Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard and team-by-team injury reports.
SATURDAY
MINNESOTA AT SAN FRANCISCO
49ers by 7
Straight up: 49ers. Against the spread: Vikings.
TENNESSEE AT BALTIMORE
Ravens by 10
Straight up: Ravens. Against the spread: Ravens.
SUNDAY
HOUSTON AT KANSAS CITY
Chiefs by 9½
Straight up: Chiefs. Against the spread: Texans.
SEATTLE AT GREEN BAY
Packers by 4½
Straight up: Packers. Against the spread: Packers.
LAST WEEK (season)
Straight up: 1-3 (159-100-1). Against the spread: 2-2 (117-141-2).
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments