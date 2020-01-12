CLOSE
Packers vs. Seahawks: NFC divisional playoff
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is all smiles at the start of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91), inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) chases Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) while Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Germain Ifedi (65) blocks Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quandre Diggs (37) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers fans cheer for the team as they are announced against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) runs for a first down on a reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) in the third quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson is brought down by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Oren Burks (42) on a pass play during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) puts a hit on Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) puts a hit on Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers fans cheer after the team's victory against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC divisional playoff on Jan. 12, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers fans cheer after the team's victory against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC divisional playoff on Jan. 12, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) early in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a reception against the defense of Seattle Seahawks strong safety Bradley McDougald (30) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) chase Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a first down reception late in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) ogresses Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the third quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) streaks to the end zone while to score a touchdown on a 40-yard d reception during the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Filling in for the offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, =tph68n= blocks Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) during the third quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws deep during the third quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown during the third quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) during the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) during the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) late in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) late in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls down a first down reception on third down against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) late in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls down a first down reception on third down against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) late in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
\Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrate after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates the Packers' victory over the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following the Packers' victory over the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) meets with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) chase Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) and outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) celebrate after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the fourth quarter their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) celebrate after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the fourth quarter their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a first down reception late in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) runs for first down on a reverse during the firsts quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) has a message on a shirt after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the first quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith celebrates while talking to his phone while coming off the field after their divisional playoff win Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) scores a touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packersd uring their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) punches the ball away as Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates his touchdown reception with Jacob Hollister (48) in the third quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) crosses the goal line following a reception in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) in the third quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) in the third quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3)- during the second quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles for time while eSeattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford (97) lies on the turf during the second quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is brought down by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton (57) and Tre Flowers (21) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackeled by Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) shows a towel that says "Snubbed"against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) tries for a shirt tail tackle of Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during the first quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the second quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates throwing a touchdown pass to Davante Adams (17) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers Davante Adams, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with Geronimo Allison as Elgton Jenkins looks on during the game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL MARK HOFFMAN
Green Bay Packers Davante Adams, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with Geronimo Allison Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL MARK HOFFMAN
    GREEN BAY - In a five-point divisional round playoff victory decided in the waning minutes, there are few small plays. When literally every yard the Green Bay Packers gained helped them advance to the NFC championship with a 28-23 victory over Seattle at Lambeau Field, all of them mattered. And when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was willing his team to the doorstep of erasing an 18-point first-half deficit, the handful of plays that set him back mattered.

    But few carried more weight than these five, a quintet that propelled the Packers to victory:

    Packers 14, Seattle 3

    Second quarter, 2 minutes, 0 seconds, third-and-1 at the Seattle 4-yard line

    All week, the Packers' offensive coaches, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the offensive line felt an old-school quarterback sneak could come in handy against Seattle. The Seahawks’ defensive front often presented looks where it could work, and in this moment the game situation and down and distance all aligned for the call.

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    “These guys like to tease Aaron about the lack of QB sneaks that we’ve attempted,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Yeah, that’s something we haven’t had up too many times but had it up for this game.”

    The head coach and Rodgers discussed it then at the break, and LaFleur started to prepare a fourth-down call just in case.

    “I said, ‘Hold on. Hold on. I’m going to get this one, OK. I’m going to get this one,’” Rodgers said.  

    Once Rodgers settled in behind center Corey Linsley, he had to diagnose that the proper defensive look was there. If not, he had a check to get out of it. He stuck with the call.

    “It was cool. I was pumped,” Linsley said with a smile.

    Rodgers slithered in between Linsley and left guard Elgton Jenkins for two yards. It set up a first-and-goal, which resulted in a touchdown by Aaron Jones three plays later. It gave the Packers a 21-3 lead, and they needed all those points in the end.

    “It was very crucial,” Jenkins said. “We needed to pick up that (first down) to keep the ball moving, the offense rolling. We talked about it all week — moving the down linemen and give him enough to give him a yard.”

    Packers 28, Seattle 23

    Fourth quarter, 9:19, third-and-10 at the Green Bay 27

    The Packers were fading at this point, having scored early in the third quarter to go up 28-10 but then having been stymied since. Seattle was marching back, and every first down mattered. Facing their second straight three-and-out, Geronimo Allison lined up to Rodgers’ left on the outside of Davante Adams. He motioned inside, and the Seahawks disguised the coverage.

    If Allison was going to be contacted, Rodgers’ read moves off him. Instead Seattle safety Lano Hill moved to jam tight end Robert Tonyan. By getting a free release, Allison knew he was the target. Rodgers zipped it low and to Allison’s back right shoulder as he slid. Rodgers clapped, pointed skyward, and then pointed to Allison on the conversion.

    “Man, clutch. Needed that,” Allison said. “Pushed the third down. Middle of the field blew open, blew wide open and Aaron was able to put the ball down there for me to go down there and get it.”

    It was Allison’s only target of the game, and the Packers ran off another four minutes of clock.

    Packers 28, Seahawks 23

    Fourth quarter, 3:22, third-and-5 at the Seattle 42

    Preston Smith was standing on the Packers' sideline, itching to get back on the field. He had been slow to get up on the previous Seattle possession and came out of the game, a drive that cut the lead to five. He missed a handful of plays, but didn’t want to miss what could be the last one.

    Lining up over the right edge of the Seattle offensive line, tight end Jacob Hollister was left to handle him one-on-one. Hollister tried to pass Smith off to right tackle Germain Ifedi to get out into a pattern, but it was too late.

    “That’s between them and their blocking assignment,” Smith said of confusion up front. “I don’t know what that guy was supposed to do. I know what I’m supposed to and I executed.”

    Ifedi got stuck watching a lurking Adrian Amos and didn’t commit fully to Smith, who notched his second sack of the night. It was Seattle’s last offensive play.  

    “I came back and I still felt like I had something left in the tank to give for the team,” Smith said.

    Packers 28, Seahawks 23

    Needing two first downs to be able to salt the game away, Rodgers first connected with Adams on a corner route for a long gain over Seattle free safety Ugo Amadi. Amadi had no chance as Adams won off the line and hauled in the over-the-shoulder catch. Lined up in the slot, it forced the Seahawks to put the safety on their best receiver.

    “Davante ran a great route in the slot there,” Rodgers said. “I think the leverage looked like the defender may have jumped inside at the snap, and he got a great release, got off the ball and I tried to put it in a good spot for him.”

    Two plays later they ran a design for tight end Jimmy Graham, a mirrored route underneath Allison, who cleared the middle of the field. Graham caught the ball in front of Hill and just beat him for the nine yards needed to clinch the game. The play was reviewed twice by the booth, but the spot of a first down stood.

    “We knew that coming into this week that he had some advantage with the matchup,” Allison said. “And that was something we wanted to attack, and we had some plays in there that were kind of schemed up him for him to execute and he did it.”

    There is little coincidence these were third-down plays. The Packers went 9-for-14 (64%) while the Seahawks were just 3-for-9 (33%). Such execution made the difference.

    “That was pretty indicative of our entire season right there with another game right down to the wire,” LaFleur said. “So proud of our guys and the way they battle and play for each other. It’s a resilient group. It wasn’t always pretty at times, but it was great at the end of the game there we made plays when we had to. Our defense stepped up and was able to get that sack on Russell, and there’s no better way to close out a football game than in a four-minute mode where you have to convert a couple third downs.”

