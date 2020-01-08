CLOSE

We'll start with ESPN's Todd Archer detailing the process that resulted in Mike McCarthy landing the Dallas Cowboys head-coaching job.

Archer writes:

Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones did not enter Saturday's interview with Mike McCarthy with a preconception that he would become the Dallas Cowboys' coach less than 48 hours later, but a high-ranking source said McCarthy "blew the socks off" with his interview. After their first face-to-face meeting lasted more than 12 hours, the Joneses felt like they did not need to talk with other candidates. ... Sources said McCarthy's interview with Dallas "could not have gone better." He spoke openly about his time away from the sidelines, how he would use analytics and about who would be on his coaching staff. Before anybody noticed, his interview had lasted well past midnight.

Archer also writes that McCarthy spent the night at the Omni Hotel, which is connected to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas; not at Jerry Jones' Highland Park home as has been reported.

You can read the entire story here:

How the Cowboys got to Mike McCarthy as their head coach https://t.co/lUIvvu0YB7 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 7, 2020

McCarthy will be introduced as Cowboys coach at a 3 p.m. Wednesday news conference:

Mike Jones of USA Today talks about why it was a solid selection by the Cowboys:

The Cowboys have pegged Mike McCarthy as their next head coach following a drawn-out breakup with Jason Garrett. @ByMikeJones says it might not be a sexy hire, but it's a good one. pic.twitter.com/xo0K2IVORO — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 7, 2020

Here's what other NFL experts had to say about the McCarthy hire:

There are a couple common threads. https://t.co/0yAqRmlmAR — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 7, 2020

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll always seems to find ways to win, writes Pete Dougherty:

For subscribers: Maybe the #Packers got the tougher matchup after all. https://t.co/QCCILJKR8N — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 7, 2020

The Packers are battling an unseen foe this week:

An illness is making the rounds in the Packers locker room. https://t.co/Aqy1RHwmKN — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 6, 2020

Former Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders likes the Packers' chances:

Barry Sanders: Tom Brady will return (but where?), Packers strong bet to win Super Bowl https://t.co/q8O4UCPWrz via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 7, 2020

Rob Reischel looks at five key matchups for what he thinks could be a memorable game:

The #Packers and #Seahawks clash Sunday in what has the makings of a memorable playoff game. At @ForbesSports, I look at 5 key matchups.https://t.co/G7ZRUEFUZU — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) January 7, 2020

Jason Wilde writes about the health and continuity of the Packers' offensive line:

Since veteran left guard Lane Taylor suffered a season-ending biceps injury after two games and was replaced by Elgton Jenkins, the Packers have started the same quintet in 14 straight games. https://t.co/2TQEXjfTRA — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) January 7, 2020

Seems like ages ago that he was with the Packers:

Former #Packers running back - played two games this season. Most snaps came v. Dallas (10 touches, 32 yards). Also played for the #Bengals. https://t.co/gv6g3LdJmK — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) January 7, 2020

The Packers are in the middle of the pack in this ranking of the remaining NFL playoff teams

The Cowboys' McCarthy hire is looking better all the time:

There aren't many things that shock me any more in this business.



This, however, is one of them.



Wow. Just ... wow ... https://t.co/hxP7DYrct1 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 7, 2020

One note on the #Giants: Matt Rhule called them before signing his 6-year deal with the #Panthers and gave them the opportunity to match and lure him to get on the plane. They declined and hired Joe Judge instead. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

This perfectly sums up where the Giants stand these days:

Matt Rhule grew up on Roosevelt Island, worked for the Giants, & still didn't even bother to wait to talk to them...for the freakin' Panthers. A gut punch for the Giants & what they think of their structure, their roster, Gettleman, their QB, everything. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) January 7, 2020

Tickets prices for Packers-Seahawks are actually reasonable, Richard Ryman reports:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers-Seahawks not the most popular playoff game and prices reflect that https://t.co/0Sm0LYo97f#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 7, 2020

But be prepared to pay if you're coming to Green Bay to see Sunday's game:

Success isn't cheap, for the team or fans. Attending this weekend's #Packers playoff game will be pricey for out-of-towners.https://t.co/xl0dirZqkhpic.twitter.com/Qtxs9qgmpp — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) January 7, 2020

Hotel and other accommodations will be in short supply:

Hoteliers and short-term rental hosts alike expect a busy week of bookings now that the #Packers know they will face the #Seahawks. https://t.co/0ZpeeOFXAn — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 7, 2020

And finally:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers running back Aaron Jones on Clubhouse Live: Seattle game 'going to come down to focus and execution' https://t.co/16PiyGkEit#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 7, 2020

