Cowboys coach at a 3 p.m. Wednesday news conference:
Mike Jones of USA Today talks about why it was a solid selection by the Cowboys:
Here's what other NFL experts had to say about the McCarthy hire:
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll always seems to find ways to win, writes Pete Dougherty:
The Packers are battling an unseen foe this week:
Former Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders likes the Packers' chances:
Rob Reischel looks at five key matchups for what he thinks could be a memorable game:
Jason Wilde writes about the health and continuity of the Packers' offensive line:
Seems like ages ago that he was with the Packers:
The Packers are in the middle of the pack in this ranking of the remaining NFL playoff teams
The Cowboys' McCarthy hire is looking better all the time:
This perfectly sums up where the Giants stand these days:
Tickets prices for Packers-Seahawks are actually reasonable, Richard Ryman reports:
But be prepared to pay if you're coming to Green Bay to see Sunday's game:
Hotel and other accommodations will be in short supply:
And finally:
