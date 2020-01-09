CLOSE

We'll start with ESPN's Todd Archer reporting on Mike McCarthy's introduction Wednesday as the new head coach of the Cowboys. Asked why it was important for him to get back into coaching, McCarthy said:

"I just think it just really gives you a chance to evaluate where you are and what you have left and frankly I believe this is what I was put on this earth to do professionally. I'm a football coach. And I'm working at the most iconic franchise in all of professional sports. It doesn't get any better than that.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke of hearing " bells" when interviewing the former Packers coach:

"My sister explained to my dad one time when she was explaining why she wanted to divorce," Jones said. "Dad loved her husband, and he said, 'What's gotten into you?' And she said, 'I don't hear bells.' He said, 'Bells? Bells? I haven't heard bells for the last 30 years.' The bottom line is that is a dad trying to advise his daughter on the right move. "But the bottom line is, I heard bells."

McCarthy straddled the fence when asked about the 2014 Dez Bryant controversy:

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had a diplomatic answer when asked about the controversial call. #Packershttps://t.co/0RDxSsnL8U — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 8, 2020

Aaron Rodgers expressed some surprise over the McCarthy-Jones pairing:

Packers notebook: Aaron Rodgers understands Cowboys' 'infatuation' with Mike McCarthy. https://t.co/tnf8a99ONh — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the Packers are in the playoffs! They will host Seattle on Sunday, when the high temperature is expected to be in the 20s. But the Seahawks don't sound concerned about the cold weather in Green Bay:

Pete Carroll said the Seahawks may practice outdoors at some point this week depending on the shape of the fields. In the meantime, they've got the doors in their indoor practice facility open to drop the temperature. https://t.co/7dLPQDO6h1 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 8, 2020

Green Bay much-maligned receivers do one thing extremely well:

The #Packers receivers have been making plays this season, as blockers. https://t.co/aBnNOtzqhF — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 8, 2020

The Packers' remarkable good health could carry them all the way to the Super Bowl:'

For subscribers: The #Packers are in considerably better shape physically than the #Seahawks and #49ers and are at least as healthy as the #Vikings. https://t.co/Cc4CpUo6t4 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, other teams struggle to get through practices intact:

What I reported below and on SportsCenter yesterday was more of a scare Vikings are monitoring than serious concern over Thielen’s ankle injury. New information this morning reveals Thielen cut his ankle in practice & required stitches, per source. @TomPelissero 1st. https://t.co/o0p7M89tv4 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 9, 2020

A vote for Russell Wilson as the best quarterback remaining in the postseason:

Our friend @CarsonPalmer joined #GMFB to tell us who he thinks is the best QB left in the playoffs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hyegjk2tGs — GMFB (@gmfb) January 8, 2020

Two teams used to playing under the bright lights:

Caution: For mature audiences only:

Pro Football Focus makes a case for the Packers being overrated:

Are the Packers the most overrated team left in the playoffs?@PFF_Sam:https://t.co/dDMHAoARcU — PFF (@PFF) January 8, 2020

Will Sunday's game be another shootout?

Could the Seahawks end up hosting the Vikings for the NFC title?

Get ready #Seahawks fans ... one of your own thinks 'Hawks will be playing in Seattle next week: https://t.co/7XqCNzHK3s — Nate Davis (@ByNateDavis) January 8, 2020

ESPN asked its NFL Nation writers to look ahead at each team's biggest need for 2020. For the Packers, Rob Demovsky's choice was clear:

Acquire weapons for Aaron Rodgers. Maybe the quarterback's skills aren't what they used to be, but how can you tell when the only consistent weapon at receiver is Davante Adams? GM Brian Gutekunst rightly focused on the defense last season and loaded up in free agency (Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Adrian Amos) and at the top of the draft (Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage). This time around, receiver and tight end should be the priority.

Former Packers and Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren is among the candidates:

15-person Centennial Slate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 to be announced next Wednesday on @GMFBhttps://t.co/lia6IAlnAf — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 9, 2020

Taysom Hill provided the Saints with their only spark against Minnesota:

Taysom Hill was the Saints offense. -@PFF_Sam on Sunday's loss pic.twitter.com/JfM9610d4J — PFF (@PFF) January 8, 2020

Packers' home playoff game gives bonus weekend worth $15 million to greater Green Bay economy. https://t.co/O7Anrvi7rr — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) January 8, 2020

