Packers vs. Seahawks: NFC divisional playoff
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is all smiles at the start of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91), inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) chases Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) while Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Germain Ifedi (65) blocks Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quandre Diggs (37) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers fans cheer for the team as they are announced against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) runs for a first down on a reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) in the third quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson is brought down by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and Oren Burks (42) on a pass play during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) puts a hit on Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) puts a hit on Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers fans cheer after the team's victory against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC divisional playoff on Jan. 12, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers fans cheer after the team's victory against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC divisional playoff on Jan. 12, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) early in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a reception against the defense of Seattle Seahawks strong safety Bradley McDougald (30) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) chase Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a first down reception late in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) ogresses Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the third quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) streaks to the end zone while to score a touchdown on a 40-yard d reception during the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Filling in for the offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, =tph68n= blocks Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) during the third quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws deep during the third quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown during the third quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) during the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) during the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) late in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) late in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls down a first down reception on third down against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) late in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls down a first down reception on third down against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) late in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
\Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrate after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates the Packers' victory over the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates the Packers' victory over the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following the Packers' victory over the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following the Packers' victory over the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) meets with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) meets with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) chase Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) and outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) celebrate after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the fourth quarter their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) celebrate after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the fourth quarter their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a first down reception late in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin (32) runs for first down on a reverse during the firsts quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) has a message on a shirt after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the first quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith celebrates while talking to his phone while coming off the field after their divisional playoff win Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) scores a touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packersd uring their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) punches the ball away as Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates his touchdown reception with Jacob Hollister (48) in the third quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) crosses the goal line following a reception in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) in the third quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) in the third quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3)- during the second quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles for time while eSeattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford (97) lies on the turf during the second quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is brought down by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton (57) and Tre Flowers (21) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackeled by Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) shows a towel that says "Snubbed"against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) tries for a shirt tail tackle of Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during the first quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the second quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates throwing a touchdown pass to Davante Adams (17) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers Davante Adams, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with Geronimo Allison as Elgton Jenkins looks on during the game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL MARK HOFFMAN
Green Bay Packers Davante Adams, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with Geronimo Allison Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL MARK HOFFMAN
    GREEN BAY - No playoff lead against the Seattle Seahawks is safe. At least not for the Green Bay Packers.

    The Packers learned that the hard way five years ago, leading the Seahawks in Seattle for 55 minutes of the NFC championship game, only to collapse in the end. Those flashbacks were starting to resurface Sunday night, with the Seahawks clawing back from an 18-point halftime deficit to get possession within a touchdown of the lead with 4:54 left.

    That’s when the Packers' defense, unlike so many times in playoff defeats past, came up with the play it needed.

    Preston Smith’s sack of Russell Wilson on third-and-5 with 3:22 left helped seal a 28-23 win over the Seahawks in the NFC divisional playoff round, advancing the Packers to the NFC championship game next Sunday at San Francisco. Smith’s sack for a 6-yard loss forced the Seahawks to punt.

    From there, the Packers ran out the final three minutes. Their big play came on a 9-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to tight end Jimmy Graham on third-and-9. Graham, playing his former team, had three catches for 49 yards. Each of his receptions converted a third down.

    "I'm so proud of our guys and the way they battle and play for each other," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "It's a resilient group. It wasn't always pretty at times but it was great (how) at the end of the game we made plays when we had to.

    "Our defense stepped up and was able to get that sack on Russell, and then there's no better way to close out a football game than, in four-minute mode, we had to convert a couple of third downs and I'm really happy for all our guys; a guy like Jimmy Graham stepped up and made some plays. Jared Veldheer stepped in and did a great job for (ailing right tackle) Bryan Bulaga. I thought our quarterback did an outstanding job. Obviously, Davante Adams did a great job ... there were a lot of great performances."

    Rodgers (16-for-27, 243 yards and two touchdowns) expressed similar sentiments.

    "We have had some ugly wins this year, but they've also involved some moments of adversity that we've pushed through, and I think it's a characteristic of this football team that we've come up with the plays, whether it's a pass or the line blocking or a run springing or a defensive stop or a great, game-winning punt," Rodgers said. "We've had a lot of those moments where we've needed a play at a certain time ... there's a lot of belief in those moments that we're going to get the job done, and today it was fun to have to have plays and make them."

    The Packers-49ers game will kick off at 5:40 p.m. on Fox.

    Here are five observations from the Packers' victory:

    Adams has historic night

    An offense that had one of its best games of the season stuck with its top receiver all night. Adams set the Packers’ single-game postseason record with 160 yards on eight catches, including a pair of touchdowns. His 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter, where he juked Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers twice and then cut across the field to the end zone, counts among the most impressive plays of his career. This was as dominant as Adams has looked since his Week 4 explosion against the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Jones, the workhorse

    It’s clear LaFleur has lost interest in preserving Jones. No need to in the playoffs. The Packers continued what they’d been building up to late in the season, using Jones as a true workhorse more than any time all season. Jones had 21 carries for 62 yards, including a pair of touchdowns. Second in rushes was Rodgers, who ran three times. Jamaal Williams had just one carry for 3 yards.

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    Goal-line sledgehammer

    Remember when running the football from the 1-yard line was such a novel idea? The Packers’ first loss of the season was greatly assisted with goal-line stubbornness. In the fourth quarter against the Eagles, the Packers ran eight plays inside the 10-yard line. They ran once. That included four straight incompletions from the 1-yard line. Learning is part of the process for any first-time head coach, and LaFleur showed how much he learned near the end of Sunday’s first half. The Packers, hoping to gain a near-decisive lead, were twice stuffed on the ground from the 1-yard line. After a defensive offside, LaFleur called for another run play. The third time was the charm, with Jones barreling into the end zone to give the Packers a 21-3 lead before halftime.

    Two Smiths > one Wilson

    Using his legs, Wilson took over after halftime. After the Packers bottled up his scrambling ability during the first half, Wilson went off in the second. He finished with 64 rushing yards on seven carries, tiring the Packers’ defensive front as the night progressed. Even more, Wilson was able to maximize the scramble drill as a passer, creating the exact success off of play extension that defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said he feared. It was a masterful performance, the type that reminds you of the value in having the better quarterback in a playoff game. (Wilson was the second-team All-Pro this season, not Rodgers.) But the Packers got just enough from their pass-rushing duo, Za’Darius and Preston Smith (two sacks apiece), to win.

    Shoddy officiating

    The NFL is fortunate its blunder in the first half didn’t swing a playoff game. Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister fumbled on the Seahawks’ first drive, and it appeared Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan recovered. Except the play was ruled dead. After review, officials decided Hollister indeed fumbled, but the Packers did not receive possession because there was no clear view of who recovered. The problem is that this play should have been continued through the whistle instead of being blown dead because, as with all turnover plays, it would have been automatically reviewed. That, actually, is an even more troubling problem than the missed call. It didn’t affect the game this time, but next Sunday is championship week. It would be a shame for a team to possibly miss a Super Bowl trip for the second straight year because of shoddy officiating.

