Packers beat reporter Tom Silverstein (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard and team-by-team injury reports.

SATURDAY

MINNESOTA AT SAN FRANCISCO

49ers by 7

Straight up: 49ers. Against the spread: Vikings.

TENNESSEE AT BALTIMORE

Ravens by 10

Straight up: Ravens. Against the spread: Ravens.

SUNDAY

HOUSTON AT KANSAS CITY

Chiefs by 9½

Straight up: Chiefs. Against the spread: Texans.

SEATTLE AT GREEN BAY

Packers by 4½

Straight up: Packers. Against the spread: Packers.

LAST WEEK (season)

Straight up: 1-3 (159-100-1). Against the spread: 2-2 (117-141-2).