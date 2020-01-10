CLOSE

We'll start with an Aaron Rodgers analysis from Bleacher Report's Mike Tanier. In an article headlined, "After Packers Bent to His Will, Aaron Rodgers Now Needs to Put Up or Shut Up," Tanier observes:

The next few weeks are a chance for Rodgers to live up to his reputation after a few too many seasons of coasting on it. ... Rodgers usually looked efficient, and sometimes spectacular, while working within the structure of Matt LaFleur's offense on the first few Packers drives. But then he became the self-indulgent old stage actor who refused to stick to the script and began improvising. While there were few overt signs of the Rodgers-LaFleur drama some of us anticipated/worried about/licked our chops for when the 40-year-old coach replaced McCarthy, there were too many long stretches in which Rodgers turned up his nose at his initial passing options, scrambled around directing traffic, overthrew a bomb he would have completed in 2014 and scowled impatiently as he walked to the sideline. ... The 36-year-old Rodgers set a Hall of Fame standard for himself from 2010 to '14. He has fallen well short of that standard in recent seasons. The Packers spent the last two years eliminating the reasons/excuses for his decline. Now it's time for him to perform to that standard again, because the Packers won't be able to beat their playoff opponents by scoring 20 to 24 points and trying to squat on the lead. ... That doesn't mean Rodgers must do everything single-handedly. Just the opposite: He must evolve the way the best-of-the-best are supposed to late in their careers.

You can read Tanier's entire piece here:

In their Green 19 Podcast, Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski size up the Seahawks and preview the Packers' playoff opener:

🎧: @JimOwczarski and @TomSilverstein break down how the #Packers can beat the Seahawks despite a QB disadvantage. https://t.co/KeEYZzP1JQ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 9, 2020

Remembering the first Packers-Seahawks playoff game and what made it a classic:

Matt Hasselbeck, Ryan Longwell and Al Harris look back at a classic. In their own words, here's how it went down. https://t.co/v2tFP1qxkY — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 9, 2020

Aaron Jones' emergence as a breakout national star is detailed in this ESPN deep dive:

Really excited to write this one. From a military upbringing - spanning Germany to El Paso - limited recruiting and a #FreeAaronJones fantasy campaign, here’s the story of how Aaron Jones became a breakout star for the Packers.https://t.co/ADZCXhENXs — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) January 9, 2020

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled at Lambeau Field, writes Rob Reischel:

#Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is 0-3 at Lambeau Field with a passer rating of 60.4. The #Packers are hoping to slow Wilson down again on Sunday. My story at @ForbesSports. #SEAvsGBhttps://t.co/d8kJsGm6Tt — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) January 9, 2020

Brace yourself for the possibility of Packers-Vikings Part 3 in next weekend's NFC title game:

Getting ahead of ourselves: What about Vikings at Packers for a Super Bowl spot? https://t.co/qIOGSLshoG — Sarah Hauer (@SarahHauer) January 9, 2020

Can Russell Wilson and the Seahawks knock off Aaron Rodgers' Packers in Lambeau? @greggrosenthal picks each Divisional Round game.https://t.co/wBh7Czedwkpic.twitter.com/EX6tvEGK8m — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 9, 2020

But the Packers are getting the least support of any of this weekend's favorites from national experts:

Any upsets on tap for the divisional round?



Playoff picks: https://t.co/9RF3YlAKIU — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) January 9, 2020

Could the Super Bowl give us the Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes matchup that we didn't get this season because of a Mahomes injury?

Snowy weather appears to be in store for Saturday night:

Since the San Francisco game, the Packers' defense has been on a tear led by Za'Darius Smith:

“They got our center, I think twice on it...The O-linemen gotta know what’s coming. They’ve got to know the system, like what accounts for that?“



Opponents tell you why a roaming Za'Darius Smith has keyed a surging #Packers front.https://t.co/V81BjILZMi — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) January 9, 2020

Mike McCarthy was in a joking mood during his introductory news conference in Dallas:

So, uh, maybe Mike McCarthy didn't watch every play from the Cowboys' 2019 season after all: https://t.co/rKaabyaaGC — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) January 9, 2020

A former McCarthy assistant in Green Bay is moving on to Atlanta:

Falcons add Joe Whitt to coaching staff https://t.co/ssKKzD0Z5G — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 9, 2020

An interesting look at quarterback economics in the NFC playoffs:

All four NFC QBs are on at least their second contracts. Three of the four AFC QBs are on their rookie deals. What can we learn from these teams’ situations?@AlbertBreer on that and more in this week’s Game Plan https://t.co/C7V2DbGgFy — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 9, 2020

And finally:

If you're still in the market for tickets, prices are coming down. https://t.co/9hxXj2k9nc — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) January 9, 2020

